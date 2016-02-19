The Science of Musical Sounds
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. What is Sound? Ear and Hearing. Scales, Tunings, and Temperaments. Wind Instruments. String Instruments. Rod and Membrane Instruments. Room Acoustics. Music and Electronics. Music as Communication. References. Index.
Description
This book is concerned with the scientific aspects of musical sounds. It presents basic acoustics, auditory theory, and sound generation from both a theoretical and a practical view. Room acoustics, sound analysis, recording and reproduction, and sound synthesis as well as cognition are examined from the perspective of music.
Key Features
- The work is thoroughly grounded in music, rather than physics
- Provides an up-to-date presentation of auditory theory as it relates to music
- Presents a readable account of the scientific aspects of musical sounds
Readership
Researchers and students in musical acoustics, including those in cognition and perception, acoustics, music theory, and psychophysics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 3rd February 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126769487
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926186
About the Authors
Johan Sundberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden
About the Series Editors
Edward Carterette Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of California
Morton Friedman Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.