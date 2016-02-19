The Science of Musical Sounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126769487, 9780080926186

The Science of Musical Sounds

1st Edition

Authors: Johan Sundberg
Series Editors: Edward Carterette Morton Friedman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126769487
eBook ISBN: 9780080926186
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 1992
Page Count: 194
Table of Contents

Introduction. What is Sound? Ear and Hearing. Scales, Tunings, and Temperaments. Wind Instruments. String Instruments. Rod and Membrane Instruments. Room Acoustics. Music and Electronics. Music as Communication. References. Index.

Description

This book is concerned with the scientific aspects of musical sounds. It presents basic acoustics, auditory theory, and sound generation from both a theoretical and a practical view. Room acoustics, sound analysis, recording and reproduction, and sound synthesis as well as cognition are examined from the perspective of music.

Key Features

  • The work is thoroughly grounded in music, rather than physics
  • Provides an up-to-date presentation of auditory theory as it relates to music
  • Presents a readable account of the scientific aspects of musical sounds

Readership

Researchers and students in musical acoustics, including those in cognition and perception, acoustics, music theory, and psychophysics.

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126769487
eBook ISBN:
9780080926186

About the Authors

Johan Sundberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden

About the Series Editors

Edward Carterette Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of California

Morton Friedman Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

