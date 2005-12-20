The Science of Hysteresis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694317, 9780080962382

The Science of Hysteresis

1st Edition

Volume 1 of 3-volume set

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080962382
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2005
Page Count: 768
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
99.40
99.40
99.40
113.60
99.40
99.40
113.60
107.00
74.90
74.90
74.90
85.60
74.90
74.90
85.60
86.00
60.20
60.20
60.20
68.80
60.20
60.20
68.80
142.00
99.40
99.40
99.40
113.60
99.40
99.40
113.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
24th October 2005
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080962382

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.