The Science of Hormesis in Health and Longevity

Section 1: HISTORY, TERMINOLOGY AND CHALLENGES

1. The dose-response revolution: how hormesis became significant

Edward J. Calabrese

2. Mild stress-induced hormesis: hopes and challenges

Eric Le Bourg

3. Primary stress response pathways for preconditioning and physiological hormesis

Suresh Rattan and Sumangala Bhattacharya

Section 2: CLINICAL AND LIFESTYLE HORMESIS

4. Remote ischemic preconditioning as a form of hormesis

Robert A. Kloner

5. Exercise hormesis for health and longevity

Zsolt Radak

6. Nutritional hormesis in a modern environment

Helen R. Griffiths

7. Phyto-Hormetins in a Clinical Setting

Iris R. Bell

8. Intermittent fasting-dietary restriction as a biological hormetin for health benefits

Gurcharan Kaur Sr.

9. Hormetic Responses to Ethanol Ingestion: Focus on Moderation and Cardiovascular Protection

Ronald J. Korthuis

10. Thermal waters and the hormetic effects of hydrogen sulfide on inflammatory arthritis and wound healing

Giovanni Scapagnini

Section 3: HOREMTIC STRESSORS

11. Hormesis through low dose radiation

Alexander Vaiserman

12. Metabolic stress – signaling and metabolic adaptation

Thorsten Heinzel

13. DNA damage-induced hormetic responses

Christian Kosan and Zhao-Qi Wang

14. Pathogen-induced hormetic responses

Reinhard Wetzker and Michael Bauer

15. Neuronal stress and its hormetic aspects

Britta Qualmann

16. Energetic Stress and Proteodynamics in Aging and Longevity

Karyn L. Hamilton

17. Repeated electromagnetic field stimulation in aging and health

Felipe Pablo Perez

Section 4: HORMETIC INTERVENTIONS AND NOVEL PERSPECTIVES

18. Hormesis for healthy ageing

Suresh Rattan

19. Enhancing sports performance through hormesis

Dick Thijsse

20. Circadian regulation of hormesis for health and longevity

Anita Jagota

21. A Roadmap for Cross Operationalisation of Resilience

Shima Beigi

22. Mindfulness, health and longevity

Jesper Dahlgaard, Mimi Yung Mehlsen, Malene Munk Jørgensen, Rikke Katrine Jentoft Olsen, Niels Gregersen, Anne Maj van der Velden and Antonia Sumbundu

23. Buteyko breathing and ketogenic diet as potential hormetins in non-pharmacological metabolic approaches to health and longevity

Misha Sakharoff

24. Treating neurodegenerative diseases with low doses of ionizing radiation

Jerry Milton Cuttler

25. Interactions with technology as a cognitive, ‘healthy ageing’ hormetic stimulus

Marios Kyriazis