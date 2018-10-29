The Science of Hormesis in Health and Longevity
1st Edition
Description
The Science of Hormesis in Health and Longevity provides a comprehensive review of mild stress-induced physiological hormesis and its role in the maintenance and promotion of health. Coverage includes the underlying mechanisms of hormesis, including details of stress-response signaling, an enriched environment, positive challenges and dose-response mechanisms, amongst others. Research from top experts is presented to provide suggestions for developing novel therapeutic strategies, along with lifestyle interventions to promote health and homoeostasis. Researchers in aging and physiology, gerontologists, clinicians and medical students will find this a valuable addition for their work.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive, scholarly review of the current state of hormesis in physiology, health, disease and aging
- Includes multiple perspectives and in-depth analysis by top experts involved in cutting-edge research to provide developing, novel therapeutic strategies, as well as lifestyle interventions
- Offers a clear understanding of hormesis’ underlying mechanisms, including details of stress-response signaling, an enriched environment, positive challenges, dose-response mechanisms, and more
Readership
Researchers of gerontology, physiology and biology; gerontologists and clinicians; medical students of medicine, gerontology, physiology and biology
Table of Contents
Section 1: HISTORY, TERMINOLOGY AND CHALLENGES
1. The dose-response revolution: how hormesis became significant
Edward J. Calabrese
2. Mild stress-induced hormesis: hopes and challenges
Eric Le Bourg
3. Primary stress response pathways for preconditioning and physiological hormesis
Suresh Rattan and Sumangala Bhattacharya
Section 2: CLINICAL AND LIFESTYLE HORMESIS
4. Remote ischemic preconditioning as a form of hormesis
Robert A. Kloner
5. Exercise hormesis for health and longevity
Zsolt Radak
6. Nutritional hormesis in a modern environment
Helen R. Griffiths
7. Phyto-Hormetins in a Clinical Setting
Iris R. Bell
8. Intermittent fasting-dietary restriction as a biological hormetin for health benefits
Gurcharan Kaur Sr.
9. Hormetic Responses to Ethanol Ingestion: Focus on Moderation and Cardiovascular Protection
Ronald J. Korthuis
10. Thermal waters and the hormetic effects of hydrogen sulfide on inflammatory arthritis and wound healing
Giovanni Scapagnini
Section 3: HOREMTIC STRESSORS
11. Hormesis through low dose radiation
Alexander Vaiserman
12. Metabolic stress – signaling and metabolic adaptation
Thorsten Heinzel
13. DNA damage-induced hormetic responses
Christian Kosan and Zhao-Qi Wang
14. Pathogen-induced hormetic responses
Reinhard Wetzker and Michael Bauer
15. Neuronal stress and its hormetic aspects
Britta Qualmann
16. Energetic Stress and Proteodynamics in Aging and Longevity
Karyn L. Hamilton
17. Repeated electromagnetic field stimulation in aging and health
Felipe Pablo Perez
Section 4: HORMETIC INTERVENTIONS AND NOVEL PERSPECTIVES
18. Hormesis for healthy ageing
Suresh Rattan
19. Enhancing sports performance through hormesis
Dick Thijsse
20. Circadian regulation of hormesis for health and longevity
Anita Jagota
21. A Roadmap for Cross Operationalisation of Resilience
Shima Beigi
22. Mindfulness, health and longevity
Jesper Dahlgaard, Mimi Yung Mehlsen, Malene Munk Jørgensen, Rikke Katrine Jentoft Olsen, Niels Gregersen, Anne Maj van der Velden and Antonia Sumbundu
23. Buteyko breathing and ketogenic diet as potential hormetins in non-pharmacological metabolic approaches to health and longevity
Misha Sakharoff
24. Treating neurodegenerative diseases with low doses of ionizing radiation
Jerry Milton Cuttler
25. Interactions with technology as a cognitive, ‘healthy ageing’ hormetic stimulus
Marios Kyriazis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142547
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142530
About the Editor
Suresh Rattan
Dr. Rattan is head of the Laboratory of Cellular Ageing, Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, Aarhus University, Denmark. He is an internationally renowned biogerontologist with more than 30 years of experience in research, teaching, scientific writing and public communication. He is one of the pioneers for the testing and application of hormesis in ageing research and interventions. His research expertise include elucidating the molecular mechanisms of human cellular ageing, with respect to protein synthesis, modifications and turnover. He is the discoverer of the ageing-modulatory effects of kinetin and zeatin, which are now used in several skin care products. He has published more than 250 original research papers and reviews in international journals and books. He has extensive experience and success in compiling and editing/co-editing 15 books for various publishers. He is the founder and current Editor-in-Chief of the journal Biogerontology. He is also the author of popular science books for children in several languages, including English, Punjabi and Danish
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Laboratory of Cellular Ageing, Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, Aarhus University, Denmark
Marios Kyriazi
Dr. Kyriazi is a medical doctor (MD) from the University of Rome, Italy, and after preclinical work in the USA, worked as a clinician in acute medicine in Cyprus, and the UK. He subsequently qualified as a Gerontologist with interest in the biology of ageing and became a Chartered Member of the academic organisation ‘Royal Society of Biology’ in the UK. He also has a post-graduate qualification in Geriatric Medicine from the Royal College of Physicians of London. Other appointments include Member of the Board of Trustees at the Mediterranean Graduate School of Applied Social Cognition, affiliate researcher at the Evolution, Complexity and Cognition Group, University of Brussels, and a Ronin Research Scholar. He co-organises the Cyprus Symposium on ‘Pathways to Indefinite Lifespans’. He is a member of several editorial boards. He is also a Member of the International Committee, Journal of the Spanish Society of Anti-ageing Medicine (SEMAL), Board Member (Directors) of the European Society of Anti-Ageing Medicine (ESAAM), a Peer-review Board Member, Anti-Ageing Conference London, among others. He portfolio comprises over 1000 articles, papers and lectures in the field of healthy ageing. Currently, he works with the ELPIs Foundation for Indefinite Lifespans to study the elimination of age-related degeneration. The research is focused on transdisciplinary models and explores common principles between biology, complexity sciences, evolution, cybernetics, neurosciences, and techno-cultural elements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biological Gerontologist, British Longevity Society, ELPI Foundation for Indefinite Lifespans