Description
The Science of Fitness: Power, Performance, and Endurance clearly explains the vital connection between diet and exercise in the human body. With this knowledge, you can use the right exercise and nutrition to obtain a higher quality life, prevent disease, and slow the aging process.
Authored in a straightforward style and with color images throughout, this book explores the cellular science behind fitness, protein synthesis, and healthy living. With it you will learn the most recent and important discoveries in the relationships between physical fitness, nutrition, weight loss, and weight management. It provides key information on the body’s mitochondrial processes and their role in aging, along with well-informed discussions on general nutrition, sports nutrition, exercise physiology, how to enhance athletic performance, and how exercise strengthens the mind.
Whether you are interested in how to eat healthy, train for your first (or next) marathon, take your fitness to the next level, find the best super foods, or simply want to improve your vitality through healthy, doable practices, this book will help you on your journey regardless of age or fitness level.
Key Features
- Presents the connection between exercise, nutrition, and physiology in a way that is ideal for both experienced athletes and newcomers
- Provides the scientific basis for mitochondrial functions and their relationship to fitness, protein synthesis, quality of life, and the aging process
- Synthesizes the latest research on nutrition, sports nutrition, super foods, and the brain/body connection
- Co-Authored by legendary cyclist Greg LeMond, who illustrates key points using his own athletic journey
Readership
Trainers, competitive and elite athletes, recreational athletes, students of nutrition, physiology, physical therapy, medicine, and biology as well as PCPs and endocrinologists dealing with diabetes and obesity patients
Table of Contents
- Author Biographies
- Foreword by Charles A. Mohan, Jr.
- Preface by Greg LeMond
- Preface by Dr. Mark Hom, M.D.
- Acknowledgments
- Disclaimer
- 1: Becoming a BEAST
- Summary
- The BEAST system
- 2: The Human Machine
- Summary
- The human body as a machine
- Digestive and endocrine systems
- The liver
- Adipose tissue (body fat)
- The heart and oxygen delivery
- Skeletal muscle
- Homeostasis: fluid and temperature balance
- The immune system
- The brain and nervous system
- The gate keeper
- Our blueprint
- The protein factory
- The mailroom
- The recycling centers
- The power plants
- 3: Amazing Mitochondria
- Summary
- What are mitochondria?
- Mitochondrial structure
- Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)
- Mitochondrial origins and the endosymbiotic theory
- Mitochondrial eve and the family tree
- Mitochondrial advantage in elite athletes
- ATP synthase – the athlete’s engine
- 4: Feeding Your Cells
- Summary
- Nutrition and hydration
- 5: Mitochondrial Supplements
- Summary
- Vitamins and nutritional supplements
- 6: Your Body at Work, Play, and Rest
- Summary
- Building fitness
- Cardiovascular adaptation to endurance exercise
- 7: The Body–Brain Connection
- Summary
- Exercise and the mind
- Brain power
- 8: When Things Go Wrong
- Summary
- Mitochondria toxins
- Diseases of inactivity
- Cardiovascular disease
- Neurodegenerative diseases
- Cancer
- Mitochondrial diseases
- Greg LeMond’s mitochondrial myopathy
- 9: Slowing the Aging Process
- Summary
- Aging: the human condition
- Physical changes with aging
- Predictors of longevity
- Performance changes with aging
- The free radical theory of aging
- The mitochondrial theory of aging
- How to slow the aging process
- 10: Gauging Fitness
- Summary
- Measuring physical performance
- 11: BEAST Fitness Training
- Summary
- Recreational fitness training
- Weight control
- Seasonal training
- Hill climbing training
- Power training
- Endurance training
- Resistance training
- Age-specific training
- Competitive and elite training
- Event peaking
- 12: The Finish Line…and a Starting Line
- Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010709
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128010235
About the Author
Greg LeMond
Greg LeMond is a legendary and pioneering bicyclist, three-time winner of the Tour de France (1986, 1989, and 1990), three-time World Cycling Champion (1979 junior, 1983, and 1989), author of "Greg LeMond's Complete Book of Bicycling”" (1988, with Kent Gordis), founder of the LeMond Fitness company, bicycle technology innovator, and fitness expert. Greg LeMond runs his company at GregLeMond.com, is a leader in the latest training equipment and power (watts) training devices, and has recently reintroduced his brand of LeMond bicycles. He contributes in many cycling periodicals, including Cycling News. He recently joined Eurosport as their Global Cycling Ambassador and as a TV sports commentator. Greg is uniquely qualified to describe the importance of mitochondria during the height of his racing career and also when mitochondrial myopathy resulted in his premature retirement from racing. He will explain why modern athletes need to know the science of fitness.
Affiliations and Expertise
www.LeMondFitness.com www.GregLeMond.com
Mark Hom
Dr. Mark Hom, M.D. is a Johns Hopkins University trained biologist (B.A. in Biology with Honors), an award winning artist (Kenan Art Award, first place), an award winning medical illustrator while attending medical school at the University of North Carolina (a UNC Dean's grant recipient and also a UNC Holderness Fellowship recipient), a practicing interventional radiologist (one of the most in demand medical specialties), an educator of young doctors (an Assistant Professor of Radiology), and an avid fitness cyclist (riding 4,000 miles per year). Dr. Hom will explain how the human body, various organ systems, and individual cells function in the biologic process of exercise. Dr. Hom will show that mitochondria are at the center of cell energy production, metabolism, and athletic performance, as well as an underlying cause of degeneration, aging, and many diseases. He is currently a member of the Department of Radiology at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA
Reviews
"...a valuable book for athletes interested in enhancing their understanding of an integrated human physiology approach to athletic performance. Score: 100 - 5 Stars" --Doody's
" The book is well written and incorporates many exercise physiological principles. The authors highlight the concept of high-intensity interval training (HIIT)…Summing Up: Recommended" --CHOICE
"...as long as you want to improve some aspect of your fitness, there will be something in this book that will be relevant...gives practical advice on topics as varied as weight control, brain atrophy, peaking for an event, and age-specific training." --Cycling World
"Greg LeMond, America 's original superstar cyclist, is back...and has co-written "The Science of Fitness" with biologist Mark Hom….The book focuses on mitochondria, the tiny motors in each cell that power muscular movement. The topic is close to LeMond's heart..." --Los Angeles Times, February 2015
"…an important new book...the authors show how mitochondrial science is becoming a new branch of medicine that not only explains physical fitness but also the latest theory of aging." --Get Fit Newsletter, February 2015