The Science of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128034576, 9780128034583

The Science of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

1st Edition

Editors: Stefan Hofmann Gordon Asmundson
eBook ISBN: 9780128034583
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128034576
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2017
Page Count: 628
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
58.95
50.11
80.86
68.73
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
80.86
68.73
58.95
50.11
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Science of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy describes the scientific approach of CBT, reviews the efficacy and validity of the CBT model, and exemplifies important differences and commonalities of CBT approaches.

The overarching principle of CBT interventions is that cognitions causally influence emotional experiences and behaviors. The book reviews recent mediation studies, experimental studies, and neuroimaging studies in affective neuroscience that support the basic model of CBT, as well as those that clarify the mechanisms of treatment change.

Additionally, the book explains the interplay of cognition and emotion in CBT, specifies the treatment goals of CBT, discusses the relationship of cognitive models with medical models and associated diagnostic systems, and provides concrete illustrations of important general and disorder-specific considerations of CBT.

Key Features

  • Investigates the scientific foundation of CBT
  • Explores the interplay of emotion and cognition in CBT
  • Reviews neuroscience studies on the mechanisms of change in CBT
  • Identifies similarities and differences in CBT approaches for different disorders
  • Discusses CBT extensions and modifications
  • Describes computer assisted applications of CBT

Readership

Researchers and practitioners in clinical psychology, psychiatrists, social workers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Generic Model of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: A Case Conceptualization-Driven Approach

Scott H. Waltman and Leslie Sokol

Chapter 2 - Treatment-Relevant Assessment in Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy

Katerina Rnic and David J. A. Dozois

Chapter 3 - Learning Principles in CBT

Michelle L. Davis, Sara M. Witcraft, Scarlett O. Baird, and Jasper A. J. Smits

Chapter 4 - Cognitive Processes in CBT

Eni Sabine Becker and Janna Nonja Vrijsen

Chapter 5 - Emotion Regulation in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Bridging the Gap Between Treatment Studies and Laboratory Experiments

Andre J. Plate and Amelia Aldao

Chapter 6 - Combined Treatment with CBT and Psychopharmacology

Josie Lee, Bridget A. Hearon, and Michael W. Otto

Chapter 7 - Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and the Cognitive Behavioral Tradition: Assumptions, Model, Methods, and Outcomes

Fredrick Chin and Steven C. Hayes

Chapter 8 - Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Behavioral Treatments

Lizabeth Roemer, Natalie Arbid, Jennifer H. Martinez, and Susan M. Orsillo

Chapter 9 - Global to local: Adapting CBT for Cross-Cultural Expressions of Psychopathology

Anushka Patel and Devon Hinton

Chapter 10 - Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy in Older Adults

Elizabeth C. Price, Cynthia Kraus-Schuman, and Melinda A. Stanley

Chapter 11 - Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Children and Adolescents

Danielle Cornacchio, Amanda L. Sanchez, Tommy Chou, and Jonathan S. Comer

Chapter 12 - Behavioral Activation Treatments for Depression

Leanne Quigley and Keith S. Dobson

Chapter 13 – CBT for Trauma

Richard Bryant

Chapter 14 – Eating Disorders: Transdiagnostic Theory and Treatment

Zafra Cooper and Riccardo Dalle Grave

Chapter 15 - Transdiagnostic Treatment for Anxiety Disorders

Laren R. Conklin and Hannah Boettcher

Chapter 16 - Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Sleep Disorders

Catilin Eggleston, Michael R. Dolsen, and Allison G. Harvey

Chapter 17 - Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Somatoform Disorders and Pain

Maria Kleinstäuber and Winfried Rief

Chapter 18 - Dialectical Behavior Therapy: Overview, Characteristics, and Future Directions

Anita Lungu and Marsha M. Linehan

Chapter 19 - Cognitive Bias Modification

Jennie M. Kuckertz and Nader Amir

Chapter 20 - Cognitive Training in Schizophrenia

Kristen M. Haut, Vijay Mittal, Stewart Shankman, and Christine Hooker

Chapter 21 - Internet-Based Cognitive Behavior Therapy

Gerhard Andersson, Per Carlbring, and Heather Hadjistavropoulos

Chapter 22 - Virtual Reality and Other Realities

Cristina Botella, Rosa M. Baños, Azucena García-Palacios, and Soledad Quero

Details

No. of pages:
628
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128034583
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128034576

About the Editor

Stefan Hofmann

Stefan Hofmann

Stefan G. Hofmann is a Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory at Boston University. Dr. Hofmann has served as President of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and the International Association for Cognitive Psychotherapy. His research focuses on the mechanism of treatment change, translating discoveries from neuroscience into clinical applications, emotions, and cultural expressions of psychopathology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory, Boston University, USA

Gordon Asmundson

Gordon J. G. Asmundson, Ph.D. is an international expert on psychopathology and its overlap with chronic health conditions. He is a Registered Doctoral Psychologist and Professor of Psychology at the University of Regina. He was born in Zweibrucken Germany on a Canadian Air Force Base and was raised in Canada where he received his BA, MA, and doctorate in Psychology from the University of Manitoba. In 2005-2006 he trained as a Beck Scholar at the Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy and Research in Philadelphia. He holds several editorial posts, including Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Anxiety Disorders AND DEVELOPMENT EDITOR OF CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY REVIEW , and serves on the editorial boards for nine other journals. His research and clinical interests are in assessment and basic mechanisms of fear, the anxiety and related disorders, and chronic pain, and the association of these with each other, maladaptive coping, and disability. His pioneering work on fear and avoidance in chronic pain and his shared vulnerability model of co-occurring PTSD and chronic pain have led to significant advances in understanding and treating these prevalent, disabling, and costly conditions. His empirical work on PTSD and other anxiety-related conditions has also influenced changes in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Dr. Asmundson has published over 325 peer-reviewed journal articles, 70 book chapters, and 8 books. He is a Fellow of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and of the Canadian Psychological Association. In addition to numerous prestigious awards received over the course of his career, in 2009 Dr. Asmundson received the highest accolade available to scientists and scholars in Canada – induction as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada – and in 2014 received the Canadian Psychological Association Donald O. Hebb Award for outstanding contributions to the science of psychology. Dr. Asmundson is married and has two children.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Regina, Regina, SK, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.