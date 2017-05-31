The Science of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
1st Edition
Description
The Science of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy describes the scientific approach of CBT, reviews the efficacy and validity of the CBT model, and exemplifies important differences and commonalities of CBT approaches.
The overarching principle of CBT interventions is that cognitions causally influence emotional experiences and behaviors. The book reviews recent mediation studies, experimental studies, and neuroimaging studies in affective neuroscience that support the basic model of CBT, as well as those that clarify the mechanisms of treatment change.
Additionally, the book explains the interplay of cognition and emotion in CBT, specifies the treatment goals of CBT, discusses the relationship of cognitive models with medical models and associated diagnostic systems, and provides concrete illustrations of important general and disorder-specific considerations of CBT.
Key Features
- Investigates the scientific foundation of CBT
- Explores the interplay of emotion and cognition in CBT
- Reviews neuroscience studies on the mechanisms of change in CBT
- Identifies similarities and differences in CBT approaches for different disorders
- Discusses CBT extensions and modifications
- Describes computer assisted applications of CBT
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in clinical psychology, psychiatrists, social workers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - The Generic Model of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: A Case Conceptualization-Driven Approach
Scott H. Waltman and Leslie Sokol
Chapter 2 - Treatment-Relevant Assessment in Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy
Katerina Rnic and David J. A. Dozois
Chapter 3 - Learning Principles in CBT
Michelle L. Davis, Sara M. Witcraft, Scarlett O. Baird, and Jasper A. J. Smits
Chapter 4 - Cognitive Processes in CBT
Eni Sabine Becker and Janna Nonja Vrijsen
Chapter 5 - Emotion Regulation in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Bridging the Gap Between Treatment Studies and Laboratory Experiments
Andre J. Plate and Amelia Aldao
Chapter 6 - Combined Treatment with CBT and Psychopharmacology
Josie Lee, Bridget A. Hearon, and Michael W. Otto
Chapter 7 - Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and the Cognitive Behavioral Tradition: Assumptions, Model, Methods, and Outcomes
Fredrick Chin and Steven C. Hayes
Chapter 8 - Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Behavioral Treatments
Lizabeth Roemer, Natalie Arbid, Jennifer H. Martinez, and Susan M. Orsillo
Chapter 9 - Global to local: Adapting CBT for Cross-Cultural Expressions of Psychopathology
Anushka Patel and Devon Hinton
Chapter 10 - Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy in Older Adults
Elizabeth C. Price, Cynthia Kraus-Schuman, and Melinda A. Stanley
Chapter 11 - Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Children and Adolescents
Danielle Cornacchio, Amanda L. Sanchez, Tommy Chou, and Jonathan S. Comer
Chapter 12 - Behavioral Activation Treatments for Depression
Leanne Quigley and Keith S. Dobson
Chapter 13 – CBT for Trauma
Richard Bryant
Chapter 14 – Eating Disorders: Transdiagnostic Theory and Treatment
Zafra Cooper and Riccardo Dalle Grave
Chapter 15 - Transdiagnostic Treatment for Anxiety Disorders
Laren R. Conklin and Hannah Boettcher
Chapter 16 - Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Sleep Disorders
Catilin Eggleston, Michael R. Dolsen, and Allison G. Harvey
Chapter 17 - Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Somatoform Disorders and Pain
Maria Kleinstäuber and Winfried Rief
Chapter 18 - Dialectical Behavior Therapy: Overview, Characteristics, and Future Directions
Anita Lungu and Marsha M. Linehan
Chapter 19 - Cognitive Bias Modification
Jennie M. Kuckertz and Nader Amir
Chapter 20 - Cognitive Training in Schizophrenia
Kristen M. Haut, Vijay Mittal, Stewart Shankman, and Christine Hooker
Chapter 21 - Internet-Based Cognitive Behavior Therapy
Gerhard Andersson, Per Carlbring, and Heather Hadjistavropoulos
Chapter 22 - Virtual Reality and Other Realities
Cristina Botella, Rosa M. Baños, Azucena García-Palacios, and Soledad Quero
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 31st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034583
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128034576
About the Editor
Stefan Hofmann
Stefan G. Hofmann is a Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory at Boston University. Dr. Hofmann has served as President of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and the International Association for Cognitive Psychotherapy. His research focuses on the mechanism of treatment change, translating discoveries from neuroscience into clinical applications, emotions, and cultural expressions of psychopathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology and Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory, Boston University, USA
Gordon Asmundson
Gordon J. G. Asmundson, Ph.D. is an international expert on psychopathology and its overlap with chronic health conditions. He is a Registered Doctoral Psychologist and Professor of Psychology at the University of Regina. He was born in Zweibrucken Germany on a Canadian Air Force Base and was raised in Canada where he received his BA, MA, and doctorate in Psychology from the University of Manitoba. In 2005-2006 he trained as a Beck Scholar at the Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy and Research in Philadelphia. He holds several editorial posts, including Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Anxiety Disorders AND DEVELOPMENT EDITOR OF CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY REVIEW , and serves on the editorial boards for nine other journals. His research and clinical interests are in assessment and basic mechanisms of fear, the anxiety and related disorders, and chronic pain, and the association of these with each other, maladaptive coping, and disability. His pioneering work on fear and avoidance in chronic pain and his shared vulnerability model of co-occurring PTSD and chronic pain have led to significant advances in understanding and treating these prevalent, disabling, and costly conditions. His empirical work on PTSD and other anxiety-related conditions has also influenced changes in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Dr. Asmundson has published over 325 peer-reviewed journal articles, 70 book chapters, and 8 books. He is a Fellow of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and of the Canadian Psychological Association. In addition to numerous prestigious awards received over the course of his career, in 2009 Dr. Asmundson received the highest accolade available to scientists and scholars in Canada – induction as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada – and in 2014 received the Canadian Psychological Association Donald O. Hebb Award for outstanding contributions to the science of psychology. Dr. Asmundson is married and has two children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Regina, Regina, SK, Canada