The Science of Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444424433, 9780080858357

The Science of Chromatography, Volume 32

1st Edition

Lectures Presented at the A.J.P. Martin Honorary Symposium, Urbino

Series Editors: Fabrizio Bruner
eBook ISBN: 9780080858357
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 475
Details

No. of pages:
475
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858357

About the Series Editors

Fabrizio Bruner Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Istituto di Scienze Chimiche, Universit; di Urbino

