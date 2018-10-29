The Science of Animal Growth and Meat Technology
2nd Edition
Description
The Science of Animal Growth and Meat Technology, Second Edition, combines fundamental science- based and applied, practical concepts relating to the prenatal and postnatal growth of cattle, sheep and pigs. It provides the necessary components to understand the production and growth of livestock for safe and quality meat products and presents an understanding of the principles of meat science and technology that is needed to understand the meat industry. Information on the slaughter process of animals, muscle structure and meat tenderness, meat quality, meat safety, and microbiology makes this a valuable self-study reference for students and professionals entering the field.
Key Features
- Describes principles in muscle metabolism, meat quality and meat safety using case studies
- Discusses the microbial safety of meat products, primary pathogens of concern, and pathogen detection
- Offers solutions on how to control bacterial growth to improve the safety and quality of meat
- Presents a new chapter on packaging for meat and meat products that focuses on flexible film technology, packaging materials and equipment technology
- Includes new information on inspection systems prior to slaughter, during slaughter, and the inspection of meat processing systems
Readership
Scientists, researchers, food science professionals in industry responsible for livestock production systems, as well as the harvest and processing of meat and meat products; R&D, Gov. and Academia
Table of Contents
- Historical Perspectives of the Meat and Animal Industry and their Relationship to Animal Growth, body Composition, and Meat Technology
2. Prenatal Growth and its Relationship to Carcass and Meat Quality Traits
3. Bone Growth and Development with Relationships to Live Animal and Carcass Evaluation
4. Muscle Growth and Development and Relationships to Meat Quality and Composition
5. Fat Cells in Domestic Animals
6. Growth Curves and Growth Patterns
7. Harvest Processes for Meat
8. Methods to Measure Body Composition of Domestic Animals
9. Intrinsic Cues of Fresh Meat Quality
10. Conversion of Muscle to Meat
11. Muscle Structure and Function
12. Meat Microbiology and Safety
13. Fresh and Cured Meat Processing and Preservation
14. Sausage Processing and Production
15. Packaging for Meat and Meat Products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128152782
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152775
About the Author
Steven Lonergan
Dr. Steven Lonergan received his PhD in Animal Science with a minor in Biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995. He has been on the faculty at Iowa State University since 1998. Dr. Lonergan’s research focus at Iowa State University has been centered on discovery and thorough description of molecular factors that influence muscle growth and meat quality. He has demonstrated excellence in these endeavors as a researcher, teacher, mentor and advocate for student achievement. Dr.Lonergan has been recognized by the American Meat Science Association and the American Society of Animal Science for Outstanding Teaching and Research. He is a Fellow in the American Meat Science Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
David Topel
Over 40 years of teaching and research experience; 24 international, national, and state awards given by the United States Secretary of Agriculture for his contributions to excellence in agriculture. Published ~300 research papers in Food Science and Animal Science journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Dennis Marple
Dr. Marple taught courses in animal growth and development, and is involved in research on swine growth and meat quality as well as beef cattle research on shipping fever and fescue toxicity. Dr. Marple became Head of the Animal Science Department at Iowa State University in October, 1992, with administrative responsibilities for instruction, research and extension programs until 2001. He is the past President of the American Society of Animal Science, and a former member of the Board of Directors of American Society of Animal Science and the Council for Agricultural Science and Technology. He is the author or co-author of 57 journal papers and 73 abstracts of presentations at scientific meetings, and has made invited presentations at numerous professional meetings in the US and nine foreign countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa