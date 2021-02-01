The Science, Etiology and Mechanobiology of Diabetes and its Complications
1st Edition
Description
The mechanobiology of diabetes and its complications is the most comprehensive synthesis of contemporary global research on diabetes providing a novel and unique mechanobiological perspective – addressing prevention, management and treatment of tissue, organ and body system damage associated with diabetes and its complications. It provides a unique approach to communicating the diabetes-associated symptoms and opens avenues for development of novel therapeutic and preventive methods. It offers descriptive pathophysiology of diabetes and its complications with great emphasis on mechanobiology. Content coverage also includes management of tissue, organ and body system damage caused by chronic hyperglycaemia.
Biologists, life scientists, physicians, pharmacists, biomedical engineers, medical physicists, biomathematicians and computer scientists who are interested in the state-of-science and current challenges in the mechanobiology of diabetes should find this book very useful. Likewise, medical researchers in fields such as endocrinology, cardiovascular medicine, oncology, obesity, the immune system, inflammation and wound care and others who wish to be updated about the latest achievements in this exciting arena of research will find that information here. Faculty and graduate students as well as medical practitioners can use this volume for learning about the latest achievements and great promises that mechanobiology brings in to biomedical research of diabetes, including in aspects of new treatment and care pathways.
Key Features
- Covers the state-of-knowledge in diabetes research from a mechanobiological perspective, including cell death and (neural, connective, adipose, vascular, renal etc.) tissue damage cascades and healing processes
- Describes the state-of-the-art technology in prevention, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of tissue, organ and body system damage caused by chronic hyperglycaemia and diabetes
- Explores emerging research directions and future technology trends in the field of diabetes prevention and care, including common complications of diabetes (foot ulcers and amputation, peripheral neuropathy, retinal damage, renal damage, vascular and cardiac damage, connective tissue damage etc.) at the early stage of research and development in academia and industry
Readership
Scientists and engineers (such as biomedical engineers, materials engineers), biologists (including cell biologists and microbiologists, biophysicists and biochemists), research and development personnel in the diabetes care and medical device industry
Table of Contents
Part I Mechanobiology of diabetes: Basic science aspects at the microscale
1. Effects of chronic high-glucose exposures and mechanical loads on signalling pathways in fibroblasts and adipocytes
2. Review of mathematical modelling of cell dynamics under diabetic conditions
3. Effects of hyperglycaemia and mechanical stimulations on differentiation fate of mesenchymal stem cells
4. Cell-extracellular matrix mechanotransduction phenomena and collagen network changes in connective diabetic tissues
5. Leukocyte responses to shear stress in diabesity-related cardiovascular diseases
6. Mechanotransduction of the myogenic response in diabetic tissues
7. Potential mechanobiological links between diabetes and osteoarthritis
Part II The pathomechanics of structure-function relationships in diabetic tissues and its consequences on diabetic tissue physiology
8. How diabetes impacts the biophysical and biomechanical properties of connective tissues
9. Optical coherence tomography to determine and visualize pathological skin structure changes caused by diabetes
10. The impact of diabetes on skin barrier properties
11. The influence of diabetes on structure and function of heart valve and blood vessel wall tissues
12. Corneal tissue changes in diabetes and their impact on corneal tissue function and vision
13. The impact of diabetes and diabetic neuropathy on plantar tissue structure, foot and gait function
Part III Technological innovations and bioengineering advancements in management, repair and replacement of tissues and body systems damaged by diabetes
14. Contemporary considerations in plastic surgery of tissues affected by diabetes
15. Artificial tactile systems and smart fabrics to substitute for nerve-end damage caused by diabetes
16. Novel smart insole technologies to compensate for diabetic peripheral neuropathy damage
17. Novel cell engineering interventions to treat retinal tissue damage caused by diabetes
18. Corrections of neuromuscular function impairments caused by diabetes by means of robotic wearable devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210703
About the Editor
Amit Gefen
Prof. Amit Gefen received the B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Tel Aviv University in 1994, 1997, and 2001, respectively. He is currently a Full Professor with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering of Tel Aviv University and the Herbert J. Berman Chair in Vascular Bioengineering. The research interests of Prof. Gefen are in studying normal and pathological effects of biomechanical factors on the structure and function of cells, tissues and organs, with emphasis on applications in chronic wound research. To date, Prof. Gefen published more than 230 articles in peer-reviewed international journals, many of which on mechanobiology, cell and tissue biomechanics, with applications that are mostly in chronic wound prevention. He was awarded the best paper awards by journals such as Medical & Biological Engineering & Computing and Medical Engineering & Physics. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Biomechanics (published by Elsevier), and has also edited several books (published by Springer and others), and several Special Issues in journals such as the Annals of Biomedical Engineering, Journal of Biomechanics, Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering and more. He is also editing a book series on Mechanobiology, Tissue Engineering and Biomaterials (published by Springer), and has served as an Associate Editor or at Editorial Boards of several international journals which are ranked at the top of his field, e.g. PLoS One, the Annals of Biomedical Engineering, the Journal of Biomechanics, Medical Engineering & Physics, Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering, Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials, the Journal of Tissue Viability, Ostomy Wound Management and the Journal of Wound Care, to mention a few. In 2015, he was awarded the Editorial Excellence Award by the Annals of Biomedical Engineering and the Biomedical Engineering Society in the USA. Prof. Gefen has been the President of the European Pressure Ulcer Society (the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, EPUAP) in 2013-2015. He is a member of the World Council of Biomechanics, a Fellow of the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering and the European Alliance for Medical and Biological Engineering, and a Trustee of the International Society of Pediatric Wound Care. Prof. Gefen was awarded the Pressure Care career award by the World Union of Wound Healing Societies in 2016, the Experienced Investigator Award of EPUAP in 2017 and the Otto Schmitt Career Award of the International Federation of Medical & Biological Engineering in 2018 for “exceptional contributions to the advancement of the field of medical and biological engineering”. Prof. Gefen had visiting professorship appointments and distinguished fellowships in multiple UK universities including Cambridge University, the University of Southampton and the University of Huddersfield, as well as at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. He is the founder and chair of the conference series - Wound Care: From Innovations to Clinical Trials. His research has been funded for example by the European Commission, the Israel Science Foundation, Israeli Ministry of Health, Ministry of Science, Ministry of Defense and national as well as international corporates. Prof. Gefen is advising and reviewing for the top-tier scientific journals such as the Lancet, and for large funding bodies worldwide. He also serves as a scientific advisor to the global medical device industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Tel Aviv University
Ratings and Reviews
