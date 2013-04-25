The Science and Technology of Rubber
4th Edition
Description
The 4e of The Science and Technology of Rubber provides a broad survey of elastomers with special emphasis on materials with a rubber-like elasticity. As in previous editions, the emphasis remains on a unified treatment of the material, exploring chemical aspects such as elastomer synthesis and curing, through recent theoretical developments and characterization of equilibrium and dynamic properties, to the final applications of rubber, including tire engineering and manufacturing. Updated material stresses the continuous relationship between ongoing research in synthesis, physics, structure and mechanics of rubber technology and industrial applications. Special attention is paid to recent advances in rubber-like elasticity theory and new processing techniques for elastomers. Exciting new developments in green tire manufacturing and tire recycling are covered.
Key Features
- Provides a complete survey of elastomers for engineers and researchers in a unified treatment: from chemical aspects like elastomer synthesis and curing to the final applications of rubber, including tire engineering and manufacturing
- Contains important updates to several chapters, including elastomer synthesis, characterization, viscoelastic behavior, rheology, reinforcement, tire engineering, and recycling
- Includes a new chapter on the burgeoning field of bioelastomers
Readership
· Practicing engineers involved with materials science and research, specifically in polymer and elastomer science. · Professionals and practitioners in the rubber industry, with special emphasis on the tire industry and professional societies interested in promoting efficient and environmentally appropriate systems for the life cycle of rubber products.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Rubber Elasticity: Basic Concepts and Behavior
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Elasticity of a Single Molecule
1.3 Elasticity of a Three-Dimensional Network of Polymer Molecules
1.4 Comparison with Experiment
1.5 Continuum Theory of Rubber Elasticity
1.6 Second-Order Stresses
1.7 Elastic Behavior Under Small Deformations
1.8 Some Unsolved Problems in Rubber Elasticity
References
Chapter 2. Polymerization: Elastomer Synthesis
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Classification of Polymerization Reactions and Kinetic Considerations
2.3 Polyaddition/Polycondensation
2.4 Chain Polymerization by Free Radical Mechanism
2.5 Emulsion Polymerization
2.6 Copolymerization
2.7 Chain Polymerization by Cationic Mechanism
2.8 Chain Polymerization by Anionic Mechanism
2.9 Stereospecific Chain Polymerization and Copolymerization by Coordination Catalysts
2.10 Graft and Block Copolymerization
References
Chapter 3. Structure Characterization in the Science and Technology of Elastomers
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Chemical Composition
3.3 Sequence Distribution of Repeat Units
3.4 Chain Architecture
3.5 Glass Transition and Secondary Relaxation Processes
3.6 Morphology
References
Chapter 4. The Molecular Basis of Rubberlike Elasticity
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Structure of a Typical Network
4.3 Elementary Molecular Theories
4.4 More Advanced Molecular Theories
4.5 Phenomenological Theories and Molecular Structure
4.6 Swelling of Networks and Responsive Gels
4.7 Enthalpic and Entropic Contributions to Rubber Elasticity: The Force-Temperature Relations
4.8 Direct Determination of Molecular Dimensions
4.9 Single-Molecule Elasticity
References
Chapter 5. The Viscoelastic Behavior of Rubber and Dynamics of Blends
Nomenclature
1 Introduction
5.2 Definitions of Measured Quantities, (), (), and (); and Spectra () and ()
5.3 The Glass Temperature
5.4 Viscoelastic Behavior Above
5.5 Viscoelastic Behavior of Other Model Elastomers
5.6 Theoretical Interpretation of Viscoelastic Mechanisms and Anomalies
5.7 Component Dynamics of Highly Asymmetric Polymer Blends
References
Chapter 6. Rheological Behavior and Processing of Unvulcanized Rubber
6.1 Rheology
6.2 Linear Viscoelasticity
6.3 Nonlinear Viscoelasticity
6.4 Engineering Analysis
6.5 Practical Processing Considerations
References
Chapter 7. Vulcanization
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Definition of Vulcanization
7.3 Effects of Vulcanization on Vulcanizate Properties
7.4 Characterization of the Vulcanization Process
7.5 Vulcanization by Sulfur without Accelerator
7.6 Accelerated-Sulfur Vulcanization
7.7 Vulcanization by Phenolic Curatives, Benzoquinone Derivatives, or Bismaleimides
7.8 Vulcanization by the Action of Metal Oxides
7.9 Vulcanization by the Action of Organic Peroxides
7.10 Dynamic Vulcanization
References
Chapter 8. Reinforcement of Elastomers by Particulate Fillers
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Preparation of Fillers
8.3 Morphological and Physicochemical Characterization of Fillers
8.4 The Mix: A Nanocomposite of Elastomer and Filler
8.5 Mechanical Properties of Filled Rubbers
References
Chapter 9. The Science of Rubber Compounding
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Polymers
9.3 Filler Systems
9.4 Stabilizer Systems
9.5 Vulcanization System
9.6 Special Compounding Ingredients
9.7 Compound Development
9.8 Compound Preparation
9.9 Environmental Requirements in Compounding
9.10 Summary
References
Chapter 10. Strength of Elastomers
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Initiation of Fracture
10.3 Threshold Strengths and Extensibilities
10.4 Crack Propagation
10.5 Tensile Rupture
10.6 Repeated Stressing: Mechanical Fatigue
10.7 Failure Under Multiaxial Stresses
10.8 surface Cracking by Ozone
10.9 Abrasive Wear
10.10 Computational Approaches to Failure Modeling
Further Reading
References
Chapter 11. The Chemical Modification of Polymers
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Chemical Modification of Polymers Within Backbone and Chain Ends
11.3 Esterification, Etherification, and Hydrolysis of Polymers
11.4 The Hydrogenation of Polymers
11.5 Dehalogenation, Elimination, and Halogenation Reactions in Polymers
11.6 Other Addition Reactions to Double Bonds
11.7 Oxidation Reactions of Polymers
11.8 Functionalization of Polymers
11.9 Miscellaneous Chemical Reactions of Polymers
11.10 Block and Graft Copolymerization
References
Chapter 12. Elastomer Blends
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Thermodynamics and Solubility Parameters
12.3 Preparation
12.4 Miscible Elastomer Blends
12.5 Immiscible Elastomer Blends
12.6 Conclusion
Appendix 1: Acronyms for Common Elastomers
References
Chapter 13. Thermoplastic Elastomers
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Synthesis of Thermoplastic Elastomers
13.3 Morphology of Thermoplastic Elastomers
13.4 Properties and Effect of Structure
13.5 Thermodynamics of Phase Separation
13.6 Thermoplastic Elastomers at Surfaces
13.7 Rheology and Processing
13.8 Applications
References
Chapter 14. Tire Engineering
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Tire Types and Performance
14.3 Basic Tire Design
14.4 Tire Engineering
14.5 Tire Materials
14.6 Tire Testing
14.7 Tire manufacturing
14.8 Summary
References
Chapter 15. Recycling of Rubbers
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Retreading of Tires
15.3 Recycling of Rubber Vulcanizates
15.4 Use of Recycled Rubber
15.5 Pyrolysis and Incineration of Rubber
15.6 Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 25th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945846
About the Editor
James Mark
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Cincinnati
Burak Erman
Professor Erman is currently professor of science and engineering at Koc University. He worked in the research group of Prof. P.J. Flory at Stanford University and IBM Research, San Jose, at various intervals between 1976-1985. His scientific collaborations include the Max-Planck Institute fur Polymerforschung in Mainz, and ESPCI, Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie Structurale et Macromoleculaire, Paris. He has been collaborating with Prof. J.E. Mark at Cincinnati University on rubber elasticity since 1987. He has over 200 scientific papers in refereed journals, 2 books and 2 edited books. Burak Erman is a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences. He served on the Science Board of TUBITAK, editorial board of Computational Polymer Science and Polymer Gels and Networks. He received the 1991 Simavi Science Award, the 1991 TUBITAK Science Award and the 2007 American Chemical Society Whitby Award. His current research interests are focused on the application of the theory of elastomeric networks to predict protein function, and on polymer and protein physics and engineering, both dynamics and statics and experiment and theory, including computer simulations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Koc University, Istanbul, Turkey
Mike Roland
Dr. Roland is head of the Polymer Physics Section in the Chemistry Division at the Naval Research Laboratory. After earning his doctorate in chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, he worked as a researcher at The Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. before joining NRL in 1986. He has over 370 peer-reviewed publications and holds 13 patents. Roland has won various awards for his research, including the Sparks-Thomas and Melvin Mooney Awards from the American Chemical Society and the Pure Science Award from the NRL Edison Chapter of Sigma Xi. He has served in editorial and advisory capacities on several journals, including technical editor of Rubber Chemistry & Technology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals, and Mining (UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Polymer Physics Section, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington DC
Reviews
"Chemists provide colleagues and other scientists and engineers a thorough reference to the natural material."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013