The Science and Clinical Application of Manual Therapy

1 The Concepts of Osteopathic Medicine: Past and Present

SECTION 1 PERIPHERAL AND SPINAL VISCERO- SOMATIC MECHANISMS

2 Functions of the Autonomic Nervous System: Current Concepts

3 Somatosympathetic Reflex Mechanisms

4 Modulation of Visceral Function by Somatic Stimulation

5 Manual Medicine and Autonomic Nervous System: Assessing Autonomic Function in Humans

6 Survey of Mechanotransduction Disorders

SECTION 2 SEGMENTAL AND SUPRASEGMENTAL MEDIATION OF SOMATO-VISCERAL INTERACTIONS

7 Spinothalamic System and Viscero-somatic Motor Reflexes: Functional Organization of Cardiac and Somatic Input

8 Central Convergence of Viscersomatic Inputs from Spinal and Vagal Sources

9 Role of oxytocin and oxytocin related effects in manual therapies

10 Viscero-Sensory Pathways in the Brain

11 The Use of Sham or Placebo Controls in Manual Medicine Research

SECTION 3 CLINICAL IMPACT OF MANUAL THERAPY ON PHYSIOLOGIC FUNCTIONS AND SYSTEMIC DISORDERS

12 Research on Somato-Visceral Interactions and the Impact of Manual Therapy on Systemic Disorders from the Osteopathic Experience

13 Chiropractic Practice, Experience and Research Related to Somato-Visceral Interactions

14 A Physical Therapist’s Perspective on Manual Therapy: Clinical Effectiveness and Selected Mechanism

15 Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork: Overview of the Practice and Evidence of a Developing Health Profession

CONSENSUS STATEMENTS

16 Basic Science on Somato-Visceral Interactions: Peripheral and Central Evidence Base and Implications for Research

17 Clinical Applications of Manual Therapy on Physiologic Functions and Systemic Disorders: Evidence Base and Implications for Research