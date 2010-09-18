The Science and Clinical Application of Manual Therapy
1st Edition
Description
The Science and Clinical Application of Manual Therapy is a multi-disciplinary, international reference book based on work by the top basic science researchers and clinical researchers in the area of Manual Therapy and Manual Medicine (MT/MM). The first book to bring together research on the benefits of MT/MM beyond the known effects on musculoskeletal disorders, it presents evidence of the benefit of MT/MM in treating systemic disorders such as asthma, heart rate dysfunction and GI disturbance.
Key Features
- Authored by the leading multidisciplinary basic science and clinical researchers from throughout the world
- Describes research confirming benefit of MT for musculoskeletal disorders (which helps provide a rational for greater utilization of manual therapy and reimbursement for this healthcare service)
- Presents the latest findings on the beneficial effect of MT on systemic disorders including asthma, pneumonia, otitis media, heart rate dysfunction and GI disturbance
- Critically assesses longstanding theoretical models of MT/MM mechanisms with respect to the current understanding of physiological and neurophysiological function
- Explores the influences of psychological and cortical processes on the effects of MT/MM, including the effect of placebo
- Uniquely presents research findings from all the manual therapy professions and scientists making the case for the benefits of MT
- The symposium from which the book was derived was supported by the NIH National Center for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine
Table of Contents
1 The Concepts of Osteopathic Medicine: Past and Present
SECTION 1 PERIPHERAL AND SPINAL VISCERO- SOMATIC MECHANISMS
2 Functions of the Autonomic Nervous System: Current Concepts
3 Somatosympathetic Reflex Mechanisms
4 Modulation of Visceral Function by Somatic Stimulation
5 Manual Medicine and Autonomic Nervous System: Assessing Autonomic Function in Humans
6 Survey of Mechanotransduction Disorders
SECTION 2 SEGMENTAL AND SUPRASEGMENTAL MEDIATION OF SOMATO-VISCERAL INTERACTIONS
7 Spinothalamic System and Viscero-somatic Motor Reflexes: Functional Organization of Cardiac and Somatic Input
8 Central Convergence of Viscersomatic Inputs from Spinal and Vagal Sources
9 Role of oxytocin and oxytocin related effects in manual therapies
10 Viscero-Sensory Pathways in the Brain
11 The Use of Sham or Placebo Controls in Manual Medicine Research
SECTION 3 CLINICAL IMPACT OF MANUAL THERAPY ON PHYSIOLOGIC FUNCTIONS AND SYSTEMIC DISORDERS
12 Research on Somato-Visceral Interactions and the Impact of Manual Therapy on Systemic Disorders from the Osteopathic Experience
13 Chiropractic Practice, Experience and Research Related to Somato-Visceral Interactions
14 A Physical Therapist’s Perspective on Manual Therapy: Clinical Effectiveness and Selected Mechanism
15 Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork: Overview of the Practice and Evidence of a Developing Health Profession
CONSENSUS STATEMENTS
16 Basic Science on Somato-Visceral Interactions: Peripheral and Central Evidence Base and Implications for Research
17 Clinical Applications of Manual Therapy on Physiologic Functions and Systemic Disorders: Evidence Base and Implications for Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 18th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702033872
About the Editor
Hollis King
Hollis H King, DO PhD
Professor of Osteopathic Principles and Practice, AT Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, USA
Professor of Osteopathic Principles and Practice, AT Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, USA
Wilfrid Jänig
Wilfrid Jänig MD PhD
Professor of Physiology, Physiologisches Institut, Universität Kiel, Germany
Professor of Physiology, Physiologisches Institut, Universität Kiel, Germany
Michael Patterson
Professor of Osteopathic Principles and Practice (Retired), College of Osteopathic Medicine, Nova Southeastern University, Florida, USA.