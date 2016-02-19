The School Teacher in England and the United States - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080065182, 9781483138527

The School Teacher in England and the United States

1st Edition

The Findings of Empirical Research

Authors: R. K. Kelsall Helen M. Kelsall
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483138527
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 206
Description

The School Teacher in England and the United States: The Findings of Empirical Research investigates what makes school teachers distinct from other people in England and the United States. This book brings together for the first time the findings of a very large number of surveys on both sides of the Atlantic designed to throw light on a number of critical questions, such as the teachers' family backgrounds, their motives for becoming teachers, or the types of role-conflict affecting teachers in general, and women teachers (including married women) in particular. This monograph is comprised of 10 chapters and begins by comparing the British and American educational settings. The next chapter discusses the role that society is believed to expect teachers to fulfill, such as emancipation from the child's primary emotional attachment to his family, or the technical component of the skills which have to be transmitted to the pupils to enable them to fulfill their future adult roles. The empirical evidence on society's view of what role the teachers should play is then analyzed. A typology of incompatibilities inherent in teacher role is also presented. The remaining chapters focus on the teachers' expressed motivation in career choice; the stages at which people choose teaching; teacher effectiveness and career satisfaction; and the teachers' professional status. The final chapter considers some policy alternatives for addressing the training and supply of teachers. This text will be a useful resource for teachers, school administrators, and educational policymakers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. Teachers in England and the United States—The Background

Chapter 2. The Role that Society is Assumed to Want Its Teachers to Fulfill

Chapter 3. Empirical Evidence on Society's View of Teacher Role

Chapter 4. A Typology of Incompatibilities Inherent in Teacher Role

Chapter 5. Stereotype of Teaching Held by Potential Recruits and Those Influencing Them

Chapter 6. Expressed Motivation in Career Choice

Chapter 7. The Stages at Which People Choose Teaching: Career Patterns, Intended and Actual

Chapter 8. Motivation Worthiness, Teacher Effectiveness, and Career Satisfaction

Chapter 9. Professional Status and the Teacher

Chapter 10. Teacher Supply: Some Policy Alternatives

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

R. K. Kelsall

Helen M. Kelsall

About the Editor

Edmund King

