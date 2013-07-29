The School of Pharmacy, University of London

Briony Hudson studied History at Clare College, University of Cambridge, and Museums Studies at the University of Leicester. Having worked for short periods at museums as diverse as the Hereford Cider Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum, she became Assistant Keeper of Social History for Wakefield Museums and Arts, during which time she co-wrote Liquorice (WMDC, 2003). She was Keeper of the Museum Collections at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society from 2002 until 2011, where she headed the team responsible for collections of around 45,000 objects. She is the author and editor of English Delftware Drug Jars: The collection of the Museum of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (Pharmaceutical Press, 2006), co-author of Popular Medicines: An Illustrated History (Pharmaceutical Press, 2008), and co-author of Jacob Bell. A useful and honourable life (Friends of Woodbury Park Cemetery, 2010), alongside a wide range of articles on many aspects of pharmacy history. She was Chair of the Social History Curators Group from 2005 – 2007 and is current President of the British Society for the History of Pharmacy. Briony Hudson is also an Honorary Lecturer at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University.