The School of Pharmacy, University of London
1st Edition
Medicines, Science and Society, 1842-2012
The School of Pharmacy, University of London: Medicines, Science and Society, 1842-2012 represents the rich history of the University of London School of Pharmacy through numerous color photographs, important advances in the pharmacy profession, cultural milestones, biographies and more. Written in an engaging and authoritative style, this book depicts the chronological history of the school from its establishment in 1842 to the present day with a nod toward its aspirations for the future. By highlighting key periods in the school’s history and showing their connection to the wider world, this book truly commemorates the heritage of the School of Pharmacy and its cutting-edge role in pharmacy innovation, research and education.
- Highlights the history of the school, its buildings, courses, staff and students
- Incorporates high-quality historical photographs, timelines, biography boxes and important pharmacy milestones, such as critical legislation, changes to educational standards, key developments and more in order to enrich the narrative
- Explores the interplay between the school and the developing pharmacy world to illustrate its involvement in important pharmacy innovation, educational development, research advances and much more
- Features a foreword from Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, Chancellor of the University of London
Alumni, staff, and students and the wider pharmacy community, pharmaceutical and educational historians, medical history libraries, educational history libraries and more
Acknowledgements
Foreword
Chapter 1. “Furnishing the Means of Proper Instruction”: 1841–1861
London Life
Becoming a Pharmacist
The Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain
The Pharmacy Act 1852
Teaching
The Building
The Student Experience
Other Schools
Advocacy
Chapter 2. “The Commencement of a New Era”: 1862–1895
The Pharmacy Act 1868
Private Schools
Provincial Education
Examinations
Teaching
The Student Experience
Women Students
The School’s Independence
Research
Chapter 3. “For the Progress of Science”: 1896–1926
Chemistry
Materia Medica and Botany
Examinations
Provincial Education
The First World War
University of London, and the Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree
Postwar Examinations
The Student Experience
The Building
Women Pharmacists
Research
Chapter 4. “The Whole Question of the Future”: 1927–1948
The Building
The Second World War
Examinations
Other Schools
Teaching
University of London
The Student Experience
Chapter 5. The “Oldest New Building” in London: 1949–1960
The Building
A University School
The Course
The Student Experience
Chapter 6. “Winds of Change”: 1961–1986
Teaching
The Student Experience
Examinations
The University
Chapter 7. “A Precious Institution”: 1987–2012
A Changing University Sector
The Building
Teaching
Continuing Professional Development and Lifelong Educational Engagement
Research
Commercial Development and Application
Support for Young Researchers
The Student Population
Looking to the Future
Afterword: Education for the Future
Appendix. Pharmacy Qualifications and Courses at the School
1841
1864
1868
1920
1925
1932
1937
1946
1950
1953
1957
1967
1981
1989
1992
1997
1998
2002
2003
2005
2006
2009
2010
2012
Further Reading
Index
Briony Hudson
Briony Hudson studied History at Clare College, University of Cambridge, and Museums Studies at the University of Leicester. Having worked for short periods at museums as diverse as the Hereford Cider Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum, she became Assistant Keeper of Social History for Wakefield Museums and Arts, during which time she co-wrote Liquorice (WMDC, 2003). She was Keeper of the Museum Collections at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society from 2002 until 2011, where she headed the team responsible for collections of around 45,000 objects. She is the author and editor of English Delftware Drug Jars: The collection of the Museum of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (Pharmaceutical Press, 2006), co-author of Popular Medicines: An Illustrated History (Pharmaceutical Press, 2008), and co-author of Jacob Bell. A useful and honourable life (Friends of Woodbury Park Cemetery, 2010), alongside a wide range of articles on many aspects of pharmacy history. She was Chair of the Social History Curators Group from 2005 – 2007 and is current President of the British Society for the History of Pharmacy. Briony Hudson is also an Honorary Lecturer at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University.
Museum Curator, Pharmacy Historian and Lecturer, London, UK
Maureen Boylan
Deputy Secretary, University of London, London, UK
"The book has been extensively researched, and it is written in an engaging and entertaining style. The authors and publishers can be truly proud of a job well done. It will be of interest not only to past and present students and staff of the School, but to all those with an interest in the history of pharmaceutical education in particular and in the history of pharmacy more generally."--Pharmaceutical Historian, March 2014
"Beautifully presented book at a great price…this book is a joy to read. Not only is it written in a lively and approachable style, but it is attractively designed… I particularly like the book’s attention to chronicling the student experience...Another aspect of the book that impresses me is its detailed account of the long and frustrating struggle for the admission of female students into the school."--PJonline.com, December 4, 2013