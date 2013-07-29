The School of Pharmacy, University of London - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076655, 9780124076907

The School of Pharmacy, University of London

1st Edition

Medicines, Science and Society, 1842-2012

Authors: Briony Hudson Maureen Boylan
eBook ISBN: 9780124076907
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076655
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th July 2013
Page Count: 232
Description

The School of Pharmacy, University of London:  Medicines, Science and Society, 1842-2012 represents the rich history of the University of London School of Pharmacy through numerous color photographs, important advances in the pharmacy profession, cultural milestones, biographies and more. Written in an engaging and authoritative style, this book depicts the chronological history of the school from its establishment in 1842 to the present day with a nod toward its aspirations for the future. By highlighting key periods in the school’s history and showing their connection to the wider world, this book truly commemorates the heritage of the School of Pharmacy and its cutting-edge role in pharmacy innovation, research and education.

Key Features

  • Highlights the history of the school, its buildings, courses, staff and students
  • Incorporates high-quality historical photographs, timelines, biography boxes and important pharmacy milestones, such as critical legislation, changes to educational standards, key developments and more in order to enrich the narrative
  • Explores the interplay between the school and the developing pharmacy world to illustrate its involvement in important pharmacy innovation, educational development, research advances and much more
  • Features a foreword from Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, Chancellor of the University of London

Readership

Alumni, staff, and students and the wider pharmacy community, pharmaceutical and educational historians, medical history libraries, educational history libraries and more

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Chapter 1. “Furnishing the Means of Proper Instruction”: 1841–1861

London Life

Becoming a Pharmacist

The Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain

The Pharmacy Act 1852

Teaching

The Building

The Student Experience

Other Schools

Advocacy

Chapter 2. “The Commencement of a New Era”: 1862–1895

The Pharmacy Act 1868

Private Schools

Provincial Education

Examinations

Teaching

The Student Experience

Women Students

The School’s Independence

Research

Chapter 3. “For the Progress of Science”: 1896–1926

Chemistry

Materia Medica and Botany

Examinations

Provincial Education

The First World War

University of London, and the Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree

Postwar Examinations

The Student Experience

The Building

Women Pharmacists

Research

Chapter 4. “The Whole Question of the Future”: 1927–1948

The Building

The Second World War

Examinations

Other Schools

Teaching

University of London

The Student Experience

Chapter 5. The “Oldest New Building” in London: 1949–1960

The Building

A University School

The Course

The Student Experience

Chapter 6. “Winds of Change”: 1961–1986

Teaching

The Student Experience

Examinations

The University

Chapter 7. “A Precious Institution”: 1987–2012

A Changing University Sector

The Building

Teaching

Continuing Professional Development and Lifelong Educational Engagement

Research

Commercial Development and Application

Support for Young Researchers

The Student Population

Looking to the Future

Afterword: Education for the Future

Appendix. Pharmacy Qualifications and Courses at the School

1841

1864

1868

1920

1925

1932

1937

1946

1950

1953

1957

1967

1981

1989

1992

1997

1998

2002

2003

2005

2006

2009

2010

2012

Further Reading

Index

About the Author

Briony Hudson

Briony Hudson studied History at Clare College, University of Cambridge, and Museums Studies at the University of Leicester. Having worked for short periods at museums as diverse as the Hereford Cider Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum, she became Assistant Keeper of Social History for Wakefield Museums and Arts, during which time she co-wrote Liquorice (WMDC, 2003). She was Keeper of the Museum Collections at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society from 2002 until 2011, where she headed the team responsible for collections of around 45,000 objects. She is the author and editor of English Delftware Drug Jars: The collection of the Museum of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (Pharmaceutical Press, 2006), co-author of Popular Medicines: An Illustrated History (Pharmaceutical Press, 2008), and co-author of Jacob Bell. A useful and honourable life (Friends of Woodbury Park Cemetery, 2010), alongside a wide range of articles on many aspects of pharmacy history. She was Chair of the Social History Curators Group from 2005 – 2007 and is current President of the British Society for the History of Pharmacy. Briony Hudson is also an Honorary Lecturer at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University.

Maureen Boylan

Reviews

"The book has been extensively researched, and it is written in an engaging and entertaining style. The authors and publishers can be truly proud of a job well done. It will be of interest not only to past and present students and staff of the School, but to all those with an interest in the history of pharmaceutical education in particular and in the history of pharmacy more generally."--Pharmaceutical Historian, March 2014
"Beautifully presented book at a great price…this book is a joy to read. Not only is it written in a lively and approachable style, but it is attractively designed… I particularly like the book’s attention to chronicling the student experience...Another aspect of the book that impresses me is its detailed account of the long and frustrating struggle for the admission of female students into the school."--PJonline.com, December 4, 2013

Ratings and Reviews

