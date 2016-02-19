The Scattering of Light and other Electromagnetic Radiation covers the theory of electromagnetic scattering and its practical applications to light scattering. This book is divided into 10 chapters that particularly present examples of practical applications to light scattering from colloidal and macromolecular systems. The opening chapters survey the physical concept of electromagnetic waves and optics. The subsequent chapters deal with the theory of scattering by spheres and infinitely long cylinders. These topics are followed by discussions on the application of light scattering to the determination of the size distribution of colloidal particles. The last chapters are devoted to the Rayleigh-Debye scattering and the scattering by liquids, as well as the concept of anisotropy. These chapters also describe the effect upon light scattering of partial orientation of anisotropic particles in electrical and magnetic fields and in viscous flow. This book is of value to physical chemists and physical chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.