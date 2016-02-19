The Scattering of Light and Other Electromagnetic Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200217, 9781483225241

The Scattering of Light and Other Electromagnetic Radiation

1st Edition

Authors: Milton Kerker
Editors: Ernest M. Loebl
eBook ISBN: 9781483225241
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 684
Description

The Scattering of Light and other Electromagnetic Radiation covers the theory of electromagnetic scattering and its practical applications to light scattering. This book is divided into 10 chapters that particularly present examples of practical applications to light scattering from colloidal and macromolecular systems. The opening chapters survey the physical concept of electromagnetic waves and optics. The subsequent chapters deal with the theory of scattering by spheres and infinitely long cylinders. These topics are followed by discussions on the application of light scattering to the determination of the size distribution of colloidal particles. The last chapters are devoted to the Rayleigh-Debye scattering and the scattering by liquids, as well as the concept of anisotropy. These chapters also describe the effect upon light scattering of partial orientation of anisotropic particles in electrical and magnetic fields and in viscous flow. This book is of value to physical chemists and physical chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Glossary of Principal Symbols

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Résumé

1.2 Notation

Chapter 2. Electromagnetic Waves

2.1 Maxwell's Equations

2.2 Electromagnetic Waves

2.3 Polarization

2.4 Geometrical Optics

2.5 Interference and Diffraction

2.6 Surface Waves

Chapter 3. Scattering by a Sphere

3.1 Historical Introduction. The Color and the Polarization of Skylight

3.2 The Rayleigh Theory of Scattering by Small Dielectric Spheres

3.3 General Theory of Scattering by a Sphere

3.4 Historical Postscript

3.5 Notation

3.6 Bessel Functions

3.7 Legendre Functions

3.8 Tabulations of Scattering Functions for Spherical Particles

3.9 Approximations

3.10 Point Matching Method

3.11 Radiation Pressure

Chapter 4. The Scattering Functions for Spheres

4.1 Scattering Coefficients

4.2 Efficiency Factors

4.3 Backscatter

4.4 Angular Intensity Functions

4.5 Radiation Pressure

4.6 Plasmas

Chapter 5. Scattering by Stratified Spheres

5.1 Coated Sphere

5.2 Numerical Results for Coated Spheres; Qsca

5.3 Numerical Results for Coated Spheres; Backscatter

5.4 Multilayered Spheres

5.5 Spherically Symmetrical Lenses

5.6 Spheres with Continuously Variable Refractive Index

5.7 Neighboring Spheres

Chapter 6. Scattering by Infinite Cylinders

6.1 Homogeneous Circular Cylinders

6.2 Radially Stratified Cylinders

6.3 Variable Refractive Index

6.4 Anisotropie Cylinders

6.5 The Scattering Functions for Cylinders

6.6 Noncircular Cylinders

6.7 Experimental Results

Chapter 7. Analysis of Particle Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Colloids with Narrow Size Distributions

7.3 Average Size from Transmission

7.4 Average Size from Angular Variation of Scattering

7.5 Particle Size Distribution

7.6 Color Effects

Chapter 8. Rayleigh-Debye Scattering

8.1 General Theory

8.2 Size and Shape of Particles and Macromolecules

8.3 Polydisperse Systems

8.4 Inhomogeneous Media

8.5 Size versus Shape Effects

8.6 Table of Form Factors

Chapter 9. Scattering by Liquids

9.1 Pure Liquids

9.2 Binary Solutions

9.3 Multicomponent Solutions

9.4 Critical Opalescence

Chapter 10. Anisotropy

10.1 Scattering by a Small Ellipsoid

10.2 Effect of Anisotropy upon Intensity; Cabannes Factor

10.3 Depolarization by Liquids

10.4 Partial Orientation

10.5 Optical Anisotropy

10.6 Ellipsoids and Spheroids Comparable to the Wavelength

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
684
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483225241

About the Author

Milton Kerker

About the Editor

Ernest M. Loebl

Ratings and Reviews

