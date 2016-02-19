The Saccharine Disease
1st Edition
Conditions Caused by the Taking of Refined Carbohydrates, Such as Sugar and White Flour
Description
The Saccharine Disease, Conditions Caused by the Taking of Refined Carbohydrates, such as Sugar and White Flour contends that the causation of these conditions has been obscured through confusing distinctions between unnatural, refined carbohydrates and that of natural, unrefined carbohydrates like fruits and whole meal flour. The author notes that all the foregoing conditions are really the manifestations of a single master-disease—that many of the major diseases of modern societies are caused by consuming unreasonable amounts of refined carbohydrate foods. The author discusses that in the short time that man has changed his diet, evolutionary adaptation is left behind. He gives two rules to prevent and arrest all saccharine disease manifestations: Do not eat any food unless you definitely want it, and avoid eating white flour or white sugar. These two rules will prevent gastric or duodenal ulcer, diabetes, coronary disease, constipation, complications of varicose veins, hemorrhoids, E. coli infections, obesity, and some skin conditions, As a retired Surgeon-General of the Royal Navy, the author bases his assumptions on evolutionary, epidemiological, and other scientific or historical work. This book can give insights to dieticians, food researchers, nutritionists, people on diet, and general medicine practioners.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Chapter I The Law of Adaptation. Hereditary Defect. Personal Make-up
Chapter II Conception of a Single, 'Saccharine Disease'
Chapter III The Saccharine Disease and the Colon
Chapter IV Varicose Veins, Deep Venous Thrombosis, Varicocele, and Haemorrhoids
Chapter V Dental Caries: Periodontal Disease
Chapter VI Obesity
Chapter VII On the Causation of Diabetes
Chapter VIII Coronary Disease
Chapter IX Primary Escherichia Coli Infections and Other Conditions
Chapter X Peptic Ulcer
Chapter XI A Different Type of Over-consumption, that is not Specifically Due to the Taking of Refined Carbohydrates. Simple Hypertension. Gout. Hiatus Hernia
Chapter XII Conclusion
Appendix
Diet Card: The Natural Diet for Health
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183381