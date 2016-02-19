The Saccharine Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603689, 9781483183381

The Saccharine Disease

1st Edition

Conditions Caused by the Taking of Refined Carbohydrates, Such as Sugar and White Flour

Authors: T. L. Cleave
eBook ISBN: 9781483183381
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 212
Description

The Saccharine Disease, Conditions Caused by the Taking of Refined Carbohydrates, such as Sugar and White Flour contends that the causation of these conditions has been obscured through confusing distinctions between unnatural, refined carbohydrates and that of natural, unrefined carbohydrates like fruits and whole meal flour. The author notes that all the foregoing conditions are really the manifestations of a single master-disease—that many of the major diseases of modern societies are caused by consuming unreasonable amounts of refined carbohydrate foods. The author discusses that in the short time that man has changed his diet, evolutionary adaptation is left behind. He gives two rules to prevent and arrest all saccharine disease manifestations: Do not eat any food unless you definitely want it, and avoid eating white flour or white sugar. These two rules will prevent gastric or duodenal ulcer, diabetes, coronary disease, constipation, complications of varicose veins, hemorrhoids, E. coli infections, obesity, and some skin conditions, As a retired Surgeon-General of the Royal Navy, the author bases his assumptions on evolutionary, epidemiological, and other scientific or historical work. This book can give insights to dieticians, food researchers, nutritionists, people on diet, and general medicine practioners.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

Chapter I The Law of Adaptation. Hereditary Defect. Personal Make-up

Chapter II Conception of a Single, 'Saccharine Disease'

Chapter III The Saccharine Disease and the Colon

Chapter IV Varicose Veins, Deep Venous Thrombosis, Varicocele, and Haemorrhoids

Chapter V Dental Caries: Periodontal Disease

Chapter VI Obesity

Chapter VII On the Causation of Diabetes

Chapter VIII Coronary Disease

Chapter IX Primary Escherichia Coli Infections and Other Conditions

Chapter X Peptic Ulcer

Chapter XI A Different Type of Over-consumption, that is not Specifically Due to the Taking of Refined Carbohydrates. Simple Hypertension. Gout. Hiatus Hernia

Chapter XII Conclusion

Appendix

Diet Card: The Natural Diet for Health

Index

