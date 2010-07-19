The Runner, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724974, 9781455700660

The Runner, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Wilder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724974
eBook ISBN: 9781455700660
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th July 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

July's issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine is dedicated to the Runner and guest edited by Dr. Robert Wilder, Associate Professor of PM&R and Medical Director of the Runner's Clinic at the University of Virginia.  Dr. Wilder and a team of expert contributors discuss all aspects of running, including biomechanics and kinematics, flexibility, exertional compartment syndrome, patellofemoral pain syndrome, stress fractures, exercise-associated collapse, and more.  Several chapters focus on special considerations for certain types of runners: children, women, injured runners, and those with osteoarthritis. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724974
eBook ISBN:
9781455700660

About the Authors

Robert Wilder Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.