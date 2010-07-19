The Runner, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: Robert Wilder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724974
eBook ISBN: 9781455700660
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th July 2010
Description
July's issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine is dedicated to the Runner and guest edited by Dr. Robert Wilder, Associate Professor of PM&R and Medical Director of the Runner's Clinic at the University of Virginia. Dr. Wilder and a team of expert contributors discuss all aspects of running, including biomechanics and kinematics, flexibility, exertional compartment syndrome, patellofemoral pain syndrome, stress fractures, exercise-associated collapse, and more. Several chapters focus on special considerations for certain types of runners: children, women, injured runners, and those with osteoarthritis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 19th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724974
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700660
About the Authors
Robert Wilder Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.