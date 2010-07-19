The Runner, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 29-3

July's issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine is dedicated to the Runner and guest edited by Dr. Robert Wilder, Associate Professor of PM&R and Medical Director of the Runner's Clinic at the University of Virginia. Dr. Wilder and a team of expert contributors discuss all aspects of running, including biomechanics and kinematics, flexibility, exertional compartment syndrome, patellofemoral pain syndrome, stress fractures, exercise-associated collapse, and more. Several chapters focus on special considerations for certain types of runners: children, women, injured runners, and those with osteoarthritis.