Written by two well-known experts in the field with input from a broad network of industry specialists, The ROV Manual, Second Edition provides a complete training and reference guide to the use of observation class ROVs for surveying, inspection, and research purposes.

This new edition has been thoroughly revised and substantially expanded, with nine new chapters, increased coverage of mid-sized ROVs, and extensive information on subsystems and enabling technologies. Useful tips are included throughout to guide users in gaining the maximum benefit from ROV technology in deep water applications.

Intended for marine and offshore engineers and technicians using ROVs, The ROV Manual, Second Edition is also suitable for use by ROV designers and project managers in client companies making use of ROV technology.