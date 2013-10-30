The ROV Manual
2nd Edition
A User Guide for Remotely Operated Vehicles
Written by two well-known experts in the field with input from a broad network of industry specialists, The ROV Manual, Second Edition provides a complete training and reference guide to the use of observation class ROVs for surveying, inspection, and research purposes.
This new edition has been thoroughly revised and substantially expanded, with nine new chapters, increased coverage of mid-sized ROVs, and extensive information on subsystems and enabling technologies. Useful tips are included throughout to guide users in gaining the maximum benefit from ROV technology in deep water applications.
Intended for marine and offshore engineers and technicians using ROVs, The ROV Manual, Second Edition is also suitable for use by ROV designers and project managers in client companies making use of ROV technology.
- A complete user guide to observation class ROV (remotely operated vehicle) technology and underwater deployment for industrial, commercial, scientific, and recreational tasks
- Substantially expanded, with nine new chapters and a new five-part structure separating information on the industry, the vehicle, payload sensors, and other aspects
- Packed with hard-won insights and advice to help you achieve mission results quickly and efficiently
Marine and offshore engineers using remotely operated vehicles for research, surveying, inspection and maintenance
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part 1: Industry and Environment
Chapter 1. The ROV Business
1.1 The ROV
1.2 Types of ROV services
1.3 ROV economics
1.4 ROV services by industry
1.5 Conclusions
Chapter 2. The Ocean Environment
2.1 Physical oceanography
2.2 Chemical oceanography
2.3 Ocean dynamics
Part 2: The Vehicle
Introduction
Chapter 3. Design Theory and Standards
3.1 A bit of history
3.2 Underwater vehicles to ROVs
3.3 Autonomy plus: “why the tether?”
3.4 Vehicle classifications
3.5 Design theory
3.6 Standards and specifications
Chapter 4. Vehicle Control and Simulation
4.1 Vehicle control
4.2 Simulation
Chapter 5. Vehicle Design and Stability
5.1 Vehicle design
5.2 Buoyancy and stability
Chapter 6. Thrusters
6.1 Propulsion and thrust
6.2 Thrusters and speed
6.3 Electric versus hydraulic
Chapter 7. Power and Telemetry
“Failure is not an option!”
7.1 Electrical considerations
7.2 Control systems
Chapter 8. Cables and Connectors
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Definitions
8.3 Applications and field requirements, writing specifications
8.4 Underwater connector design
8.5 COTS underwater connectors
8.6 Reliability and quality control
8.7 Field maintenance
8.8 Underwater cable design
8.9 Testing and troubleshooting
8.10 Tips from the field
8.11 Summary
Chapter 9. LARS and TMS
9.1 Free-flying vehicle deployment techniques
9.2 TMS-based vehicle deployment techniques
9.3 Currents and tether management
Chapter 10. Video
10.1 History
10.2 How it works
10.3 Digital video
10.4 Video capture
10.5 Video compression
10.6 Video over Internet protocol
10.7 Video documentation
10.8 Documentation and disposition
10.9 Underwater optics and visibility
Chapter 11. Vehicle Sensors and Lighting
11.1 Vehicle sensors
11.2 Vehicle lighting
Part 3: Payload Sensors
Chapter 12. Sensor Theory
12.1 Theory
12.2 Sensor categories
12.3 Common ROV sensors
12.4 The future
Chapter 13. Communications
13.1 Overview
13.2 Transmission
13.3 Communication
13.4 Standard protocols
Chapter 14. Underwater Acoustics
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Sound propagation
14.3 Transducers
14.4 Acoustic noise
Chapter 15. Sonar
15.1 Sonar basics
15.2 Sonar types and interpretation
15.3 Sonar techniques
15.4 New and emerging technologies
Chapter 16. Acoustic Positioning
16.1 Acoustic positioning—a technological development
16.2 What is positioning?
16.3 Theory of positioning
16.4 Basics of acoustic positioning
16.5 Sound propagation, threshold, and multipath
16.6 Types of positioning technologies
16.7 Advantages and disadvantages of positioning system types
16.8 Capabilities and limitations of acoustic positioning
16.9 Operational considerations
16.10 Position referencing
16.11 General rules for use of acoustic positioning systems
Chapter 17. Navigational Sensors
17.1 Payload sensors versus vehicle sensors
17.2 Gyros
17.3 Accelerometers
17.4 Inertial navigation systems
17.5 Bathymetric sensors
17.6 Conductivity, temperature, depth (CTD) sensors
17.7 Altimeters
17.8 Doppler velocity logs
17.9 Inclinometers
17.10 Long baseline arrays
17.11 Ultrashort baseline arrays
17.12 Combined instruments
Chapter 18. Ancillary Sensors
18.1 Nondestructive testing definition and sensors
18.2 Metal object detection
18.3 Flooded Member Detection (FMD)
18.4 Cathodic potential sensors
18.5 Ultrasonic metal thickness
Part 4: Manipulators and Tooling
Chapter 19. Manipulators
19.1 Background
19.2 Manipulator types
19.3 Joint design
19.4 Range of motion and workspace
19.5 Types of controllers
19.6 Hydraulic versus electrical power
19.7 Subsea interface standards
Chapter 20. Tooling and Sensor Deployment
20.1 Manipulator-operated tooling
20.2 Remotely operated (ROV-positioned) tooling and sensors
20.3 Conclusion
Part 5: In the Field
Chapter 21. Practical Applications
21.1 Explosive ordnance disposal and mine countermeasures
21.2 Commercial, scientific, and archeological operations
21.3 Public safety diving
21.4 Homeland security
21.5 Conclusion
Chapter 22. It’s the Little Things That Matter
22.1 Standard operating procedures
22.2 Servicing and troubleshooting
22.3 Putting it all together
Chapter 23. The Future of ROV Technology
23.1 Standard ROVs
23.2 Fiber-optic linked ROVs
23.3 Autonomous ROVs
23.4 The crystal ball
23.5 The bottom line
- 712
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- 30th October 2013
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080982915
- 9780080982885
Robert Christ
Robert D. “Bob” Christ is President of SeaTrepid International, a full-service subsea robotics company operating a fleet of over 35 ROVs worldwide. He began his ROV career with Oceaneering then continued on as a co-founder of VideoRay (a leading OCROV manufacturer) and has continued his career as the founder of SeaTrepid. He has dual BS degrees from Louisiana Tech University and lives in heart of the US Offshore Oil & Gas industry in Southeastern Louisiana.
Robert D. Christ is President of SeaTrepid International, a full-service subsea robotics company operating a fleet of over 35 ROVs worldwide. He began his ROV career with Oceaneering International moved on to co-found VideoRay, a leading OCROV manufacturer.
Robert Wernli, Sr
Robert L. Wernli Sr. is President of First Centurion Enterprises. He is an engineering consultant with 40 years experience in the field of ROVs and undersea technology. In addition to his technical publications, he is an award-winning author in fiction where he is continuing his work on a series of underwater techno-thrillers.
Robert L. Wernli Sr. is President of First Centurion Enterprises. He is an engineering consultant with 40 years’ experience in the field of ROVs and undersea technology.