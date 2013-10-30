The ROV Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080982885, 9780080982915

The ROV Manual

2nd Edition

A User Guide for Remotely Operated Vehicles

Authors: Robert Christ Robert Wernli, Sr
eBook ISBN: 9780080982915
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080982885
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th October 2013
Page Count: 712
Description

Written by two well-known experts in the field with input from a broad network of industry specialists, The ROV Manual, Second Edition provides a complete training and reference guide to the use of observation class ROVs for surveying, inspection, and research purposes.

This new edition has been thoroughly revised and substantially expanded, with nine new chapters, increased coverage of mid-sized ROVs, and extensive information on subsystems and enabling technologies. Useful tips are included throughout to guide users in gaining the maximum benefit from ROV technology in deep water applications. 

Intended for marine and offshore engineers and technicians using ROVs, The ROV Manual, Second Edition is also suitable for use by ROV designers and project managers in client companies making use of ROV technology.

Key Features

  • A complete user guide to observation class ROV (remotely operated vehicle) technology and underwater deployment for industrial, commercial, scientific, and recreational tasks
  • Substantially expanded, with nine new chapters and a new five-part structure separating information on the industry, the vehicle, payload sensors, and other aspects
  • Packed with hard-won insights and advice to help you achieve mission results quickly and efficiently

Readership

Marine and offshore engineers using remotely operated vehicles for research, surveying, inspection and maintenance

Table of Contents

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part 1: Industry and Environment

Chapter 1. The ROV Business

1.1 The ROV

1.2 Types of ROV services

1.3 ROV economics

1.4 ROV services by industry

1.5 Conclusions

Chapter 2. The Ocean Environment

2.1 Physical oceanography

2.2 Chemical oceanography

2.3 Ocean dynamics

Part 2: The Vehicle

Introduction

Chapter 3. Design Theory and Standards

3.1 A bit of history

3.2 Underwater vehicles to ROVs

3.3 Autonomy plus: “why the tether?”

3.4 Vehicle classifications

3.5 Design theory

3.6 Standards and specifications

Chapter 4. Vehicle Control and Simulation

4.1 Vehicle control

4.2 Simulation

Chapter 5. Vehicle Design and Stability

5.1 Vehicle design

5.2 Buoyancy and stability

Chapter 6. Thrusters

6.1 Propulsion and thrust

6.2 Thrusters and speed

6.3 Electric versus hydraulic

Chapter 7. Power and Telemetry

“Failure is not an option!”

7.1 Electrical considerations

7.2 Control systems

Chapter 8. Cables and Connectors

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Definitions

8.3 Applications and field requirements, writing specifications

8.4 Underwater connector design

8.5 COTS underwater connectors

8.6 Reliability and quality control

8.7 Field maintenance

8.8 Underwater cable design

8.9 Testing and troubleshooting

8.10 Tips from the field

8.11 Summary

Bibliography

Chapter 9. LARS and TMS

9.1 Free-flying vehicle deployment techniques

9.2 TMS-based vehicle deployment techniques

9.3 Currents and tether management

Chapter 10. Video

10.1 History

10.2 How it works

10.3 Digital video

10.4 Video capture

10.5 Video compression

10.6 Video over Internet protocol

10.7 Video documentation

10.8 Documentation and disposition

10.9 Underwater optics and visibility

Chapter 11. Vehicle Sensors and Lighting

11.1 Vehicle sensors

11.2 Vehicle lighting

Part 3: Payload Sensors

Chapter 12. Sensor Theory

12.1 Theory

12.2 Sensor categories

12.3 Common ROV sensors

12.4 The future

Chapter 13. Communications

13.1 Overview

13.2 Transmission

13.3 Communication

13.4 Standard protocols

Chapter 14. Underwater Acoustics

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Sound propagation

14.3 Transducers

14.4 Acoustic noise

Chapter 15. Sonar

15.1 Sonar basics

15.2 Sonar types and interpretation

15.3 Sonar techniques

15.4 New and emerging technologies

Chapter 16. Acoustic Positioning

16.1 Acoustic positioning—a technological development

16.2 What is positioning?

16.3 Theory of positioning

16.4 Basics of acoustic positioning

16.5 Sound propagation, threshold, and multipath

16.6 Types of positioning technologies

16.7 Advantages and disadvantages of positioning system types

16.8 Capabilities and limitations of acoustic positioning

16.9 Operational considerations

16.10 Position referencing

16.11 General rules for use of acoustic positioning systems

Chapter 17. Navigational Sensors

17.1 Payload sensors versus vehicle sensors

17.2 Gyros

17.3 Accelerometers

17.4 Inertial navigation systems

17.5 Bathymetric sensors

17.6 Conductivity, temperature, depth (CTD) sensors

17.7 Altimeters

17.8 Doppler velocity logs

17.9 Inclinometers

17.10 Long baseline arrays

17.11 Ultrashort baseline arrays

17.12 Combined instruments

Chapter 18. Ancillary Sensors

18.1 Nondestructive testing definition and sensors

18.2 Metal object detection

18.3 Flooded Member Detection (FMD)

18.4 Cathodic potential sensors

18.5 Ultrasonic metal thickness

Part 4: Manipulators and Tooling

Chapter 19. Manipulators

19.1 Background

19.2 Manipulator types

19.3 Joint design

19.4 Range of motion and workspace

19.5 Types of controllers

19.6 Hydraulic versus electrical power

19.7 Subsea interface standards

Chapter 20. Tooling and Sensor Deployment

20.1 Manipulator-operated tooling

20.2 Remotely operated (ROV-positioned) tooling and sensors

20.3 Conclusion

Part 5: In the Field

Chapter 21. Practical Applications

21.1 Explosive ordnance disposal and mine countermeasures

21.2 Commercial, scientific, and archeological operations

21.3 Public safety diving

21.4 Homeland security

21.5 Conclusion

Chapter 22. It’s the Little Things That Matter

22.1 Standard operating procedures

22.2 Servicing and troubleshooting

22.3 Putting it all together

Chapter 23. The Future of ROV Technology

23.1 Standard ROVs

23.2 Fiber-optic linked ROVs

23.3 Autonomous ROVs

23.4 The crystal ball

23.5 The bottom line

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Robert Christ

Robert D. “Bob” Christ is President of SeaTrepid International, a full-service subsea robotics company operating a fleet of over 35 ROVs worldwide. He began his ROV career with Oceaneering then continued on as a co-founder of VideoRay (a leading OCROV manufacturer) and has continued his career as the founder of SeaTrepid. He has dual BS degrees from Louisiana Tech University and lives in heart of the US Offshore Oil & Gas industry in Southeastern Louisiana.

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert D. Christ is President of SeaTrepid International, a full-service subsea robotics company operating a fleet of over 35 ROVs worldwide. He began his ROV career with Oceaneering International moved on to co-found VideoRay, a leading OCROV manufacturer.

Robert Wernli, Sr

Robert L. Wernli Sr. is President of First Centurion Enterprises. He is an engineering consultant with 40 years experience in the field of ROVs and undersea technology. In addition to his technical publications, he is an award-winning author in fiction where he is continuing his work on a series of underwater techno-thrillers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert L. Wernli Sr. is President of First Centurion Enterprises. He is an engineering consultant with 40 years’ experience in the field of ROVs and undersea technology.

