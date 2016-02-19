The Roots of Perception, Volume 38

The subject matter of this book is subliminal perception and microgenetic perceptual processing, two important topics on the interface between perception and personality. It presents a different way of handling these topics, biological in its emphasis on process, humanistic in its focussing on the dynamics of individual experience.

The reader will not only find new theoretical perspectives but a host of new, efficient and penetrating methods for analyzing problems of personality and psychopathology. The book is filled with empirical data supporting its theoretical and methodological claims.

Main Features: