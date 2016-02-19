The Roots of Perception - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444700759, 9780080866925

The Roots of Perception, Volume 38

1st Edition

Individual Differences in Information Processing Within and Beyond Awareness

Editors: U. Hentschel G. Smith J.G. Draguns
eBook ISBN: 9780080866925
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1986
Page Count: 472
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I. Introduction and Overview. II. Experiments on Preconscious Processing: Effects Related to Different Methods and Individual Differences. III. The Further Unfolding of the Perceptual Process: Threat and Defense in Percept-Genetic Procedures. IV. Relating Preconscious Processes to Cognitive and Semantic Structures: Subliminal Perception and Microgenesis Combined. V. Psychophysiological Correlates of the Perceptual Process: EEG and CBF as Indicators. VI. A Critical Look at Subliminal Perception and Microgenesis: Comments and Reviews from Different Standpoints. Contributors: A.L. Andersson, M.J. Antell, M. Bengtsson, I. Carlsson, A. Danielsson, N.F. Dixon, J.G. Draguns, W. Ehlers, R.J. Fernandez, W.D. Fröhlich, C.J. Geisler, P. Glanzmann, L. Goldberger, S.H.A. Henley, U. Hentschel, A.M. Johanson, M. Johnson, L. Klein, U. Kragh, H. Kreitler, S. Kreitler, K.B. Madsen, D. Munz, K. Obuchowski, W. Prinz, J. Risberg, U. Schneider, P. Silfverskiöld, L.H. Silverman, H. Sjöbäck, G.J.W. Smith, D.P. Spence and B. Westerlundh.

Description

The subject matter of this book is subliminal perception and microgenetic perceptual processing, two important topics on the interface between perception and personality. It presents a different way of handling these topics, biological in its emphasis on process, humanistic in its focussing on the dynamics of individual experience.

The reader will not only find new theoretical perspectives but a host of new, efficient and penetrating methods for analyzing problems of personality and psychopathology. The book is filled with empirical data supporting its theoretical and methodological claims.

Main Features:

  • New perspectives on information processing in relation to personality.
  • New methods applicable in many fields, such as clinical psychology, developmental and personality psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience, education (creativity), etc.
  • Constructive analysis and critical review of the fields of subliminal perception and microgenesis.

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866925

Reviews

@from:Douglas Derryberry @qu:Readers with a psychoanalytic orientation will find this material fascinating. Many chapters provide useful theoretical overviews along with focused experimental techniques. They go beyond the usual emphasis on denial to consider additional defenses such as isolation, projection, and introjection. The book may also be of interest to those involved in experimental approaches to personality, for it does provide some innovative techniques. The physiological methods may be of special value in providing converging measures of preconscious processes. Perhaps the volume's greatest strength is its consistent emphasis on individual differences. As a whole, it is successful in conveying the idea that perception is a dynamic process within which personality factors play an important role. @source:Contemporary Psychology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

U. Hentschel Editor

G. Smith Editor

J.G. Draguns Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.