The Roles of Amino Acid Chelates in Animal Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513124, 9780815519287

The Roles of Amino Acid Chelates in Animal Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: H. DeWayne Ashemead
Authors: H. DeWayne Ashemead
eBook ISBN: 9780815519287
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513124
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 501
Table of Contents

Introduction Section 1: Amino Acid Chelation

  1. Minerals in Animal Health
  2. Factors Which Affect the Intestinal Absorption of Minerals
  3. Comparative Intestinal Absorption and Subsequent Metabolism of Metal Amino Acid Chelates and Inorganic Metal Salts
  4. Increasing Intestinal Disaccharidase Activity in the Small Intestine with Amino Acid Chelates
  5. Evaluation of the Nutritional Efficiency of Amino Acid Chelates
  6. An Assessment of Long Term Feeding of Amino Acid Chelates Section 2: Cattle
  7. The Use of Amino Acid Chelates to Enhance the Immune System
  8. The Use of Amino Acid Chelates in Bovine Fertility and Embryonic Viability
  9. The Role of Copper in Beef Cattle Fertility
  10. The Use of Amino Acid Chelates in High Production Milk Cows
  11. The Feeding of Amino Acid Chelate Supplements to Beef Calves Section 3: Swine
  12. The Role of Iron Amino Acid Chelate in Pig Performance
  13. The Effect of Iron Amino Acid Chelate on the Prevention of Anemia
  14. The Effect of Amino Acid Chelated Iron in Pregnant and Lactating Sows
  15. Improving Reproductive Performance with Iron Amino Acid Chelate
  16. A Nutritional Approach to Maximizing Carcass Leanness Section 4: Poultry
  17. The Effect of Amino Acid Chelates in Chick Mortality
  18. The Dynamics of Feeding Amino Acid Chelates to Broilers
  19. Growth Rates and Feed Conversion in Broiler Chicks Fed Amino Acid Chelates
  20. The use of Amino Acid Chelates in Growing Turkeys
  21. The Role of Amino Acid Chelates in Overcoming the Malabsorption Syndrome in Poultry
  22. The Value of Amino Acid Chelates in Egg Production
  23. The Role of Amino Acid Chelated Magnesium in Egg Production Section 5: Horses
  24. The Effects of Amino Acid Chelates on Thoroughbred Mares
  25. Copper-Responsive Epiphysitis and Tendon Contracture in a Foal Section 6: Fish
  26. The Use of Amino Acid Chelates in Rainbow Trout Open-Formula Diets
  27. The Use of Zinc Amino Acid Chelates in High Calcium and Phosphorous Diets of Rainbow Trout
  28. The Effects of Iron Amino Acid Chelate in Culture Eels. Section 7: Summary and Conclusion
  29. Summary and Conclusion Name Index Index

Description

The latest research results on the roles of amino acid chelates in animal nutrition are covered in this book, with careful attention to scientific detail and accuracy. The book presents the work of 42 international contributors; and will interest nutritionists, veterinarians, and all those concerned with animal feeds and feeding programsùparticularly those supplying mineral supplements to the diet in a form which can be absorbed readily and digested properly.

Readership

Nutritionists, veterinarians, and all those concerned with animal feeds and feeding programs.

About the Editors

H. DeWayne Ashemead Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Albion Laboratories, Inc.

About the Authors

H. DeWayne Ashemead Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Albion Laboratories, Inc.

