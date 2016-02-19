The Roles of Amino Acid Chelates in Animal Nutrition
1st Edition
Editors: H. DeWayne Ashemead
Authors: H. DeWayne Ashemead
eBook ISBN: 9780815519287
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513124
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 501
Table of Contents
Introduction Section 1: Amino Acid Chelation
- Minerals in Animal Health
- Factors Which Affect the Intestinal Absorption of Minerals
- Comparative Intestinal Absorption and Subsequent Metabolism of Metal Amino Acid Chelates and Inorganic Metal Salts
- Increasing Intestinal Disaccharidase Activity in the Small Intestine with Amino Acid Chelates
- Evaluation of the Nutritional Efficiency of Amino Acid Chelates
- An Assessment of Long Term Feeding of Amino Acid Chelates Section 2: Cattle
- The Use of Amino Acid Chelates to Enhance the Immune System
- The Use of Amino Acid Chelates in Bovine Fertility and Embryonic Viability
- The Role of Copper in Beef Cattle Fertility
- The Use of Amino Acid Chelates in High Production Milk Cows
- The Feeding of Amino Acid Chelate Supplements to Beef Calves Section 3: Swine
- The Role of Iron Amino Acid Chelate in Pig Performance
- The Effect of Iron Amino Acid Chelate on the Prevention of Anemia
- The Effect of Amino Acid Chelated Iron in Pregnant and Lactating Sows
- Improving Reproductive Performance with Iron Amino Acid Chelate
- A Nutritional Approach to Maximizing Carcass Leanness Section 4: Poultry
- The Effect of Amino Acid Chelates in Chick Mortality
- The Dynamics of Feeding Amino Acid Chelates to Broilers
- Growth Rates and Feed Conversion in Broiler Chicks Fed Amino Acid Chelates
- The use of Amino Acid Chelates in Growing Turkeys
- The Role of Amino Acid Chelates in Overcoming the Malabsorption Syndrome in Poultry
- The Value of Amino Acid Chelates in Egg Production
- The Role of Amino Acid Chelated Magnesium in Egg Production Section 5: Horses
- The Effects of Amino Acid Chelates on Thoroughbred Mares
- Copper-Responsive Epiphysitis and Tendon Contracture in a Foal Section 6: Fish
- The Use of Amino Acid Chelates in Rainbow Trout Open-Formula Diets
- The Use of Zinc Amino Acid Chelates in High Calcium and Phosphorous Diets of Rainbow Trout
- The Effects of Iron Amino Acid Chelate in Culture Eels. Section 7: Summary and Conclusion
- Summary and Conclusion Name Index Index
Description
The latest research results on the roles of amino acid chelates in animal nutrition are covered in this book, with careful attention to scientific detail and accuracy. The book presents the work of 42 international contributors; and will interest nutritionists, veterinarians, and all those concerned with animal feeds and feeding programsùparticularly those supplying mineral supplements to the diet in a form which can be absorbed readily and digested properly.
Readership
Nutritionists, veterinarians, and all those concerned with animal feeds and feeding programs.
