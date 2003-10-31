The Role of the Academic Librarian - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340577, 9781780630601

The Role of the Academic Librarian

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Langley Edward Gray K T L Vaughan
eBook ISBN: 9781780630601
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340584
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340577
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2003
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Time management; Organizing; Communication; Meetings; Collection development in an electronic world; Public service in the electronic world; Networking; Moving up; Leadership.

Description

This book covers the practical side of being an academic librarian – a role that has undergone a large degree of change in recent years. It outlines and describes the skills necessary to succeed in these large, and often complex, organisations. The book includes tools and techniques for an academic librarian for managing time, meetings, projects, publishing and research, communications (paper and electronic), the basics of supervision, and how to work in a large organisation. The impact of the growth of electronic formats on the role of the academic librarian are discussed in detail.

Key Features

  • Explains how, in practical terms, to stay organised, communicate successfully, network and navigate through an often politicised environment
  • Applies business practices to the field of librarianship
  • Shows how to use organisational behaviour techniques to manage yourself and your work

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science; Informational professionals

…an excellent, highly readable guide., Scottish Health Information Network
…this book offers a good collection of tips and tricks for people who do not have the time or inclination to spend hours ploughing through the literature or, indeed, years working things out through painful and/or expensive trial and error in the course of their professional practice., Scottish Health Information Network
…a book you need to read. …many good ideas and tips for making the most of your career as a librarian., Education Libraries

About the Authors

Anne Langley Author

Anne Langley is Co-ordinator of the Science and Engineering Libraries and Head of the Chemistry Library at Duke University, USA and has worked in academic libraries for over 18 years.

Duke University

Princeton University

Edward Gray Author

Edward Gray is the Public Services Librarian for the Biological and Environmental Sciences Library at Duke University.

Duke University, USA

Duke University, USA

K T L Vaughan Author

K. T. L. Vaughan is the Librarian for Bioinformatics and Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Health Sciences Library, USA.

University of North Carolina, USA

University of North Carolina, USA

