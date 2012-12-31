The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer Development and Therapy, Volume 117
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Interdiction of Sphingolipid Metabolism to Improve Standard Cancer Therapies
1 Introduction
2 Sphingolipids and Cytotoxic Chemotherapies
3 Sphingolipids and Radiation Therapy
4 Sphingolipids and Targeted Anticancer Agents
5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Two. Diverse Functions of Ceramide in Cancer Cell Death and Proliferation
1 Structure and Metabolism of Ceramide
2 Distinct Functions of CerS1–6
3 Novel Ceramide–Protein Interactions that Regulate Ceramide Metabolism and Signaling
4 Clinical Relevance of Ceramide Metabolism and Signaling in Cancer Pathogenesis, Therapy, or Drug Resistance
5 Ceramide/Sphingosine-Based Anticancer Therapeutics
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Ceramide Glycosylation Catalyzed by Glucosylceramide Synthase and Cancer Drug Resistance
1 Introduction
2 Ceramide Glycosylation and GEMs
3 Ceramide Glycosylation and Cancer Drug Resistance
4 Targeting Ceramide Glycosylation to Reverse Drug Resistance
5 Prospective
References
Chapter Four. Use of Acid Sphingomyelinase for Cancer Therapy
1 Introduction
2 Involvement of ASM in Stress Response, Apoptosis, and Cancer Cell Resistance
3 Use of Exogenous ASM as an Adjunct in Cancer Therapy
4 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Five. Hypoxia, Therapeutic Resistance, and Sphingosine 1-Phosphate
1 The Hypoxia-Inducible Factors Family: Regulation, Role in Cancer and Therapeutic Implication
2 What Does Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Signaling Have to Do with Hypoxia?
3 Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Signaling as a Target for AntiHypoxic Strategy?
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Six. Therapeutic Potential of Targeting SK1 in Human Cancers
1 Introduction to Sphingolipid Metabolism
2 Sphingosine Kinase: A Regulator of the Sphingolipid Signaling
3 Role of SK1 in Cancer Progression
4 Therapeutic Potential of SK1 Inhibition
5 FTY720: A Novel Clinically Applicable SK1 Inhibitor
6 Conclusions and Clinical Perspective
References
Chapter Seven. Sphingosine Kinase 1 in Cancer
1 Introduction
2 SK1 is an oncogene
3 SK1/S1P signals for tumor growth and spread
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter Eight. Natural Products as Platforms for the Design of Sphingolipid-Related Anticancer Agents
Abbreviations
1 The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer
2 Fungal Metabolites as Inhibitors of SL Biosynthesis
3 Deoxysphingolipids of Marine Origin
4 Jaspine B, a Marine Heterocyclic Sphingoid
5 Other Heterocyclic Natural Sphingoids
6 α-Galactosylceramides and Structural Modifications Thereof
7 Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This thematic volume looks at "The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer Development and Therapy"
Key Features
- Outstanding and original reviews
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 31st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123944139
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123942746