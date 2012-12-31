The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer Development and Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123942746, 9780123944139

The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer Development and Therapy, Volume 117

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: James Norris
eBook ISBN: 9780123944139
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123942746
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st December 2012
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Interdiction of Sphingolipid Metabolism to Improve Standard Cancer Therapies

1 Introduction

2 Sphingolipids and Cytotoxic Chemotherapies

3 Sphingolipids and Radiation Therapy

4 Sphingolipids and Targeted Anticancer Agents

5 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Two. Diverse Functions of Ceramide in Cancer Cell Death and Proliferation

1 Structure and Metabolism of Ceramide

2 Distinct Functions of CerS1–6

3 Novel Ceramide–Protein Interactions that Regulate Ceramide Metabolism and Signaling

4 Clinical Relevance of Ceramide Metabolism and Signaling in Cancer Pathogenesis, Therapy, or Drug Resistance

5 Ceramide/Sphingosine-Based Anticancer Therapeutics

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Ceramide Glycosylation Catalyzed by Glucosylceramide Synthase and Cancer Drug Resistance

1 Introduction

2 Ceramide Glycosylation and GEMs

3 Ceramide Glycosylation and Cancer Drug Resistance

4 Targeting Ceramide Glycosylation to Reverse Drug Resistance

5 Prospective

References

Chapter Four. Use of Acid Sphingomyelinase for Cancer Therapy

1 Introduction

2 Involvement of ASM in Stress Response, Apoptosis, and Cancer Cell Resistance

3 Use of Exogenous ASM as an Adjunct in Cancer Therapy

4 Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Chapter Five. Hypoxia, Therapeutic Resistance, and Sphingosine 1-Phosphate

1 The Hypoxia-Inducible Factors Family: Regulation, Role in Cancer and Therapeutic Implication

2 What Does Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Signaling Have to Do with Hypoxia?

3 Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Signaling as a Target for AntiHypoxic Strategy?

4 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Six. Therapeutic Potential of Targeting SK1 in Human Cancers

1 Introduction to Sphingolipid Metabolism

2 Sphingosine Kinase: A Regulator of the Sphingolipid Signaling

3 Role of SK1 in Cancer Progression

4 Therapeutic Potential of SK1 Inhibition

5 FTY720: A Novel Clinically Applicable SK1 Inhibitor

6 Conclusions and Clinical Perspective

References

Chapter Seven. Sphingosine Kinase 1 in Cancer

1 Introduction

2 SK1 is an oncogene

3 SK1/S1P signals for tumor growth and spread

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter Eight. Natural Products as Platforms for the Design of Sphingolipid-Related Anticancer Agents

Abbreviations

1 The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer

2 Fungal Metabolites as Inhibitors of SL Biosynthesis

3 Deoxysphingolipids of Marine Origin

4 Jaspine B, a Marine Heterocyclic Sphingoid

5 Other Heterocyclic Natural Sphingoids

6 α-Galactosylceramides and Structural Modifications Thereof

7 Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This thematic volume looks at "The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer Development and Therapy"

Key Features

  • Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research
  • This thematic volume looks at "The Role of Sphingolipids in Cancer Development and Therapy"
  • Outstanding and original reviews

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

About the Serial Volume Editors

James Norris Serial Volume Editor

