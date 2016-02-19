The Role of Speech in the Regulation of Normal and Abnormal Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080094953, 9781483180502

The Role of Speech in the Regulation of Normal and Abnormal Behavior

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander R. Luria
Editors: J. Tizard
eBook ISBN: 9781483180502
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 148
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Role of Speech in the Regulation of Normal and Abnormal Behavior examines the role of speech in the regulation of normal and abnormal behavior. Research findings on the regulatory role of verbal communication in ontogenesis and its disruption under various pathological states of the brain are summarized. The role of speech in the formation of mental processes is also discussed, along with the development of the regulatory role of speech.

Comprised of three chapters, this book begins with a detailed account of the role of speech in the formation and evolution of mental processes in hopes of identifying the mechanisms underlying complex mental activities. It shows that speech enters integrally into the structure of mental processes and that it is a powerful means of regulating human behavior. The second chapter explores how the regulatory function of speech is formed and how it influences the formation of voluntary movements. The last chapter considers the relationship between speech and action as a criterion for identifying various forms of pathological behavior and for analyzing the compensation of the defects that result from it.

This monograph will be of interest to psychologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Author's Foreword

A Note on Experimental Techniques

The Role of Speech in the Formation of Mental Processes

The Development of the Regulatory Role of Speech

Modifications in the Regulatory Role of Speech Resulting from Pathological States of the Brain

References

Details

No. of pages:
148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180502

About the Author

Alexander R. Luria

About the Editor

J. Tizard

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.