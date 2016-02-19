The Role of Selenium in Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
The Role of Selenium in Nutrition reviews the most pertinent scientific literature dealing with the basic aspects of the present understanding of the roles of selenium (Se) in nutrition and health. The book begins with a general discussion of Se, covering its various forms, chemistry and physical properties, and techniques for Se analysis. This is followed by separate chapters on the environmental aspects of Se, including its presence in mineral deposits, soils, water, air, and uptake by plants; Se contents of human foods and animal feedstuffs; biological utilization of dietary Se; and absorption, excretion, metabolism, and tissue concentrations of Se. Subsequent chapters deal with the biochemical functions of Se; Se-related diseases of animals and livestock; the role of Se in human health and in support of normal immune function and disease resistance; and the relationship of Se and cancer. The final chapter reviews the evidence concerning the toxicity of Se compounds and sets this in perspective with current knowledge of the roles of Se in nutrition and health, and of the normal exposures of animals and humans to Se compounds.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Chemical Aspects of Selenium
I. Forms of Selenium
II. Chemistry of Selenium
III. Analysis of Selenium
References
2. Selenium in the Environment
I. Selenium in Mineral Deposits
II. Selenium in Soils
III. Selenium in Water and Air
IV. Uptake of Selenium by Plants
V. Geo-Botanical Mapping of Areas of Selenium Deficiency and Excess
References
3. Selenium in Foods and Feeds
I. Selenium in Foods
II. Sources of Variation in the Selenium Contents of Foods and Feeds
III. Selenium in Human Diets
IV. Selenium in Feedstuffs for Animals
References
4. The Biological Availability of Selenium in Foods and Feeds
I. Defining Selenium Bioavailability
II. Approaches to the Estimation of Selenium Bioavailability
III. Selenium Bioavailability Estimated by the Disease Preventative Approach
IV. Selenium Bioavailability Estimated by the Tissue Residue Level Approach
V. Selenium Bioavailability Estimated by the Functional Assay Approach
VI. Comparison of the Different Approaches to the Estimation of Selenium Bioavailability
VII. Factors Affecting the Bioavailability of Dietary Selenium
VIII. Summary of Factors Affecting the Bioavailability of Selenium
References
5. Absorption, Excretion, and Metabolism of Selenium
I. Absorption and Transfer
II. Excretion of Selenium
III. Metabolism of Selenium
IV. Tissue Concentrations of Selenium
References
6. Biochemical Functions of Selenium
I. Physical Properties of Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidase
II. Mechanism of Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidase
III. Biological Function of Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidase
IV. Effects of Drugs on Selenium-Dependent Glutathione Peroxidase
V. Other Functions of Selenium
VI. Interrelationships of Selenium and Other Nutrients
VII. Interrelationships of Selenium and Other Elements
References
7. Selenium Deficiency Diseases of Animals
I. Selenium Deficiency Diseases of Laboratory and Domestic Animals
II. Selenium Deficiency Diseases of Livestock
III. Dietary Requirements of Selenium for Laboratory and Livestock Species
References
8. Selenium in Human Nutrition and Health
I. The Nutritional Selenium Status of Human Populations
II. Selenium Status in Different Life Cycle Phases
III. Diseases Associated with Nutritional Deficiencies of Selenium
IV. Selenium Status of Patients with Other Nonmalignant Diseases
V. Other Factors Affecting Selenium Status
VI. Dietary Requirements for Selenium
References
9. Selenium in Immunity and Infection
I. Effects of Selenium on Β Cell-Dependent Immune Functions
II. Effects of Selenium on Τ Cell-Mediated Immune Functions
III. Effects of Selenium on the Functions of Phagocytic Cells
IV. Effects of Selenium on Infection
References
10. Selenium and Cancer
I. Effects of Selenium on Carcinogenesis in Experimental Animal Models
II. Selenium and Cancer in Humans
References
11. Effects of Selenium Excesses
I. Early Experiences with Selenium Toxicities
II. Selenium Toxicity in Animals
III. Selenium Toxicity in Humans
IV. Treatment of Selenium Toxicity
V. Metabolic Bases of Selenium Toxicity
VI. Factors Affecting Selenium Toxicity
VII. Safe Levels of Selenium
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th October 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146531