The Role of Infrastructure for a Safe Transition to Automated Driving
1st Edition
Description
The Role of Infrastructure for a Safe Transition to Automated Driving contextualizes the latest vehicle and road automation research and technology, focusing on the future role of road infrastructures. It objectively analyses the problems an uncontrolled transition will pose and examines ways forward. The book covers risk and safety assessment methods, as well as the influence of human factor in facing the automation of vehicles. It establishes a common ground for addressing the period during which both human-driven and automated cars will co-exist, offering an integrated vison of the different approaches to vehicle automation.
Key Features
- Introduces the SAE standard and the levels of automation it defines
- Addresses infrastructural and governance challenges and opportunities
- Includes learning tools such as chapters overviews, summaries, and a glossary
Readership
Automated transport researchers, traffic engineers, and transport/city planners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Automation functions, philosophies and levels
3. Road transport infrastructures for the future
4. The safe system approach
5. The shared responsibilities
6. Human factors in automated driving
7. Infrastructures to accommodate autonomous driving
8. Road operation
9. Legal framework
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229019
About the Authors
Adriano Alessandrini
Adriano Alessandrini is a professor of transportation science and economics at the University of Florence, Florence, Italy. For the past 20 years, he has participated and led many research projects on innovative transport systems and on assessing the environmental impact of transport. Dr. Alessandrini was the coordinator of CityMobil2, the largest European project on integrating automated road transport systems in European cities. He has been published in many transportation-related journals, including Elsevier’s Transportation Research Procedia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Transportation Science and Economics, University of Florence, Florence, Italy
Lorenzo Domenichini
Lorenzo Domenichini is a professor of transportation infrastructures, road safety, and engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Florence, Florence, Italy. For nearly 40 years, Dr. Domenichini has participated in several national and international research programs, both experimental and theoretical.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Transportation Infrastructures, Road Safety, and Engineering, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Florence, Florence, Italy
Valentina Branzi
Valentina Branzi is the techincal manager of the LaSIS Lab, University of Florence, Florence, Italy. She is responsible for management and use of the LaSIS Driving Simulator for carrying out studies aimed at understanding the behaviour and driving performance of road users.
Affiliations and Expertise
Techincal Manager, LaSIS Lab, University of Florence, Florence, Italy
