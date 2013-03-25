The Role of Catalysis for the Sustainable Production of Bio-fuels and Bio-chemicals

Michael Stöcker received his Diploma in Chemistry in 1975 and his Dr. rer. nat. degree in 1979 - both from the University of Münster (Germany). He kept positions as Research Assistant at the Universities of Münster (Germany, 1975-1979) and Bergen (Norway, 1980-1982) before he joined the Center for Industrial Research (SI - now SINTEF) in 1982. In 1988-1989 he had a sabbatical leave at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver (Canada). He is the Emeritus Editor-in-Chief of the scientific journal “Microporous and Mesoporous Materials”, published by Elsevier B.V.

Furthermore, Michael Stöcker kept side positions as Adjunct Professor at the University of Bergen (Norway, 1999-2004) and the Norwegian University for Science and Technology in Trondheim (Norway, 2004-2007).

Michael Stöcker has 30 years experience within the fields of synthesis, characterization and catalytic testing of different type of materials, covering mainly zeolites, micro- and mesoporous materials and oxide materials related to catalysis, sorption technology, surface modification and design of novel processes. Special interests are within spectrocopy (Solid-state NMR, ESR, XPS), micro- and mesoporous materials, zeolites, catalytic cracking, desulphurization, MTO as well as bio-refinery related catalysis.

He is the author or co-author of about 155 scientific journal publications (including 10 review papers and 10 Handbook chapters), and is co-inventor of two patents. Michael Stöcker has co-edited two scientific books. He has presented about 130 lectures on a national and international basis, about 65 of them based on invitations. He has been project manager of a number of larger industrial contract research projects, Norwegian Research Council and EU projects.

He served on the Board (Council) of the International Zeolites Association (IZA – 1998-2004), as Chairman of the IZA Catalysis Commission (1998-2004 – member since 1994) and as a member of the IZA Synthesis Commission (1992-2004). He is a Member of the Editorial Board of the “Journal of Dispersion Science and Technology”.

He received the DGMK 2009 Award of the German Society for Petroleum and Coal Science and Technology.