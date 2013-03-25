The Role of Catalysis for the Sustainable Production of Bio-fuels and Bio-chemicals
1st Edition
Description
The Role of Catalysis for the Sustainable Production of Bio-fuels and Bio-chemicals describes the importance of catalysis for the sustainable production of biofuels and biochemicals, focused primarily on the state-of-the-art catalysts and catalytic processes expected to play a decisive role in the "green" production of fuels and chemicals from biomass. In addition, the book includes general elements regarding the entire chain of biomass production, conversion, environment, economy, and life-cycle assessment.
Very few books are available on catalysis in production schemes using biomass or its primary conversion products, such as bio-oil and lignin. This book fills that gap with detailed discussions of:
- Catalytic pyrolysis of lignocellulosic biomass
- Hybrid biogasoline by co-processing in FCC units
- Fischer-Tropsch synthesis to biofuels (biomass-to-liquid process)
- Steam reforming of bio-oils to hydrogen
With energy prices rapidly rising, environmental concerns growing, and regulatory apparatus evolving, this book is a resource with tutorial, research, and technological value for chemists, chemical engineers, policymakers, and students.
Key Features
- Includes catalytic reaction mechanism schemes and gives a clear understanding of catalytic processes
- Includes flow diagrams of bench-, pilot- and industrial-scale catalytic processing units and demonstrates the various process technologies involved, enabling easy selection of the best process
- Incorporates many tables, enabling easy comparison of data based on a critical review of the available literature
Readership
Chemists and Chemical Engineers, Biochemical Engineers, academics, research students, post graduate and graduate students and industrial researchers in these areas of study. Environmental Engineers, Biochemists, Petroleum Engineers, post graduate and research students in these areas. And government officials and advisors, policy makers
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. A General Introduction to Biomass Utilization Possibilities
1.1 Introduction: Scope of This Introduction
1.2 A Short History: What Is Biomass? What Is Photosynthesis?
1.3 Chemistry of Biomass and Biomass Conversion
1.4 Drawbacks and Limitations of Biofuels 1.0: First-Generation Biofuels
1.5 Biofuels 2.0: Second-Generation Biomass Conversion Technologies
1.6 Beyond Biofuels: A Personal Future Perspective
References
Chapter 2. Biomass Composition and Its Relevance to Biorefining
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Chemistry of Biomass Materials
2.3 Biomass Types
2.4 Biorefining Technologies
2.5 First-Generation Versus Second-Generation Biomass
2.6 Feedstock Logistics
2.7 Lignocellulosic Feedstocks
2.8 Advances in Lignocellulosic Feedstocks
2.9 Summary
References
Chapter 3. Catalytic Upgrading of Fats and Vegetable Oils for the Production of Fuels
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Vegetable Oils
3.3 Thermal Cracking (Pyrolysis) of Vegetable Oils
3.4 Transesterification of Vegetable Oils
3.5 Hydrotreating/Hydrocracking of Vegetable Oils
3.6 Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 4. Heterogeneous Catalysis for Biodiesel Production
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Biodiesel Produced Using Organocatalysts
4.3 Solid Inorganic Acid Catalysts
4.4 Basic Solid Catalysts
4.5 Metal Catalysts
4.6 Ion-Exchange Resins
4.7 Ionic Liquids
4.8 Enzymes
4.9 Continuous-Flow Biodiesel Production
4.10 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Catalytic Pyrolysis of Lignocellulosic Biomass
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pyrolysis Chemistry
5.3 Catalysts for Upgrading of Pyrolysis Bio-oil
5.4 Catalytic Pyrolysis over Zeolites and Mesoporous Materials
5.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Pathways and Mechanisms of Fast Pyrolysis: Impact on Catalyst Research
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pathways and Mechanisms of Biomass Pyrolysis
6.3 Mechanistic Studies of Catalytic Pyrolysis
6.4 Final Remarks
Glossary
References
Chapter 7. The Role of Catalytic Pretreatment in Biomass Valorization Toward Fuels and Chemicals
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pretreatment with Acid Catalysts
7.3 Pretreatment with Basic Catalysts
7.4 Self-catalyzed Pretreatment
7.5 Combining Chemical Catalysis with Physical Methods
7.6 Oxidation Catalysts
7.7 Solid Acid Catalysts
7.8 Ionic Liquids
7.9 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 8. Role of Acid Catalysis in the Conversion of Lignocellulosic Biomass to Fuels and Chemicals
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Overview of Acid Catalysis
8.3 Acid-Catalyzed Cellulose Hydrolysis
8.4 Isomerization of Carbohydrates Using Solid Lewis Acids
8.5 Production of Furanic Species Through Acid-Catalyzed Dehydration of Sugars
8.6 Acid-Catalyzed Upgrading Reactions for Biomass-Derived Platform Chemicals
8.7 Process Intensification: Cascade Reactions and Bifunctional Materials
8.8 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9. Catalytic Depolymerization and Deoxygenation of Lignin
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cleavage of C–O and C–C Bond Linkages in Lignin
9.3 Depolymerization of Lignin
9.4 Upgrading the Lignin-Derived Small Molecules
9.5 Conclusion and Outlook
References
Chapter 10. Tomorrow’s Biofuels: Hybrid Biogasoline by Co-processing in FCC Units
Abbreviations
10.1 Introduction
10.2 FCC Co-processing
10.3 HDT Co-processing Case Studies
10.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Catalytic Hydrotreatment of Bio-Oils for High-Quality Fuel Production
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Biomass Liquefaction Processes
11.3 Characteristics of BOs
11.4 Reference Technology: The HT of Fossil Oils
11.5 BO Upgrading
11.6 Summary, Recent Advances, and Outlook
References
Chapter 12. Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis to Biofuels (BtL Process)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 History of FT Synthesis and New Developments in BtL
12.3 Syngas: A Renewable Carbon Source from Biomass
12.4 Thermodynamic and Kinetic Considerations of FT Synthesis
12.5 Different Kinds of Catalysts
12.6 FT Reactors
12.7 Reaction Conditions at the Laboratory and Industrial Scale
12.8 Mechanism of FT Reactions
12.9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Integrating White Biotechnology in Lignocellulosic Biomass Transformations: From Enzyme-Catalysis to Metabolic Engineering
13.1 Motivation for the Implementation of White Biotechnology in Biorefineries
13.2 Biocatalysis for Lignocellulose Processing: Free, Isolated Enzymes
13.3 Fermentation and Metabolic Engineering for the Production of Bio-Based Commodities
13.4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 14. Steam Reforming of Bio-oils to Hydrogen
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Thermodynamic Considerations of Oxygenates Steam Reforming
14.3 Catalyst Development
14.4 Reaction Network and Mechanism
14.5 Reactor Systems
14.6 Environmental Assessment of Bio-oil to Hydrogen Production via Life Cycle Analysis
14.7 Conclusions and Future Aspects
References
Chapter 15. Photocatalytic Production of Renewable Hydrogen
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Fundamental Concepts of Semiconductor Photocatalysis
15.3 Semiconductor Photocatalysts
15.4 Hydrogen Production by Photocatalytic Cleavage of Water
15.5 Production of Hydrogen by Photoreforming Reactions
15.6 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Catalytic Transformation of CO2 to Fuels and Chemicals, with Reference to Biorefineries
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Strategies for Valorization of CO2 in Biorefineries
16.3 Catalytic Conversion of CO2
16.4 Conclusions
Glossary
References
Chapter 17. The Role of Heterogeneous Catalysis in the Biorefinery of the Future
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Role of Heterogeneous Catalysis in Biorefineries
17.3 Future Prospects and Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2013
- Published:
- 25th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444563323
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444563309
About the Editor
Kostas Triantafyllidis
Professor Kostas Triantafyllidis worked as post-doctoral researcher at the Department of Chemistry, Michigan State University, USA (2000-2002). He then joined the Chemical Process Engineering Research Institute (CPERI) of the Centre for Research and Technology-Hellas (CERTH) in Thessaloniki, Greece, as Assistant Researcher (2002-2004). In 2004, he joined the Department of Chemistry at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki as Lecturer, and since 2009 is Assistant Professor at the same University and Collaborating Faculty Member of CPERI/CERTH.
His research interests focus on the synthesis and characterization of nanoporous materials, organic-inorganic hybrid materials and nanocomposites, heterogeneous & environmental catalysis, thermochemical, catalytic and enzymatic conversion of biomass to fuels and chemicals, adsorption/separation processes. He is the author/co-author of 50 scientific journal publications, of more than 100 publications in conference proceedings and the co-inventor of two patents. He has presented more than 40 lectures in national and international scientific conferences and has participated in more than 20 national and European research projects as scientific coordinator or principal researcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece
Angelos Lappas
Angelos Lappas is Research Director at the Chemical Process Engineering Research Institute (CPERI) of the Centre for Research and Technology-Hellas (CERTH). He joined CPERI in 1993 after receiving his BSc and a PhD degree in Chemical Engineering from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Angelos Lappas is in charge of the Laboratory of Environmental Fuels and Hydrocarbons (50 people) in CPERI. He kept positions as teaching assistant in the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the Technological Institute of Thessaloniki.
Angelos Lappas has implemented more than 25 EU and National research projects and more than 50 industrial contracts, as scientific coordinator. His research fields are: catalytic reaction engineering, refining processing, biomass thermo-chemical conversion processes, production of reformulated fuels and biofuels, fuel quality and characterization. He specializes in biomass catalytic pyrolysis, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), isomerization, hydrocracking (HYD) processes, emission control technologies and in catalyst deactivation, testing and evaluation. Angelos Lappas has authored or co-authored 60 publications in ISI scientific journals, more than 100 papers in various symposia and conferences, a book and three chapters in books. He is also co-inventor in one patent.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Process Engineering Research Institute, Centre for Research and Technology-Hellas, Thessaloniki, Greece
Michael Stöcker
Michael Stöcker received his Diploma in Chemistry in 1975 and his Dr. rer. nat. degree in 1979 - both from the University of Münster (Germany). He kept positions as Research Assistant at the Universities of Münster (Germany, 1975-1979) and Bergen (Norway, 1980-1982) before he joined the Center for Industrial Research (SI - now SINTEF) in 1982. In 1988-1989 he had a sabbatical leave at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver (Canada). He is the Emeritus Editor-in-Chief of the scientific journal “Microporous and Mesoporous Materials”, published by Elsevier B.V.
Furthermore, Michael Stöcker kept side positions as Adjunct Professor at the University of Bergen (Norway, 1999-2004) and the Norwegian University for Science and Technology in Trondheim (Norway, 2004-2007).
Michael Stöcker has 30 years experience within the fields of synthesis, characterization and catalytic testing of different type of materials, covering mainly zeolites, micro- and mesoporous materials and oxide materials related to catalysis, sorption technology, surface modification and design of novel processes. Special interests are within spectrocopy (Solid-state NMR, ESR, XPS), micro- and mesoporous materials, zeolites, catalytic cracking, desulphurization, MTO as well as bio-refinery related catalysis.
He is the author or co-author of about 155 scientific journal publications (including 10 review papers and 10 Handbook chapters), and is co-inventor of two patents. Michael Stöcker has co-edited two scientific books. He has presented about 130 lectures on a national and international basis, about 65 of them based on invitations. He has been project manager of a number of larger industrial contract research projects, Norwegian Research Council and EU projects.
He served on the Board (Council) of the International Zeolites Association (IZA – 1998-2004), as Chairman of the IZA Catalysis Commission (1998-2004 – member since 1994) and as a member of the IZA Synthesis Commission (1992-2004). He is a Member of the Editorial Board of the “Journal of Dispersion Science and Technology”.
He received the DGMK 2009 Award of the German Society for Petroleum and Coal Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
SINTEF Materials and Chemistry, Oslo, Norway
Reviews
"In this reference for academic and industrial researchers, editors Triantafyllidis, Lappas, and Stöcker explore the applications of catalysis to ‘green chemistry’ processes for the production of sustainable biofuels and bio-chemicals."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013