The Role of Alternative and Innovative Food Ingredients and Products in Consumer Wellness provides a guide for innovative food ingredients and food products. The book covers consumer wellness as it relates to food ingredients and functional foods, alternative ingredients, food products fortified with extracts derived from food processing by-products, food products based on Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and their health effects, selected superfoods and related super diets, edible insects, microalgae as health ingredients for functional foods and spirulina related products, fruit-based functional foods, pro- and pre-biotics, gluten-free products, and bioaromas.

Food scientists, food technologists and nutrition researchers working on food applications and food processing will find this book extremely useful. In addition, those interested in the development of innovative products and functional foods will also benefit from this reference, as will students who study food chemistry, food science, technology, and food processing in postgraduate programs.