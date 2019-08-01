The Role of Alternative and Innovative Food Ingredients and Products in Consumer Wellness
1st Edition
Description
The Role of Alternative and Innovative Food Ingredients and Products in Consumer Wellness provides a guide for innovative food ingredients and food products. The book covers consumer wellness as it relates to food ingredients and functional foods, alternative ingredients, food products fortified with extracts derived from food processing by-products, food products based on Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and their health effects, selected superfoods and related super diets, edible insects, microalgae as health ingredients for functional foods and spirulina related products, fruit-based functional foods, pro- and pre-biotics, gluten-free products, and bioaromas.
Food scientists, food technologists and nutrition researchers working on food applications and food processing will find this book extremely useful. In addition, those interested in the development of innovative products and functional foods will also benefit from this reference, as will students who study food chemistry, food science, technology, and food processing in postgraduate programs.
Key Features
- Connects integrally new and reconsidered food ingredients with innovative food products
- Addresses consumer wellness as it relates to food ingredients and functional foods
- Analyzes food products and processes with the highest market potential
Readership
Nutrition researchers, food scientists, technologists, engineers, and chemists working in food science; new product developers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry. The book could also be used in postgraduate programs focused on food chemistry, food science and technology and food processing
Table of Contents
- Wellness Ingredients and Functional Foods
2. Fruit-based Functional Foods
3. The Concept of Superfoods in Diet
4. Microalgae as Healthy Ingredients for Functional Foods
5. Edible Insects and Related Products
6. Low Glycemic Index Ingredients and Modified Starches In Food Products
7. Products Based on Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids & Health Effects
8. Gluten-free Products
9. Food Industry Processing By-products in Foods
10. Pro- and Prebiotic Foods that Modulate Human Health
11. Production and Recovery of Bioaromas Synthesized by Microorganisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164532
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece