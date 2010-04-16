The Risk Management of Safety and Dependability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697129, 9781845699383

The Risk Management of Safety and Dependability

1st Edition

A Guide for Directors, Managers and Engineers

Authors: W Wong
eBook ISBN: 9781845699383
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697129
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 16th April 2010
Page Count: 312
Description

The issue of risk should be embedded into the mindset of every engineer and manager to improve safety and dependability. Companies can be held accountable through law when a gross failing in health and safety management has fatal consequences. Here risk management, the organisational structure required and the main factors needed for its successful execution are explored. What risks must be managed as a legal requirement? How is risk quantified? What methods can be used to reduce risk? Such questions are addressed, alongside case histories of disasters to illustrate failures in risk management.

In an easy-to-read and accessible way, The risk management of safety and dependability presents the key factors involved in successful risk management, so that even non-experts in small and medium-sized organisations, as well as engineers and managers, can apply sound safety and dependability principles.

Key Features

  • Complies with the recommendations of the Engineering Technology Board
  • Assesses ways of recognising hazards and procedures for reducing risk in the design of processes, plant and machinery
  • Provides detailed accounts of three major disasters and describes the lessons to be learnt in relation to risk management

Readership

Directors; Managers; Engineers

Table of Contents

Ever-present danger: Introduction to the principles of risk management; Ignorance is no defence: Legislation and the corporate role in managing risk; How to recognise hazards: Learning about generic industrial hazards; Human factors in risk management: Understanding why humans fail and are unreliable; Exposing hazards: Techniques to find possible risks of unacceptable failures in procedures, machines and systems; Safe enough? Methods and procedures for evaluating and reducing risk in the design of processes, plant and machinery; Inherently unsafe: Safety issues in planning a new facility; Product risk: Managing risk in the design and development process; Asset integrity: Learning about the cause and symptoms of age and decay and the need for maintenance to avoid catastrophic failures; Coping with risk: How to ensure the health and safety of people at work; Management disasters: The lessons to be learnt from two major disasters.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699383
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697129

About the Author

W Wong

William Wong Ceng, MSaRS, FIMechE, FIMarEST is an engineer and author with a wide experience in industry up to senior management level. Since retirement, he has continued to consult and lecture on safety and reliability topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

