The Rise of Quality Assurance in Asian Higher Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081005538, 9780081005590

The Rise of Quality Assurance in Asian Higher Education

1st Edition

Authors: Mahsood Shah Quyen Do
eBook ISBN: 9780081005590
Paperback ISBN: 9780081005538
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 2nd June 2017
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
88.14
74.92
81.95
69.66
64.95
55.21
74.95
63.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
81.95
69.66
64.95
55.21
74.95
63.71
114.50
97.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Rise of Quality Assurance in Asian Higher Education provides information on the well researched quality assurance frameworks, processes, standards, and internal and external monitoring that have taken place around the globe. However, in Asia, where higher education has witnessed rapid growth, and is also contributing significantly to international education which is benefited by many developed countries, this data has not been readily available.

In recent years, governments in Asia have made significant investment with an aim of creating education hubs to ensure that higher education is internationally competitive. This book examines the developments in higher education quality assurance in eleven Asian countries, providing systematic insights into national quality assurance arrangements and also examining the different approaches governments in Asia have implemented based on social and economic contexts.

Key Features

  • Includes chapters from eleven countries that examine quality assurance arrangements
  • Explores untold case studies of countries, such as Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, India, and others
  • Examines higher education context, quality assurance arrangements, effectiveness, challenges, and international quality assurance in Asia
  • Offers contributions from leading scholars and practitioners who are working in higher education in Asia
  • Provides engagement for research students

Readership

University leaders, governments and policy makers, various national and regional quality networks around the world, external quality agencies, academics, administrative staff with quality assurance responsibilities, PhD students, and other researchers. Individuals working in international higher education as academics, international education practitioners, and people with interest in Asian tertiary education as well as trade and business professionals

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. Stakeholder Views of Quality Assurance in Cambodian Higher Education
  2. Quality Assurance in Chinese Higher Education
  3. Quality Assurance in Hong Kong: Fit for Cultural Perception
  4. Quality Assurance in Higher Education- An Indian Experience
  5. The rise of quality assurance in Indonesian higher education
  6. Quality Assurance in Higher Education of Kazakhstan:
  7. A Review of the System and Issues
  8. Quality Assurance System in Korean Higher Education: Development and Challenges
  9. Quality Assurance and Quality Enhancement in Malaysian Higher Education
  10. Quality Assurance Mechanisms in Mongolian Higher Education
  11. The Rise of Quality Assurance in Thailand
  12. Transforming Higher Education in Uzbekistan: from Quality Control to Quality Assurance Culture
  13. Quality assurance in the Vietnamese higher education: a top-down approach and compliance-driven QA

Concluding chapter

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081005590
Paperback ISBN:
9780081005538

About the Author

Mahsood Shah

Mahsood Shah is an Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Learning and Teaching) with School of Business and Law at CQUniversity, Australia. In this role Mahsood is responsible for enhancing the academic quality and standard of programs. Mahsood is also responsible for learning and teaching strategy, governance, effective implementation of policies, and enhancement of academic programs across all campuses. In providing leadership for learning and teaching, Mahsood works with key academic leaders across all campuses to improve learning and teaching outcomes of courses delivered in various modes including face-to-face and online. At CQUniversity, he provides leadership in national and international accreditation of academic programs. Mahsood is also an active researcher.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Learning and Teaching), School of Business and Law, Central Queensland, University, Australia

Quyen Do

Quyen Do is a Ph.D. candidate at the Center for Study in Higher Education, the University of Melbourne, Australia.She gained her Master of Science in Education in Educational Effectiveness and School Improvement from the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, in 2007. Since then, she has been working on higher education quality assurance and accreditation in Vietnam. She was the former manager of quality assurance studies and accreditation at the Institute of Education Quality Assurance (INFEQA), Vietnam National University-Hanoi, Vietnam. In this role, she was actively involved in the institutional and regional accreditation process within the University as well as in collaboration with ASEAN Univerisity Network experts. She also worked as a national expert in Higher Education Project II, led by the Ministry of Education and Training, on national and institutional quality assurance in higher education.Quyen's research interests include quality assurance and improvement (specifically benchmarking, accreditation and rankings), university governance, performance indicators in higher education, model borrowing and educational productivity models. She has published papers in local and international journals in higher education, and co-authored Higher Education in Vietnam: Flexibility, Mobility and Practicality in the Global Knowledge Economy, which was published in 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ph.D. candidate, Center for Study in Higher Education, University of Melbourne, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.