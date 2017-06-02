The Rise of Quality Assurance in Asian Higher Education
1st Edition
Description
The Rise of Quality Assurance in Asian Higher Education provides information on the well researched quality assurance frameworks, processes, standards, and internal and external monitoring that have taken place around the globe. However, in Asia, where higher education has witnessed rapid growth, and is also contributing significantly to international education which is benefited by many developed countries, this data has not been readily available.
In recent years, governments in Asia have made significant investment with an aim of creating education hubs to ensure that higher education is internationally competitive. This book examines the developments in higher education quality assurance in eleven Asian countries, providing systematic insights into national quality assurance arrangements and also examining the different approaches governments in Asia have implemented based on social and economic contexts.
Key Features
- Includes chapters from eleven countries that examine quality assurance arrangements
- Explores untold case studies of countries, such as Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, India, and others
- Examines higher education context, quality assurance arrangements, effectiveness, challenges, and international quality assurance in Asia
- Offers contributions from leading scholars and practitioners who are working in higher education in Asia
- Provides engagement for research students
Readership
University leaders, governments and policy makers, various national and regional quality networks around the world, external quality agencies, academics, administrative staff with quality assurance responsibilities, PhD students, and other researchers. Individuals working in international higher education as academics, international education practitioners, and people with interest in Asian tertiary education as well as trade and business professionals
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Stakeholder Views of Quality Assurance in Cambodian Higher Education
- Quality Assurance in Chinese Higher Education
- Quality Assurance in Hong Kong: Fit for Cultural Perception
- Quality Assurance in Higher Education- An Indian Experience
- The rise of quality assurance in Indonesian higher education
- Quality Assurance in Higher Education of Kazakhstan:
- A Review of the System and Issues
- Quality Assurance System in Korean Higher Education: Development and Challenges
- Quality Assurance and Quality Enhancement in Malaysian Higher Education
- Quality Assurance Mechanisms in Mongolian Higher Education
- The Rise of Quality Assurance in Thailand
- Transforming Higher Education in Uzbekistan: from Quality Control to Quality Assurance Culture
- Quality assurance in the Vietnamese higher education: a top-down approach and compliance-driven QA
Concluding chapter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 2nd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005590
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081005538
About the Author
Mahsood Shah
Mahsood Shah is an Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Learning and Teaching) with School of Business and Law at CQUniversity, Australia. In this role Mahsood is responsible for enhancing the academic quality and standard of programs. Mahsood is also responsible for learning and teaching strategy, governance, effective implementation of policies, and enhancement of academic programs across all campuses. In providing leadership for learning and teaching, Mahsood works with key academic leaders across all campuses to improve learning and teaching outcomes of courses delivered in various modes including face-to-face and online. At CQUniversity, he provides leadership in national and international accreditation of academic programs. Mahsood is also an active researcher.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Deputy Dean (Learning and Teaching), School of Business and Law, Central Queensland, University, Australia
Quyen Do
Quyen Do is a Ph.D. candidate at the Center for Study in Higher Education, the University of Melbourne, Australia.She gained her Master of Science in Education in Educational Effectiveness and School Improvement from the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, in 2007. Since then, she has been working on higher education quality assurance and accreditation in Vietnam. She was the former manager of quality assurance studies and accreditation at the Institute of Education Quality Assurance (INFEQA), Vietnam National University-Hanoi, Vietnam. In this role, she was actively involved in the institutional and regional accreditation process within the University as well as in collaboration with ASEAN Univerisity Network experts. She also worked as a national expert in Higher Education Project II, led by the Ministry of Education and Training, on national and institutional quality assurance in higher education.Quyen's research interests include quality assurance and improvement (specifically benchmarking, accreditation and rankings), university governance, performance indicators in higher education, model borrowing and educational productivity models. She has published papers in local and international journals in higher education, and co-authored Higher Education in Vietnam: Flexibility, Mobility and Practicality in the Global Knowledge Economy, which was published in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. candidate, Center for Study in Higher Education, University of Melbourne, Australia