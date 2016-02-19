The Rise and Fall of National Test Scores examines, in some depth, the nature of test score changes over an extended period of time and in a broad range of subject matters and levels of schooling. The book contains chapters contributed by experts on various aspects of educational tests and score interpretation and uses. The text discusses the interpretations of trends in college admissions test scores and questions about the post-admission performance of ethnic minority students. The book examines general school achievement trends of high school students and the trends observed in broad-based testing programs of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The complexities involved in obtaining dependable data with which to make informed judgments about reading achievement trends are examined. The text further tackles the positive and negative trends in academic achievement in Science with particular emphasis on the effects of curriculum revision; as well as the problems of mathematics testing. The book then describes test score trends and problems in Great Britain and Ireland, with attention given to the similarities and differences of those countries and the United States. Educators, researchers, political leaders, and informed, interested laymen will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 Learning, Schooling, Scores: A Continuing Controversy

2 College Entrance Examination Trends

The Content of the Tests

Who Takes the Tests

Some Possible Pervasive Forces

The Panel's Summary and Recommendations

References

3 Analyzing Changes in School Levels of Achievement for Men and Women Using Project TALENT Ten- and Fifteen-Year Retests

4 Functional Literacy and Writing: Some Cautions about Interpretation

Introduction

Functional Literacy

Measurement of Writing Skills

Conclusion

Appendix A—National Assessment: A Source of Descriptive Educational Data

Appendix B—Classification and Description of the Items Used the Mini-Assessment of Functional Literacy

References

5 Reading Trend Data in the United States: A Mandate for Caveats and Caution

Introduction

Then and Now Reading Achievement

Caveats Accompanying Test Data

Literacy Data Trends

Other Trend Indicators

Conclusions

References

6 Trends in School Mathematics Performance

What's Up? Down? The Same?

What Is Causing Achievement Declines?

Are the Tests Valid and Reliable Indicators?

Conclusions

References

7 National Science Test Scores: Positive and Negative Trends in Academic Achievement in Science with Particular Emphasis on the Effects of Recent Curriculum Revision

Introduction

Review of the Literature

Conclusions and Recommendations

References

8 Trends in Educational Standards in Great Britain and Ireland

Assessments of Standards without the Use of Tests

Attainments on Standardized Tests

Trends in Standards in Public Examinations

Problems in Monitoring National Standards

Conclusion

References

9 Race, Social Class, Expection, and Achievement

10 The Final Hurdle: Minimum Competency Achievement Testing

What Is Minimum Competency Achievement Testing? and Why?

The Growth of Minimum Competency Testing Programs and the Use of Test Results

Characteristics of Competency Testing Programs, with Two Examples

Some Likely Consequences of Minimum Competency Testing

Coda

References

11 The Implications for Society

Index



