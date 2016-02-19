The Rise and Fall of National Test Scores
1st Edition
The Rise and Fall of National Test Scores examines, in some depth, the nature of test score changes over an extended period of time and in a broad range of subject matters and levels of schooling. The book contains chapters contributed by experts on various aspects of educational tests and score interpretation and uses. The text discusses the interpretations of trends in college admissions test scores and questions about the post-admission performance of ethnic minority students. The book examines general school achievement trends of high school students and the trends observed in broad-based testing programs of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
The complexities involved in obtaining dependable data with which to make informed judgments about reading achievement trends are examined. The text further tackles the positive and negative trends in academic achievement in Science with particular emphasis on the effects of curriculum revision; as well as the problems of mathematics testing. The book then describes test score trends and problems in Great Britain and Ireland, with attention given to the similarities and differences of those countries and the United States. Educators, researchers, political leaders, and informed, interested laymen will find the book invaluable.
1 Learning, Schooling, Scores: A Continuing Controversy
2 College Entrance Examination Trends
The Content of the Tests
Who Takes the Tests
Some Possible Pervasive Forces
The Panel's Summary and Recommendations
References
3 Analyzing Changes in School Levels of Achievement for Men and Women Using Project TALENT Ten- and Fifteen-Year Retests
4 Functional Literacy and Writing: Some Cautions about Interpretation
Introduction
Functional Literacy
Measurement of Writing Skills
Conclusion
Appendix A—National Assessment: A Source of Descriptive Educational Data
Appendix B—Classification and Description of the Items Used the Mini-Assessment of Functional Literacy
References
5 Reading Trend Data in the United States: A Mandate for Caveats and Caution
Introduction
Then and Now Reading Achievement
Caveats Accompanying Test Data
Literacy Data Trends
Other Trend Indicators
Conclusions
References
6 Trends in School Mathematics Performance
What's Up? Down? The Same?
What Is Causing Achievement Declines?
Are the Tests Valid and Reliable Indicators?
Conclusions
References
7 National Science Test Scores: Positive and Negative Trends in Academic Achievement in Science with Particular Emphasis on the Effects of Recent Curriculum Revision
Introduction
Review of the Literature
Conclusions and Recommendations
References
8 Trends in Educational Standards in Great Britain and Ireland
Assessments of Standards without the Use of Tests
Attainments on Standardized Tests
Trends in Standards in Public Examinations
Problems in Monitoring National Standards
Conclusion
References
9 Race, Social Class, Expection, and Achievement
10 The Final Hurdle: Minimum Competency Achievement Testing
What Is Minimum Competency Achievement Testing? and Why?
The Growth of Minimum Competency Testing Programs and the Use of Test Results
Characteristics of Competency Testing Programs, with Two Examples
Some Likely Consequences of Minimum Competency Testing
Coda
References
11 The Implications for Society
Index
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216287