The Right to be Intelligent
1st Edition
Description
'The only weapon effective against State force is the intellectual power of the citizens'. In this first translation of his bestseller in the Spanish-speaking world, Dr. Machado advances the fundamental tenets for humane socialism in the developing Third World. The colossal technological dominance by the developed nations must be faced by a strong and ringing claim to the educational emancipation which opposes totalitarianism and technocracy alike. 'No one is born civilised or primitive. The difference...is educational' - with this opening salvo Dr. Machado starts his demolition of the passive notions of 'natural intelligence' and 'natural superiority' which smooth the totalitarian path
Readership
Of interest to educators and development studies personnel
Table of Contents
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285757
About the Author
L.A. Machado
Affiliations and Expertise
Minister of State for the Development of Human Intelligence, Venezuela