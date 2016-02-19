The Right to be Intelligent - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080257815, 9781483285757

The Right to be Intelligent

1st Edition

Authors: L.A. Machado
eBook ISBN: 9781483285757
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Description

'The only weapon effective against State force is the intellectual power of the citizens'. In this first translation of his bestseller in the Spanish-speaking world, Dr. Machado advances the fundamental tenets for humane socialism in the developing Third World. The colossal technological dominance by the developed nations must be faced by a strong and ringing claim to the educational emancipation which opposes totalitarianism and technocracy alike. 'No one is born civilised or primitive. The difference...is educational' - with this opening salvo Dr. Machado starts his demolition of the passive notions of 'natural intelligence' and 'natural superiority' which smooth the totalitarian path

Readership

Of interest to educators and development studies personnel

Table of Contents


The Right To Be Intelligent

Copyright Page

Intelligence

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285757

About the Author

L.A. Machado

Affiliations and Expertise

Minister of State for the Development of Human Intelligence, Venezuela

Ratings and Reviews

