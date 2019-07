The Right Heart - Pulmonary Circulation Unit, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 14-3

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics--edited by Dr. Eduardo Bossone--will cover The Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit. Topics include Pathophysiology, Increased Systemic versus Increased Pulmonary Pressures, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit in Connective Tissue Disease, Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit in Congenital Heart Diseases, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Failure, Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit in Cardiomyopathies and Storage Diseases, Pulmonary Hypertension, Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit at High Altitude, Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension, Combining Invasive and Non-Invasive Evaluation for the Diagnosis of Pulmonary Hypertension, Imaging the Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit: The Role of Ultrasound, Imaging the Right Heart Pulmonary Circulation Unit: The Role of CT and MRI, Biomarkers in Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension Related to Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease, Chronic Right Heart Failure, Exercise Training and Rehabilitation in Pulmonary Hypertension, and Right Heart Circulation Unit and Left Heart Valvular Diseases.