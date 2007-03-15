The Rhizosphere
1st Edition
An Ecological Perspective
Description
Below the soil surface, the rhizosphere is the dynamic interface among plant roots, soil microbes and fauna, and the soil itself, where biological as well as physico-chemical properties differ radically from those of bulk soil. The Rhizosphere is the first ecologically-focused book that explicitly establishes the links from extraordinarily small-scale processes in the rhizosphere to larger-scale belowground patterns and processes. This book includes chapters that emphasize the effects of rhizosphere biology on long-term soil development, agro-ecosystem management and responses of ecosystems to global change. Overall, the volume seeks to spur development of cross-scale links for understanding belowground function in varied natural and managed ecosystems.
Key Features
- First cross-scale ecologically-focused integration of information at the frontier of root, microbial, and soil faunal biology
- Establishes the links from extraordinarily small-scale processes in the rhizosphere to larger-scale belowground patterns and processes
- Includes valuable information on ecosystem response to increased atmospheric carbon dioxide and enhanced global nitrogen deposition
- Chapters written by a variety of experts, including soil scientists, microbial and soil faunal ecologists, and plant biologists
Readership
Scientists, professionals, students and researchers in agriculture, silviculture, phytoremediation, bioremediation, and plant mineral nutrition, as well as general ecosystem ecologists. Members of organizations such as Soil Science Society of America, the Physiological Ecology and Soil Ecology sections of the Ecological Society of America, and the Soil Ecology Society.
Table of Contents
- LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Root Interactions with Soil Microbial Communities and Processes
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 INTRODUCTION
- 1.2 THE COMPOSITION OF RHIZOSPHERE MICROBIAL COMMUNITIES
- 1.3 CHARACTERISTICS OF RHIZOSPHERE SOIL THAT IMPACT MICROBIAL COMMUNITY COMPOSITION
- 1.4 IMPORTANCE OF RHIZOSPHERE MICROBIAL COMMUNITIES AT LARGER SCALES
- 1.5 CLOSING OBSERVATIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 2: Carbon Fluxes in the Rhizosphere
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 INTRODUCTION
- 2.2 QUANTITY AND QUALITY OF RHIZODEPOSITS
- 2.3 RHIZOSPHERE CARBON FLUXES UNDER ELEVATED CO2
- 2.4 FUNCTIONAL CONSIDERATIONS
- 2.5 MICROBIAL ASSIMILATION EFFICIENCY OF RHIZODEPOSITS
- 2.6 TEMPORAL DYNAMICS OF EXUDATION AND RESPIRATION
- 2.7 METHODS FOR STUDYING RHIZOSPHERE CARBON FLUXES
- 2.8 PROSPECTS FOR FUTURE RESEARCH
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 3: Microfaunal Interactions in the Rhizosphere, How Nematodes and Protozoa Link Above- and Belowground Processes
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 THE PLANT AS A BRIDGE BETWEEN ABOVE-AND BELOWGROUND POPULATIONS AND PROCESSES
- 3.2 RHIZOSPHERE MICROFAUNA – DIRECT EFFECTS ON CARBON AND NITROGEN FLOWS
- 3.3 RHIZOSPHERE MICROFAUNA – INDIRECT EFFECTS ON PLANT GROWTH
- 3.4 RHIZOSPHERE MICROFAUNA – INTERACTIONS WITH MYCORRHIZAL AND OTHER SYMBIONTS
- 3.5 PLANT RESPONSE TO ABOVE-AND BELOWGROUND HERBIVORY
- 3.6 CONCLUSIONS AND DIRECTIONS FOR FUTURE RESEARCH
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 4: Mycorrhizas: Symbiotic Mediators of Rhizosphere and Ecosystem Processes
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 INTRODUCTION
- 4.2 CONVERGENT EVOLUTION OF MYCORRHIZAS
- 4.3 MYCORRHIZAS AS NUTRITIONAL MUTUALISMS
- 4.4 COMMUNITY INTERACTIONS
- 4.5 ECOSYSTEM INTERACTIONS AND BIOGEOGRAPHY
- 4.6 MYCORRHIZAL FUNCTION IN A CHANGING WORLD
- 4.7 DIRECTIONS FOR FUTURE RESEARCH
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 5: Soil Rhizosphere Food Webs, Their Stability, and Implications for Soil Processes in Ecosystems
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 INTRODUCTION
- 5.2 THE STRATEGY UNDERLYING MATHEMATICALLY CAPTURING THE ESSENCE OF RHIZOSPHERE FUNCTION
- 5.3 RESOURCE FLOW IN THE RHIZOSPHERE
- 5.4 DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 6: Understanding and Managing the Rhizosphere in Agroecosystems
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 INTRODUCTION
- 6.2 INTENSIVE AGRICULTURE: DELIBERATE AND INADVERTENT CONSEQUENCES FOR THE RHIZOSPHERE
- 6.3 RHIZOSPHERE PROCESSES AND AGROECOSYSTEM FUNCTION
- 6.4 THE FUTURE OF THE RHIZOSPHERE IN ECOLOGICAL AGRICULTURE
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 7: The Contribution of Root – Rhizosphere Interactions to Biogeochemical Cycles in a Changing World
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 INTRODUCTION
- 7.2 A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW OF RHIZOSPHERE PROCESSES IN BIOGEOCHEMICAL CYCLES
- 7.3 EXAMPLES OF ECOSYSTEM FEEDBACK
- 7.4 SUMMARY: CASCADING CONSEQUENCES OF ALTERED PRIMARY PRODUCTIVITY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 8: The Rhizosphere and Soil Formation
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 INTRODUCTION
- 8.2 A REVIEW OF CONCEPTS
- 8.3 RHIZOSPHERES: WHERE ECOSYSTEMS CONCENTRATE BIOLOGICAL INTERACTIONS WITH SOIL MINERALS
- 8.4 OVERVIEW OF THE RHIZOSPHERE’S WEATHERING ATTACK
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493046
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120887750
About the Editor
Zoe Cardon
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut, Storrs, U.S.A.
Julie Whitbeck
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...we enjoyed this book, which is a valuable addition to the literature on the rhizosphere and rhizosphere ecology. The book offers an integral view of the rhizosphere processes, from the soil volumes surrounding the root and to comprehensive examination of rhizosphere effects on the whole soil and the surrounding community. Most chapters are supported by excellent reviews of the relevant literature. The editing is excellent." - Jorge M. Vivanco, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, USA, in ECOLOGY "Zoe Cardon and Julie Whitbeck must be congratulated because they have persuaded a strong group of leading lights and rising stars to contribute and all have provided a good spread of hard information and intelligent speculation...Appropriately, the possible impacts of climate change on soil–plant–microbe interactions are discussed in many places. Most chapters also look into the crystal ball and give pointers to further research. The frequently ignored microfauna are given their due in Chapter 3 and an even greater complexity in the plant–soil organism relationship emerges. This prepares the reader nicely for a subsequent chapter on food webs that takes a quantitative approach that is easily accessible to the average reader...This is a neatly produced volume, carefully written and edited...a valuable summary of our early 21st century knowledge of the root-soil interface and erects many signposts that suggest that this is only the beginning. The book will appeal to both research students and established practitioners and I recommend it strongly." - Richard G. Burns, School of Land, Crop and Food Sciences, The Univ. of Queensland, Brisbane, in the SOIL SCIENCE SOCIETY OF AMERICA JOURNAL