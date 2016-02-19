The Rhesus Monkey
2nd Edition
Volume II: Management, Reproduction, and Pathology
Description
The Rhesus Monkey discusses the use of the rhesus monkey as a test subject in biomedical research. This text provides information that is essential for research that involves the rhesus monkey, from conditioning a wild rhesus monkey to restoring it to its natural state after the tests that it is subjected to. This book covers the phases a rhesus monkey specimen will go through in an experiment. Each chapter covers different facets of using a rhesus monkey as a test subject, including selecting a suitable specimen, conditioning, medication, nourishment, breeding, and pathological threats. Researchers in all fields will find this book an invaluable source of information regarding the best use of rhesus monkeys as research subjects.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1 Conditioning Wild Rhesus for Biomedical Research
I Stabilization
II Therapeutic Procedures
III Suitable Animal Models
References
2 Medical Management of the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Preventive Medicine
III Basics of Medical Management
IV Differential Diagnosis
V General Discussion—Diseases and Therapy
VI Respiratory Diseases
VII Generalized Diseases
VIII General Discussion
IX Conclusions
References
3 Nutrition of the Rhesus Monkey
I Energy
II Protein
III Fat
IV Vitamin A
V Vitamin D
VI Vitamin Κ
VII Vitamin Ε
VIII Thiamine
IX Riboflavin
X Niacin
XI Pyridoxine
XII Pantothenic Acid
XIII Biotin
XIV Folic Acid
XV Vitamin B12
XVI Choline
XVII Vitamin C
XVIII Minerals
XIX Water
XX Bulk
XXI Milk of Rhesus Monkeys
References
4 Reproduction in the Rhesus Monkey, Macaca mulatta
I Reproduction in the Female: The Reproductive Cycle
II Reproduction in the Male
References
5 Embryology of the Rhesus Monkey
I Fertilization
II Cleavage
III Implantation
IV Bilaminar Disc
V Trilaminar Disc
VI Organogenesis
VII Comparison to the Human Embryo
VIII Extraembryonic Membranes
IX Placentation
X Fetal Period
References
6 Pregnancy in the Rhesus Monkey
I General Aspects
II Metabolic Changes
III Circulation, Placenta, and Placental Circulation
IV Fetus
V Parturition
References
7 Behavior of the Female Rhesus Monkey during Birth
I Introduction
II Field Studies of Birth
III Mechanisms of Parturition
IV Original Studies
V Methodology at Davis
VI Signs of Labor
VII The Delivery
VIII Presentation Complications
IX Behavior by the Mother following Delivery
X Reactions of Other Animals
XI Summary
References
8 The Assessment of Skeletal Development in the Rhesus Monkey (Macaca mulatta) and Its Relationship to Growth and Sexual Maturity
I Introduction
II Material and Method
III Results
IV Conclusions
References
9 Breeding Monkeys for Biomedical Research
I Introduction
II Types of Breeding Procedures
III Breeding Program at the Yerkes Primate Research Center
IV Number of Animals Used in Breeding Group
V Nutrition
VI Birth Data
References
10 Circadian Rhythms of the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Circadian Synchrony
III Experimental Requirements
IV Zeitgebers
V Other Factors that Affect Circadian Synchrony
VI Concluding Remarks
References
11 Immunogenetic Studies of Rhesus
I Introduction
II Antigens of Erythrocytes
III Antigens of Leukocytes and Histocompatibility
IV Antigens of Serum
V Biochemical Polymorphisms
VI Maternal-Fetal Incompatibility and Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn
VII Comments and Conclusions
References
12 Pathology of the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Literature Review
III Observations in the Yerkes Colony
IV Summary
References
13 Neoplasia in Rhesus Monkeys
I Introduction
II Tumors of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
III Tumors of the Musculoskeletal System
IV Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract
V Tumors of the Liver and Biliary Tract
VI Tumors of the Cardiovascular System
VII Tumors of the Respiratory System
VIII Tumors of the Pancreas and Endocrine System
IX Tumors of the Urinary System
X Tumors of the Genital Organs and Mammary Gland
XI Tumors of the Central Nervous System
XII Leukemia and Lymphomas
XIII Proliferative Lesions Other than Neoplasms
XIV Tumors Observed in Rhesus Monkeys of the Yerkes Colony
XV Summary
References
14 Cytogenetics of the Rhesus
I Introduction
II Culture Techniques
III The Normal Chromosome Complement
IV Abnormal Chromosome Complements
V Experimental Studies
VI Summary
References
15 Hematologic, Blood Chemistry, and Cerebrospinal Fluid Data for the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Literature Review
III Hematologic and Blood Chemistry Values of Rhesus Monkeys of the Yerkes Colony
IV Results
V Discussion
VI Summary
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161718