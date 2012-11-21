The RF in RFID
2nd Edition
UHF RFID in Practice
This book explains how UHF tags and readers communicate wirelessly. It gives an understanding of what limits the read range of a tag, how to increase it (and why that might result in breaking the law), and the practical things that need to be addressed when designing and implementing RFID technology. Avoiding heavy math but giving breadth of coverage with the right amount of detail, it is an ideal introduction to radio communications for engineers who need insight into how tags and readers work.
New to this edition:
• Examples of near-metal antenna techniques
• Discussion of the wakeup challenge for battery-assisted tags, with a BAT architecture example
• Latest development of protocols: EPC Gen 1.2.0
• Update 18000-6 discussion with battery-assisted tags, sensor tags, Manchester tags and wakeup provisions
- Named a 2012 Notable Computer Book for Computer Systems Organization by Computing Reviews
- The only book to give an understanding of radio communications, the underlying technology for radio frequency identification (RFID)
- Praised for its readability and clarity, it balances breadth and depth of coverage
- New edition includes latest developments in chip technology, antennas and protocols
Electrical/Electronic engineers
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 What, When, and Where, Wirelessly
1.2 Why Would You Read This Book?
1.3 What Comes Next?
Acknowledgements
Further Reading
Chapter 2. History and Practice of RFID
2.1 It All Started with IFF
2.2 Making It Cheap
2.3 Making and Selling: Tracking Big Stuff
2.4 Tracking Small Stuff: AutoID and the Web of Things
2.5 RFID Systems and Terminology
2.6 Types of RFID
2.7 The Internet of Things and UHF RFID
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 3. Radio Basics for UHF RFID
3.1 Electromagnetic Waves
3.2 Describing Signal Voltage and Power
3.3 Information, Modulation, and Multiplexing
3.4 Backscatter Radio Links
3.5 Link Budgets
3.6 Effect of Antenna Gain and Polarization on Range
3.7 Adding a Battery
3.8 Propagation in the Real World
3.9 Capsule Summary: Chapter 3
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 4. UHF RFID Readers
4.1 A Radio’s Days (And Nights)
4.2 Radio Architectures
4.3 Radio Components
4.4 RFID Transmitters
4.5 RFID Receivers
4.6 Digital-Analog Conversion and Signal Processing
4.7 Packaging and Power
4.8 Capsule Summary
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 5. UHF RFID Tags
5.1 Power and Powerlessness
5.2 RF to DC
5.3 Getting Started, Getting Data
5.4 Talking Back
5.5 Tag IC Overall Design Challenges
5.6 Packaging: No Small Matter
5.7 Other Passive Ways
5.8 Assault of the Battery
5.9 Capsule Summary
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 6. Reader Antennas
6.1 Not Just for Insects Anymore
6.2 Current Events: Fundamentals of Antenna Operation
6.3 Antennas for Fixed Readers
6.4 Antennas for Handheld or Portable Readers
6.5 Near-Field Antennas
6.6 Cables and Connectors
6.7 Capsule Summary
6.8 Afterword: An Electron’s Eyelash
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 7. Tag Antennas
7.1 World to Tag, Tag to World
7.2 Impedance Matching and Power Transfer
7.3 Dipoles and Derivatives
7.4 Tags and the (local) Environment
7.5 Near-field and Hybrid Tag Antennas
7.6 Capsule Summary
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 8. UHF RFID Protocols
8.1 What a Protocol Droid Should Know
8.2 Days of Yore
8.3 EPCglobal Generation 1
8.4 ISO 18000-6B (Intellitag)
8.5 ISO 18000-6C (EPCglobal Class 1 Generation 2)
8.6 ISO 18000-6 Extensions
8.7 Active Device Protocols
8.8 Capsule Summary
Further Reading
Exercises
Chapter 9. RFID Applications
9.1 What Is It All for?
9.2 Old Tricks
9.3 Plus Ç’est La Même Chose
9.4 New Capabilities
9.5 Things to Keep in Mind: Makers
9.6 Things to Keep in Mind: Users
9.7 Silly But Fun
9.8 Capsule Summary
Further Reading
Exercises
Afterword
Appendix 1: Radio Regulations
A1.1 Couldn’t Wait for Global Warming
A1.2 FCC Part 15
A1.3 European Standards
A1.4 Those Other Few Billion Folks
Appendix 2: Harmonic Functions
A2.1 Sines and Cosines
A2.2 Complex Numbers and Complex Exponentials
Appendix 3: Resistance, Impedance and Switching
A3.1 Electric Company Detective Sherlock Ohms
A3.2 Resistance is Useless?
A3.3 Switching
Appendix 4: Reflection and Matching
A4.1 Reflection Coefficients
A4.2 A Simple (But Relevant) Matching Example
Index
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2013
- Published:
- 21st November 2012
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948304
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123945839
Daniel Dobkin
Daniel Dobkin has been involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of communications devices, components, and systems for over 28 years. He holds a BS from the California Institute of Technology, and MS and PhD degrees from Stanford University, all in Applied Physics. He is the author of three books and 30 technical publications, and holds 7 US patents as inventor or co-inventor. He has given numerous talks and classes on radio-frequency identification in the US and Asia. He specializes in physical-layer issues: radios and signal generation, antennas, and signal propagation.
Manager, Technical Marketing, WJ Communications, San Jose, CA, USA
Notable Computer Books 2012: Computer Systems Organization, Computing Reviews