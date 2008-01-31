The Revolution Will Not Be Downloaded - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344599, 9781780631691

The Revolution Will Not Be Downloaded

1st Edition

Dissent in the Digital Age

Editors: Tara Brabazon
eBook ISBN: 9781780631691
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344605
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344599
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2008
Page Count: 260
Description

This book attacks the often implicit and damaging assumption that ‘everyone’ is online and that ‘everyone’ is using online resources within the specified parameters of employers, government and national laws. This book summons a critical Web Studies, asking not only who is using particular applications, but also how and why. This remedial work is required. The concept and label of ‘Web 2.0’ is part of a wide-ranging suite of assumptions that offer simple answers to difficult questions. The term captures a desire for online collaboration and the sharing of information, performed most visibly through blogs, podcasts and wikis. Other ‘products’ that capture the Web 2.0 ideology include Google Maps, Facebook, MySpace and Flickr. Within this framework, websites no long hold information but become a platform to connect applications with users. The business applications have gained the most attention - particularly content syndication - but there are also ‘political’ initiatives overlaying this project including open communication, the sharing of data and the deep linking of web architecture.

Key Features

  • Development of innovative concepts and models to manage the digital divide
  • Evocative studies of the digitally excluded and downloading communities
  • Attention to digital literacy and online education

Readership

Policy makers, teachers, librarians and information professionals

Table of Contents

Part 1 Scanning the silences: Access denied: Reading, writing and thinking about techno-literacy; Restless redundancy; Wiring God’s waiting rooms: The greying of the World Wide Web; Cash for corporeality: International students and the wealth of transgression; Cultware: Constructing the matrix of internet access. Part 2 Downloading harmony: He who pays the piper must call the tune? The ultimate mix: Try before you buy? Record companies vs technology. Part 3 Uploading identity: Putting their life on(the)line: Blogging and identity; Is it all bad? Japan’s internet suicide subculture; When home is away: Re-thinking the travel weblog; eBay: Marketing the real body in the virtual world; Cyber sluts: the new Victorians; The I in community: It’s all about ME in gaydar’s global gay diaspora. Part 4 Packet switching resistance and terrorism: Information at the speed of thought; Keeping an eye on Big Brother; Dot-com, dot-bomb: (cyber)terror on the internet; Conclusion: What do you do with the other one in a duo?

Details

About the Editor

Tara Brabazon

Tara Brabazon, University of Brighton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Brighton, UK

Reviews

…this book succeeds in raising many issues relevant to a critical understanding of Internet cultures and web 2.0. …a worthwhile read for both academics and students examining digital technologies., Information, Communication & Society
This book presents a counter perspective to much of the hype about the Internet. It is refreshing and opens a debate that needs to occur more frequently and in more depth in many communities and spaces that engage with the Internet and society., Library Management
It is unusual to find writing so engaged with those marginalized from the web., The Electronic Library (Emerald Publishing)

Ratings and Reviews

