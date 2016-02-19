The Retinoids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126581010, 9780323141611

The Retinoids

1st Edition

Editors: Michael B. Sporn
eBook ISBN: 9780323141611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 1984
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Retinoids, Volume 1 covers the chemistry and biology of retinoids, with an emphasis on the role of retinoids in nutrition and in vision. After briefly discussing the discovery and nomenclature of retinoids, this six-chapter volume describes the chemical and physical properties of natural and synthetic retinoids, as well as the retinoidal benzoic acid derivatives. The book goes on describing various reactions with radioisotopes for the synthesis of retinoids and related compounds. Considerable chapters explain the chemical, physical, and biological methodologies for separating and measuring retinoids. A discussion on the relationships between structure and activity of retinoids is included. The last chapter addresses the role of vitamin A in animal and human nutrition. This volume also discusses the metabolism of vitamin A in normal and disease states, as well as its interaction with hormones, micronutrients, drugs, and alcohol. This volume is an ideal source for nutritionists, clinicians, and researchers who are interested in the progressing field of retinoid research.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

1 Introduction

I. Historical Background

II. Nomenclature

III. Goal of This Treatise

References

2 Chemistry and Physical Properties of Retinoids

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties

III. Chemical Properties: Reactions of Retinoids

IV. Photochemistry of Retinoids

V. Naturally Occurring Retinoids

VI. Synthetic Retinoids

VII. Retinoidal Benzoic Acid Derivatives

References

3 Synthesis of Retinoids Labeled with Radioisotopes

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Labeled Natural Retinoids and Derivatives

III. Preparation of Labeled Synthetic Retinoids

IV. Radiochemical Purity Determination

V. Purification of Labeled Retinoids

VI. Stability, Storage, and Handling of Labeled Retinoids

References

4 Extraction, Separation, and Chemical Analysis of Retinoids

I. Introduction

II. Biological Samples

III. Extraction of Retinoids

IV. Reference Standards

V. Separation Methods

VI. Chemical Analysis

References

5 Biological Methods of Analysis and Assay of Retinoids—Relationships between Structure and Activity

I Introduction

II In Vivo Methods

III. In Vitro Methods Using Organ Culture

IV. In Vitro Methods Using Cell Culture

V. In Vitro Methods Using Cell-Free Systems

VI. A Critique of the Various Methods for Measurement of Biological Activity of Retinoids

VII. Relationships between Structure and Activity of Retinoids

VIII. Conclusion

References

6 Vitamin A in Animal and Human Nutrition

I. Historical Perspective

II. Natural Sources of Vitamin A

III. Vitamin A Value of Diets

IV. Determinants of the Dietary Requirements of Laboratory and Domestic Animals and Symptoms of Deficiency

V. Dietary Needs of Humans

VI. Metabolism of Vitamin A

VII. Vitamin A Metabolism in Disease States

VIII. Interaction with Other Micronutrients

IX. Interactions with Gonadal Steroid Hormones

X. Interaction with Adrenocortical Hormones

XI. Vitamin A and Drug Interactions

XII. Vitamin A and Alcohol

XIII. Assessment of Vitamin A Status

XIV. Vitamin A Nutriture and the Public's Health

XV. Epidemiology of Hypovitaminosis A

XVI. Intervention Programs

XVII. Treatment of Xerophthalamia

XVIII. Hypervitaminosis A

XIX. Public Health Implications of Marginal

Hypovitaminosis A

References

Appendix

Index


Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141611

About the Editor

Michael B. Sporn

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.