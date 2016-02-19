The Retinoids
1st Edition
Description
The Retinoids, Volume 1 covers the chemistry and biology of retinoids, with an emphasis on the role of retinoids in nutrition and in vision. After briefly discussing the discovery and nomenclature of retinoids, this six-chapter volume describes the chemical and physical properties of natural and synthetic retinoids, as well as the retinoidal benzoic acid derivatives. The book goes on describing various reactions with radioisotopes for the synthesis of retinoids and related compounds. Considerable chapters explain the chemical, physical, and biological methodologies for separating and measuring retinoids. A discussion on the relationships between structure and activity of retinoids is included. The last chapter addresses the role of vitamin A in animal and human nutrition. This volume also discusses the metabolism of vitamin A in normal and disease states, as well as its interaction with hormones, micronutrients, drugs, and alcohol. This volume is an ideal source for nutritionists, clinicians, and researchers who are interested in the progressing field of retinoid research.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
1 Introduction
I. Historical Background
II. Nomenclature
III. Goal of This Treatise
References
2 Chemistry and Physical Properties of Retinoids
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties
III. Chemical Properties: Reactions of Retinoids
IV. Photochemistry of Retinoids
V. Naturally Occurring Retinoids
VI. Synthetic Retinoids
VII. Retinoidal Benzoic Acid Derivatives
References
3 Synthesis of Retinoids Labeled with Radioisotopes
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Labeled Natural Retinoids and Derivatives
III. Preparation of Labeled Synthetic Retinoids
IV. Radiochemical Purity Determination
V. Purification of Labeled Retinoids
VI. Stability, Storage, and Handling of Labeled Retinoids
References
4 Extraction, Separation, and Chemical Analysis of Retinoids
I. Introduction
II. Biological Samples
III. Extraction of Retinoids
IV. Reference Standards
V. Separation Methods
VI. Chemical Analysis
References
5 Biological Methods of Analysis and Assay of Retinoids—Relationships between Structure and Activity
I Introduction
II In Vivo Methods
III. In Vitro Methods Using Organ Culture
IV. In Vitro Methods Using Cell Culture
V. In Vitro Methods Using Cell-Free Systems
VI. A Critique of the Various Methods for Measurement of Biological Activity of Retinoids
VII. Relationships between Structure and Activity of Retinoids
VIII. Conclusion
References
6 Vitamin A in Animal and Human Nutrition
I. Historical Perspective
II. Natural Sources of Vitamin A
III. Vitamin A Value of Diets
IV. Determinants of the Dietary Requirements of Laboratory and Domestic Animals and Symptoms of Deficiency
V. Dietary Needs of Humans
VI. Metabolism of Vitamin A
VII. Vitamin A Metabolism in Disease States
VIII. Interaction with Other Micronutrients
IX. Interactions with Gonadal Steroid Hormones
X. Interaction with Adrenocortical Hormones
XI. Vitamin A and Drug Interactions
XII. Vitamin A and Alcohol
XIII. Assessment of Vitamin A Status
XIV. Vitamin A Nutriture and the Public's Health
XV. Epidemiology of Hypovitaminosis A
XVI. Intervention Programs
XVII. Treatment of Xerophthalamia
XVIII. Hypervitaminosis A
XIX. Public Health Implications of Marginal
Hypovitaminosis A
References
Appendix
Index
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141611