The Retinoids, Volume 1 covers the chemistry and biology of retinoids, with an emphasis on the role of retinoids in nutrition and in vision. After briefly discussing the discovery and nomenclature of retinoids, this six-chapter volume describes the chemical and physical properties of natural and synthetic retinoids, as well as the retinoidal benzoic acid derivatives. The book goes on describing various reactions with radioisotopes for the synthesis of retinoids and related compounds. Considerable chapters explain the chemical, physical, and biological methodologies for separating and measuring retinoids. A discussion on the relationships between structure and activity of retinoids is included. The last chapter addresses the role of vitamin A in animal and human nutrition. This volume also discusses the metabolism of vitamin A in normal and disease states, as well as its interaction with hormones, micronutrients, drugs, and alcohol. This volume is an ideal source for nutritionists, clinicians, and researchers who are interested in the progressing field of retinoid research.