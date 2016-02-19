The Retinoids: v. 2
1st Edition
Description
The Retinoids is a collection of papers that deals with the biochemistry and metabolism of the retinoids and of specific retinoid-binding proteins that are found in plasma and in cells. Some papers describes the biosynthesis and metabolism of retinol, with plasma retinol-binding protein, with intracellular retinoid-binding proteins, as well as with the metabolism and role of retinoids in the eye. Other papers review the metabolism of retinoic acid and synthetic retinoids, the cellular and molecular mechanisms of action of the retinoids, and applied biology of the retinoids. Several papers discuss toxicology, teratology, immunology, and the applications of retinoids in the fields of cancer and dermatology. One paper describes the transport of retinoic acid and other acidic retinoids in plasma in association with serum albumin. Another paper hypothesizes that vitamin A affects differentiation at the cellular level and addresses how tissue specificity of this action can arise. One paper examines the role of retinoid-binding proteins in vertebrate visual system, particularly how these proteins transport retinoids in the serum, cell sap, and interstitial spaces of the eye. The collection can prove useful for biologists, microbiologists, cellular biologists, students and professors of biology, oncology, ophthalmology or dermatology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
7 Biosynthesis, Absorption, and Hepatic Metabolism of Retinol
I. Introduction: General Summary
II. Biosynthesis of β-Carotene
III. Biosynthesis of Retinol from β-Carotene
IV. Intestinal Absorption of Retinol
V. Hepatic Uptake, Storage, and Metabolism of Retinol
References
8 Plasma Retinol-Binding Protein
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of RBP
III. The Physicochemical Properties of RBP
IV. The Chemical Structure of RBP
V. The Structure of Transthyretin (Prealbumin)
VI. Interaction of RBP with TTR
VII. Interaction of RBP with Retinol and Other Retinoids
VIII. Comparative Biochemistry of RBP; Phylogenetic Considerations
IX. RBP Metabolism
X. RBP Synthesis and Secretion by the Liver and Its Regulation
XI. Retinol Delivery; RBP Receptors
XII. Clinical Studies
XIII. RBP and Vitamin A Toxicity
XIV. Physiological Roles of RBP
XV. Serum Albumin as a Retinoid-Binding and Transport Protein
References
9 Cellular Retinoid-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Detection and Quantitation of Cellular Retinol- and Retinoic Acid-Binding Proteins
III. Characteristics of the Cellular Retinol-Binding Protein
IV. Characteristics of Cellular Retinoic Acid-Binding Protein
V. Cellular Retinol- and Retinoic Acid-Binding Proteins and Cancer
VI. Cellular Retinol- and Retinoic Acid-Binding Proteins in Cultured Cells
VII. Regulation of the Levels of CRBP and CRABP
VIII. A Role for Vitamin A and the Cellular Retinoid-Binding Proteins in Differentiation
References
10 Retinoids in Photosensitive Systems
I. Introduction
II. Proteins Associated with Retinoids in Animals and Bacteria
III. Transport and Utilization of Retinoids in the Vertebrate Visual System
IV. Retinoids and Human Retinal Disease
References
11 Metabolism of Retinoids
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of the Natural Retinoids
III. Metabolism of the Synthetic Retinoids
References
12 Cellular Biology and Biochemistry of the Retinoids
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Retinoids on Embryonic Development in Vitro
III. Effects of Retinoids on Differentiating Epithelia in Organ Culture
IV. Effects of Retinoids on Proliferation and Differentiation of Cells in Culture
V. Effects of Retinoids on the Activity and Synthesis of Cellular Enzymes and Effectors
VI. Retinoid-Dependent Changes in Glycoconjugate Biosynthesis and Related Effects
VII. Mechanism of Action of the Retinoids
VIII. Conclusions
References
13 Preclinical and Clinical Toxicology of Selected Retinoids
I. Preclinical Toxicology of Selected Retinoids
II. Clinical Toxicology of Selected Retinoids
References
14 Retinoids and Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Chemoprevention of Cancer in Experimental Animals
III. Retinoids and Human Cancer
References
15 Retinoids and the Immune System: Immunostimulation by Vitamin A
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for Immunostimulatory Action of Retinoids
III. Attempts to Delineate the Immunostimulatory Effects of Retinoids
IV. Conclusions
References
16 Synthetic Retinoids in Dermatology
I. Introduction
II. Biological Effects of Retinoids on the Skin
III. Cystic Acne
IV. Psoriasis
V. Cutaneous Disorders of Keratinization
VI. Skin Cancer-Therapy and Prevention
VII. Conclusions
References
Appendix
Index
