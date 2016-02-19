The Retinoids: v. 2

The Retinoids is a collection of papers that deals with the biochemistry and metabolism of the retinoids and of specific retinoid-binding proteins that are found in plasma and in cells. Some papers describes the biosynthesis and metabolism of retinol, with plasma retinol-binding protein, with intracellular retinoid-binding proteins, as well as with the metabolism and role of retinoids in the eye. Other papers review the metabolism of retinoic acid and synthetic retinoids, the cellular and molecular mechanisms of action of the retinoids, and applied biology of the retinoids. Several papers discuss toxicology, teratology, immunology, and the applications of retinoids in the fields of cancer and dermatology. One paper describes the transport of retinoic acid and other acidic retinoids in plasma in association with serum albumin. Another paper hypothesizes that vitamin A affects differentiation at the cellular level and addresses how tissue specificity of this action can arise. One paper examines the role of retinoid-binding proteins in vertebrate visual system, particularly how these proteins transport retinoids in the serum, cell sap, and interstitial spaces of the eye. The collection can prove useful for biologists, microbiologists, cellular biologists, students and professors of biology, oncology, ophthalmology or dermatology.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

7 Biosynthesis, Absorption, and Hepatic Metabolism of Retinol

I. Introduction: General Summary

II. Biosynthesis of β-Carotene

III. Biosynthesis of Retinol from β-Carotene

IV. Intestinal Absorption of Retinol

V. Hepatic Uptake, Storage, and Metabolism of Retinol

References

8 Plasma Retinol-Binding Protein

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of RBP

III. The Physicochemical Properties of RBP

IV. The Chemical Structure of RBP

V. The Structure of Transthyretin (Prealbumin)

VI. Interaction of RBP with TTR

VII. Interaction of RBP with Retinol and Other Retinoids

VIII. Comparative Biochemistry of RBP; Phylogenetic Considerations

IX. RBP Metabolism

X. RBP Synthesis and Secretion by the Liver and Its Regulation

XI. Retinol Delivery; RBP Receptors

XII. Clinical Studies

XIII. RBP and Vitamin A Toxicity

XIV. Physiological Roles of RBP

XV. Serum Albumin as a Retinoid-Binding and Transport Protein

References

9 Cellular Retinoid-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Detection and Quantitation of Cellular Retinol- and Retinoic Acid-Binding Proteins

III. Characteristics of the Cellular Retinol-Binding Protein

IV. Characteristics of Cellular Retinoic Acid-Binding Protein

V. Cellular Retinol- and Retinoic Acid-Binding Proteins and Cancer

VI. Cellular Retinol- and Retinoic Acid-Binding Proteins in Cultured Cells

VII. Regulation of the Levels of CRBP and CRABP

VIII. A Role for Vitamin A and the Cellular Retinoid-Binding Proteins in Differentiation

References

10 Retinoids in Photosensitive Systems

I. Introduction

II. Proteins Associated with Retinoids in Animals and Bacteria

III. Transport and Utilization of Retinoids in the Vertebrate Visual System

IV. Retinoids and Human Retinal Disease

References

11 Metabolism of Retinoids

I. Introduction

II. Metabolism of the Natural Retinoids

III. Metabolism of the Synthetic Retinoids

References

12 Cellular Biology and Biochemistry of the Retinoids

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Retinoids on Embryonic Development in Vitro

III. Effects of Retinoids on Differentiating Epithelia in Organ Culture

IV. Effects of Retinoids on Proliferation and Differentiation of Cells in Culture

V. Effects of Retinoids on the Activity and Synthesis of Cellular Enzymes and Effectors

VI. Retinoid-Dependent Changes in Glycoconjugate Biosynthesis and Related Effects

VII. Mechanism of Action of the Retinoids

VIII. Conclusions

References

13 Preclinical and Clinical Toxicology of Selected Retinoids

I. Preclinical Toxicology of Selected Retinoids

II. Clinical Toxicology of Selected Retinoids

References

14 Retinoids and Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Chemoprevention of Cancer in Experimental Animals

III. Retinoids and Human Cancer

References

15 Retinoids and the Immune System: Immunostimulation by Vitamin A

I. Introduction

II. Evidence for Immunostimulatory Action of Retinoids

III. Attempts to Delineate the Immunostimulatory Effects of Retinoids

IV. Conclusions

References

16 Synthetic Retinoids in Dermatology

I. Introduction

II. Biological Effects of Retinoids on the Skin

III. Cystic Acne

IV. Psoriasis

V. Cutaneous Disorders of Keratinization

VI. Skin Cancer-Therapy and Prevention

VII. Conclusions

References

Appendix

Index