The Retinal Atlas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702033209, 9780323315517

The Retinal Atlas

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Lawrence Yannuzzi
eBook ISBN: 9780323315517
eBook ISBN: 9781455709861
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st June 2010
Page Count: 928
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

2010 PROSE Awards Winner, Clinical Medicine! Dr. Lawrence A. Yannuzzi brings together the most complete retinal atlas ever. Over 5,000 illustrations of the latest imaging and research findings essential for effective diagnosis of retinal disorders populate The Retinal Atlas. A unique page layout consisting of optimally positioned panoramic images, magnified photos, and histopathological specimens illustrate key manifestations, giving you the best visual display of each disease. In addition, composite images using different retinal imaging modalities, including the latest in optical coherence tomography (OCT), fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green (ICG), and fundus autofluorescence display how a disease appears in each imaging modality, allowing you to compare imaging methods and gain a better understanding of each disorder. The Atlas is the ideal resource for all retinal specialists, comprehensive ophthalmologists, and other eye care personnel. The Expert Consult functionality gives you easy access to the full text online, as well as a downloadable image library at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

• Includes full-text online access to the complete contents of the book, a downloadable image library, and links to Medline at expertconsult.com.

• Features complete, comprehensive coverage of all vitreous, retina, and macula diseases, assimilating old and new photos for effective diagnosis at early and later stages of each disorder.

• Covers all new imaging methods used to present and illustrate retinal diseases, including the latest on ophthalmic coherence tomography, indocyanine green angiography, fluorescein angiography, and fundus autofluorescence, keeping you up to date with new, developing, and cutting edge imaging techniques to match evolving diagnosis and treatment methods.

• Incorporates arrows and guides into the images that point to key lesions for a more accurate identification of disorders.

• Provides a unique page design using composite layouts that incorporate various forms of disease presentation, including high-power views and the latest panoramic photos, offering an enhanced understanding of the full spectrum of disorders.

• Offers concise coverage of key histopathology findings, providing an improved understanding of the clinico-pathological relationships and selected references for additional readings.

• Presents a select team of industry experts, all of whom are true international leaders in their sub-specialty areas, and have assisted in contributing to the diverse library of common and rare case photos.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Normal

Chapter 2: Hereditary chorioretinal dystrophies

Chapter 3: Pediatric retina

Chapter 4: Inflammation

Chapter 5: Infection

Chapter 6: Retinal vascular disease

Chapter 7: Degeneration

Chapter 8: Oncology

Chapter 9: Macular fibrosis, pucker, cysts, holes, folds, and edema

Chapter 10: Non-rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

Chapter 11: Peripheral retinal degenerations and rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

Chapter 12: Traumatic chorioretinopathy

Chapter 13: Complications of ocular surgery

Chapter 14: Chorioretinal toxicities

Chapter 15: Congenital anomalies of the optic nerve

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323315517
eBook ISBN:
9781455709861

About the Author

Lawrence Yannuzzi

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice-Chairman and Director of Retinal Services, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital; Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.