The Responsive Brain covers the proceedings of the Third International Congress on Event-related Slow Potentials of the Brain, held in Bristol, England on August 13-18, 1973. The book focuses on various actions of the brain, including responses to stimuli, language production, and cortical responses. The selection first offers information on the topography of evoked potential amplitude fluctuations; thoughts on measurement of 'the' contingent negative variation (CNV); and implications of cross-modality stimulus permutations for the CNV. The book also touches on the distribution of response to non-signal stimuli; cortical responses evoked by thermal stimuli in man; and pattern discrimination in the spatial distribution of the contingent negative variation. The publication ponders on brain slow potential changes and motor response in a vigilance situation; CNV and post-response negativity with stressful auditory feedback; and CNV-heart rate response under gradual sleep reduction. The text also elaborates on the evaluation of event-related slow potentials in selected groups of psychiatric patients; event-related slow potentials in mental retardates; and electroencephalographic localization of conative aspects of language production in the human brain. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in event-related slow potentials of the brain.

Table of Contents



Preface

Participants

Abbreviations

President's Introduction

Methodology of Slow Potential Changes

Opening Remarks

Topography of Evoked Potential Amplitude Fluctuations

Further Thoughts on Measurement of 'The' CNV

Implications of Cross-Modality Stimulus Permutations For the CNV

Distribution of Response to Non-Signal Stimuli

Cortical Responses Evoked by Thermal Stimuli in Man

Pattern Discrimination in the Spatial Distribution of the Contingent Negative Variation

Slow Potentials and Behavior: Cognitive Aspects (Including CNV-P300 Studies)

Opening Remarks

Modality Effects on the Contingent Negative Variation in a Simple Reaction-Time Task

Brain Slow Potential Changes and Motor Response in a Vigilance Situation

Further Studies of CNV, Stress and Sex Using Discrimination Paradigms

CNV and Post-Response Negativity With Stressful Auditory Feedback

Dependence of the CNV on the Probability of Occurrence of S2

Contingent Negative Variation in a Verbal Learning Paradigm

Effects of Amphetamine on CNV and Behavior in Man

CNV-Heart Rate Response Under Gradual Sleep Reduction

The 'Form' of the CNV: The Relative Effect of Information in the Ready and Imperative Stimuli

Slow Potential Correlates of Predictive Behavior During a Complex Learning Task

Auditory Evoked Potential and Lift/No-Lift Reaction Time in Relation to Uncertainty

Covariation of the Magnitude of the CNV and P300 As a Function of the Subject's Task

Scalp Topography of the P3 Wave in Different Auditory Decision Tasks

Relationship Between CNV, its Resolution and the Evoked Response

Potential Changes Associated With Motor Action, Reflex Responses and Readiness

Opening Remarks on Motor Aspects

Bereitschaftspotential Preceding Voluntary Slow and Rapid Hand Movements

Eeg Investigation of Hemispheric Asymmetries Preceding Speech: The R-Wave

Preliminary Observations on the Effects of Response Parameters on Pre-Response Potentials

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials, Attention and Voluntary Self-Paced 111 Movements

Brain, Spinal Cord and Autonomic Changes Before, During and After a Planned Motor Action in Man

Slow Potentials Evoked by Involuntary and Voluntary Movement, Unconditioned and Conditioned Sensory Stimulation

Some Relationships Between CNV, P300, and Task Demands

DC Potential Consequences of Induced Muscle Tension: Effects on Contingent Negative Variation

Post-Warning Signal Positivity in Relation to Development, Rt Performance, and Warning Signal Compounding

Clinical and Developmental Aspects of Slow Potential Changes

Opening Remarks

Psychiatric Studies

Some Problems and Tentative Solutions to Questions Raised by Slow Potential Changes in Psychiatry

The CNV and its Relation to Specific Psychiatric Syndromes

Evaluation of Event-Related Slow Potentials in Selected Groups of Psychiatric Patients

Event-Related Slow Potentials in Mental Retardates

Neurological Studies

CNV in Patients With Frontal-Lobe Lesions and Mental Disturbances

Stuttering and CNV

Electroencephalographic Localization of Conative Aspects of Language Production in the Human Brain

Bereitschaftspotential in Parkinsonian Patients

Developmental Studies

Event-Related Slow Potentials in Aphasie, Dyslexic and Normal Children During Pictorial and Letter-Matching

CNVs in Hyperactive Children: Effects of Chemotherapy

Intracerebral Recording of Slow Potential Changes in Man and Animals

Animal Studies

Opening Remarks

Slow Potential Changes in the Monkey's Brain During Reaction Time Foreperiod

DC Shifts, EEG Waves and Neuronal Membrane Potentials in the Cat Cerebral Cortex During Seizure Activity

Human Studies

Opening Remarks

Electrocorticographic Studies of the Contingent Negative Variation and 4p300' in Man

Distribution of CNV and Other Slow Potential Changes in Human Brainstem Structures

An Experimental Approach to Brain Slow Potentials

Methodological Issues and the Use of Telemetry

CNV-Bereitschaftspotential Relationships

Slow Potentials and Psychiatry

CNV-P300 Relationships

Appendix—CNV-P300 Relationships: A Correspondence

Current Trends in Slow Potential Research

A Critical Appraisal and Concluding Remarks

Bibliography

