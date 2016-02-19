The Responsive Brain
1st Edition
The Proceedings of the Third International Congress on Event-Related Slow Potentials of the Brain
Description
The Responsive Brain covers the proceedings of the Third International Congress on Event-related Slow Potentials of the Brain, held in Bristol, England on August 13-18, 1973. The book focuses on various actions of the brain, including responses to stimuli, language production, and cortical responses.
The selection first offers information on the topography of evoked potential amplitude fluctuations; thoughts on measurement of 'the' contingent negative variation (CNV); and implications of cross-modality stimulus permutations for the CNV. The book also touches on the distribution of response to non-signal stimuli; cortical responses evoked by thermal stimuli in man; and pattern discrimination in the spatial distribution of the contingent negative variation.
The publication ponders on brain slow potential changes and motor response in a vigilance situation; CNV and post-response negativity with stressful auditory feedback; and CNV-heart rate response under gradual sleep reduction. The text also elaborates on the evaluation of event-related slow potentials in selected groups of psychiatric patients; event-related slow potentials in mental retardates; and electroencephalographic localization of conative aspects of language production in the human brain.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in event-related slow potentials of the brain.
Table of Contents
Preface
Participants
Abbreviations
President's Introduction
Methodology of Slow Potential Changes
Opening Remarks
Topography of Evoked Potential Amplitude Fluctuations
Further Thoughts on Measurement of 'The' CNV
Implications of Cross-Modality Stimulus Permutations For the CNV
Distribution of Response to Non-Signal Stimuli
Cortical Responses Evoked by Thermal Stimuli in Man
Pattern Discrimination in the Spatial Distribution of the Contingent Negative Variation
Slow Potentials and Behavior: Cognitive Aspects (Including CNV-P300 Studies)
Opening Remarks
Modality Effects on the Contingent Negative Variation in a Simple Reaction-Time Task
Brain Slow Potential Changes and Motor Response in a Vigilance Situation
Further Studies of CNV, Stress and Sex Using Discrimination Paradigms
CNV and Post-Response Negativity With Stressful Auditory Feedback
Dependence of the CNV on the Probability of Occurrence of S2
Contingent Negative Variation in a Verbal Learning Paradigm
Effects of Amphetamine on CNV and Behavior in Man
CNV-Heart Rate Response Under Gradual Sleep Reduction
The 'Form' of the CNV: The Relative Effect of Information in the Ready and Imperative Stimuli
Slow Potential Correlates of Predictive Behavior During a Complex Learning Task
Auditory Evoked Potential and Lift/No-Lift Reaction Time in Relation to Uncertainty
Covariation of the Magnitude of the CNV and P300 As a Function of the Subject's Task
Scalp Topography of the P3 Wave in Different Auditory Decision Tasks
Relationship Between CNV, its Resolution and the Evoked Response
Potential Changes Associated With Motor Action, Reflex Responses and Readiness
Opening Remarks on Motor Aspects
Bereitschaftspotential Preceding Voluntary Slow and Rapid Hand Movements
Eeg Investigation of Hemispheric Asymmetries Preceding Speech: The R-Wave
Preliminary Observations on the Effects of Response Parameters on Pre-Response Potentials
Somatosensory Evoked Potentials, Attention and Voluntary Self-Paced 111 Movements
Brain, Spinal Cord and Autonomic Changes Before, During and After a Planned Motor Action in Man
Slow Potentials Evoked by Involuntary and Voluntary Movement, Unconditioned and Conditioned Sensory Stimulation
Some Relationships Between CNV, P300, and Task Demands
DC Potential Consequences of Induced Muscle Tension: Effects on Contingent Negative Variation
Post-Warning Signal Positivity in Relation to Development, Rt Performance, and Warning Signal Compounding
Clinical and Developmental Aspects of Slow Potential Changes
Opening Remarks
Psychiatric Studies
Some Problems and Tentative Solutions to Questions Raised by Slow Potential Changes in Psychiatry
The CNV and its Relation to Specific Psychiatric Syndromes
Evaluation of Event-Related Slow Potentials in Selected Groups of Psychiatric Patients
Event-Related Slow Potentials in Mental Retardates
Neurological Studies
CNV in Patients With Frontal-Lobe Lesions and Mental Disturbances
Stuttering and CNV
Electroencephalographic Localization of Conative Aspects of Language Production in the Human Brain
Bereitschaftspotential in Parkinsonian Patients
Developmental Studies
Event-Related Slow Potentials in Aphasie, Dyslexic and Normal Children During Pictorial and Letter-Matching
CNVs in Hyperactive Children: Effects of Chemotherapy
Intracerebral Recording of Slow Potential Changes in Man and Animals
Animal Studies
Opening Remarks
Slow Potential Changes in the Monkey's Brain During Reaction Time Foreperiod
DC Shifts, EEG Waves and Neuronal Membrane Potentials in the Cat Cerebral Cortex During Seizure Activity
Human Studies
Opening Remarks
Electrocorticographic Studies of the Contingent Negative Variation and 4p300' in Man
Distribution of CNV and Other Slow Potential Changes in Human Brainstem Structures
An Experimental Approach to Brain Slow Potentials
Methodological Issues and the Use of Telemetry
CNV-Bereitschaftspotential Relationships
Slow Potentials and Psychiatry
CNV-P300 Relationships
Appendix—CNV-P300 Relationships: A Correspondence
Current Trends in Slow Potential Research
A Critical Appraisal and Concluding Remarks
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281124