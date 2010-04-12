The Respiratory System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702033704, 9780702050725

The Respiratory System

2nd Edition

Basic science and clinical conditions

Authors: Andrew Davies Carl Moores
eBook ISBN: 9780702050725
Paperback ISBN: 9780702033704
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 12th April 2010
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Structure of the respiratory system. Elastic properties of the respiratory system. Airflow in the respiratory system. Ventilation in the respiratory system. Gas exchange between air and blood: diffusion. The pulmonary circulation: bringing blood and gas together. Carriage of gases by blood and acid/base balance. Chemical control of breathing. Nervous control of breathing. Lung function tests.

Key Features

  • One of the seven volumes in the Systems of the Body series.

  • Concise text covers the core anatomy, physiology and biochemistry in an integrated manner as required by system- and problem-based medical courses.

  • The basic science is presented in the clinical context in a way appropriate for the early part of the medical course.

  • There is a linked website providing self-assessment material ideal for examination preparation.

    • Details

    No. of pages:
    192
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Churchill Livingstone 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Churchill Livingstone
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702050725
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780702033704

    About the Authors

    Andrew Davies Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Sometime Senior Lecturer of Physiology, University of Edinburgh, UK and Formerly Professor of Physiology, University of Glamorgan, UK

    Carl Moores Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Consultant Anaesthetist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.