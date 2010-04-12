The Respiratory System
2nd Edition
Basic science and clinical conditions
Authors: Andrew Davies Carl Moores
Table of Contents
Introduction. Structure of the respiratory system. Elastic properties of the respiratory system. Airflow in the respiratory system. Ventilation in the respiratory system. Gas exchange between air and blood: diffusion. The pulmonary circulation: bringing blood and gas together. Carriage of gases by blood and acid/base balance. Chemical control of breathing. Nervous control of breathing. Lung function tests.
About the Authors
Andrew Davies Author
Sometime Senior Lecturer of Physiology, University of Edinburgh, UK and Formerly Professor of Physiology, University of Glamorgan, UK
Carl Moores Author
Consultant Anaesthetist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
