The Resolution Revolution: Recent Advances In cryoEM, Volume 579
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Direct Electron Detectors - Methods in Enzymology (2016)
Greg McMullan, Abdul R. Faruqi and Richard Henderson
2. Specimen Behavior in the Electron Beam
Robert M. Glaeser
3. Specimen Preparation for High-Resolution Cryo-EM
Christopher J. Russo and Lori A. Passmore
4. Strategies for Automated Cryoem Data Collection Using Direct Detectors
Anchi Cheng, Yong Zi Tan, Venkat Dandey, Clinton S. Potter and Bridget Carragher
5. Processing of Cryo-EM Movie Data
Zev A. Ripstein and John L. Rubinstein
6. Processing of Structurally Heterogeneous Cryo-EM Data in RELION
Sjors H.W. Scheres
7. Single Particle Refinement and Variability Analysis in EMAN2.1
Steven J. Ludtke
8. Frealign: An Exploratory Tool for Single Particle Cryo-EM
Nikolaus Grigorieff
9. Testing the Validity of Single Particle Maps at Low and High Resolution
Peter B. Rosenthal
10. Tools for Model Building and Optimization into Near Atomic Resolution Electron Cryo-Microscopy Density Maps
Frank DiMaio and Wah Chiu
11. Refinement of Atomic Structures Against CryoEM Maps
Garib N. Murshudov
12. Cryo-EM Structure Determination Using Segmented Helical Image Reconstruction
Simon A. Fromm and Carsten Sachse
13. Cryo-Electron Tomography and Subtomogram Averaging
William Wan and John A.G. Briggs
Description
cryoEM, a new volume in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers research methods and new developments in recording images, the creation, evaluation and validation of 3D maps from the images, model building into maps and refinement of the resulting atomic structures, and applications of essentially single particle methods to helical structures and to sub-tomogram averaging.
Key Features
- Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
- Covers research methods that determine the structures of biological molecules, a vital step for understanding their function
- Contains the technical developments underpinning the advances of cryoEM and captures the exciting insights that have resulted
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054352
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128053829
About the Serial Volume Editors
R. Crowther Serial Volume Editor
Tony Crowther is an emeritus scientist at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, where he was joint head of the Structural Studies Division from 1994 to 2005. He has been involved in electron microscopy and image processing of biological structures for many years. His particular biological interests have been in viruses such as hepatitis B and in the abnormal filaments that form in neurodegenerative diseases. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London, a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and a member of the European Molecular Biology Organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK