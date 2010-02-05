The Renal System
2nd Edition
Systems of the Body Series
Table of Contents
Urinary tract structure and infection. Body fluids, nephron function and diuretics. Water balance and regulation of osmolarity. Acid-base balance and regulation of pH. Glomerular filtration and acute kidney injury. Proteinuria and the nephrotic syndrome. Glomerulonephritis and the acute nephritic syndrome. Diabetic nephropaphy and chronic kidney disease. End stage kidney disease and replacement of renal function. Hypertension and the kidney. Pregnancy and the kidney. Urinary tract obstruction and stones. Renal masses and urinary tract tumours. Drugs and the kidney.
Key Features
- One of the seven volumes in the Systems of the Body series.
- Concise text covers the core anatomy, physiology and biochemistry in an integrated manner as required by system- and problem-based medical courses.
- The basic science is presented in the clinical context in a way appropriate for the early part of the medical course.
- There is a linked website providing self-assessment material ideal for examination preparation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 5th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048852
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702033711
About the Authors
Michael Field Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia
Carol Pollock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Royal North Shore Hospital, St. Leonards, NSW, Australia, Department of Medicine, University of Syndey, Australia
David Harris Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Westmead Hospital, Westmead, NSW, Australia, Department of Medicine, University of Syndey, Australia