The Renal System

2nd Edition

Systems of the Body Series

Authors: Michael Field Carol Pollock David Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780702048852
Paperback ISBN: 9780702033711
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th February 2010
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Urinary tract structure and infection. Body fluids, nephron function and diuretics. Water balance and regulation of osmolarity. Acid-base balance and regulation of pH. Glomerular filtration and acute kidney injury. Proteinuria and the nephrotic syndrome. Glomerulonephritis and the acute nephritic syndrome. Diabetic nephropaphy and chronic kidney disease. End stage kidney disease and replacement of renal function. Hypertension and the kidney. Pregnancy and the kidney. Urinary tract obstruction and stones. Renal masses and urinary tract tumours. Drugs and the kidney.

Key Features

  • One of the seven volumes in the Systems of the Body series.

  • Concise text covers the core anatomy, physiology and biochemistry in an integrated manner as required by system- and problem-based medical courses.

  • The basic science is presented in the clinical context in a way appropriate for the early part of the medical course.

  • There is a linked website providing self-assessment material ideal for examination preparation.

About the Authors

Michael Field Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia

Carol Pollock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Royal North Shore Hospital, St. Leonards, NSW, Australia, Department of Medicine, University of Syndey, Australia

David Harris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Westmead Hospital, Westmead, NSW, Australia, Department of Medicine, University of Syndey, Australia

