The Remarkable Sine Functions focuses on the trigonometric functions of sine and cosine.

The publication first offers information on the geometric definition of circular, hyperbolic, and lemniscate functions, generalized sines, and integration in the complex plane. Discussions focus on the properties and characteristics of circular, lemniscate, and hyperbolic functions, uniform approach to generalized sines, and the process of integration in complex variables.

The text then elaborates on the use of Euler's method in deriving the addition theorems and study of complex values, including the employment of the relationship between the sine and cosine in rewriting addition theorems and formulas that can be used in the determination of real values. The manuscript ponders on zeros and poles, simple and double periodicity, and the concept of an elliptic function. Concerns include circular and hyperbolic functions, Jacobian functions, and the functions of sine and cosine.

The book is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in the functions of sine and cosine.