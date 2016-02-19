The Remarkable Sine Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483233062, 9781483275215

The Remarkable Sine Functions

1st Edition

Authors: A. I. Markushevich
eBook ISBN: 9781483275215
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 110
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Remarkable Sine Functions focuses on the trigonometric functions of sine and cosine.

The publication first offers information on the geometric definition of circular, hyperbolic, and lemniscate functions, generalized sines, and integration in the complex plane. Discussions focus on the properties and characteristics of circular, lemniscate, and hyperbolic functions, uniform approach to generalized sines, and the process of integration in complex variables.

The text then elaborates on the use of Euler's method in deriving the addition theorems and study of complex values, including the employment of the relationship between the sine and cosine in rewriting addition theorems and formulas that can be used in the determination of real values. The manuscript ponders on zeros and poles, simple and double periodicity, and the concept of an elliptic function. Concerns include circular and hyperbolic functions, Jacobian functions, and the functions of sine and cosine.

The book is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in the functions of sine and cosine.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Geometric Definition of Circular, Hyperbolic and Lemniscate Functions

2. Generalized Sines

3. Integration in the Complex Plane

4. Euler's Method of Deriving the Addition Theorems

5. Further Study of Complex Values of the Argument

6. Zeros and Poles. Simple and Double Periodicity. The Concept of an Elliptic Function

Index

Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483275215

About the Author

A. I. Markushevich

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.