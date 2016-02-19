The Reinforced Plastics Handbook

Materials. Deals with the materials involved: resins, reinforcements and additives: what each will do, how it is used, where it fits into the whole operation. Processing. Describes the moulding processes for reinforced plastics, with data on the advantages and disadvantages of the various processes. Design. Covers design of reinforced plastics: the geometry of shape, calculations, conversion factors, do's and dont's (including design to simplify recycling), with detailed reviews of the main applications and developments. Production. Carries the choice of product, materials and process onto the shopfloor, with background on setting up production and day-to-day running, trouble-shooting and repair, safety precautions, testing and Quality Assurance, and recycling of reinforced plastics. Information. Sets out data sheets of thermosetting and thermoplastic resins and compounds, plus chemical resistance and notes on specific properties together with lists of technical terms, abbreviations, trade names and leading suppliers.