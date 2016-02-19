The Reinforced Plastics Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856172172, 9781483292632

The Reinforced Plastics Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: J. Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9781483292632
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st October 1994
Description

The Handbook of Reinforced Plastics is a complete and practical manual for specifying and selecting reinforced plastic products and services. The handbook covers all materials and classes of equipment currently available, with over 550 pages of editorial, illustrations and tables.

Table of Contents

Materials. Deals with the materials involved: resins, reinforcements and additives: what each will do, how it is used, where it fits into the whole operation. Processing. Describes the moulding processes for reinforced plastics, with data on the advantages and disadvantages of the various processes. Design. Covers design of reinforced plastics: the geometry of shape, calculations, conversion factors, do's and dont's (including design to simplify recycling), with detailed reviews of the main applications and developments. Production. Carries the choice of product, materials and process onto the shopfloor, with background on setting up production and day-to-day running, trouble-shooting and repair, safety precautions, testing and Quality Assurance, and recycling of reinforced plastics. Information. Sets out data sheets of thermosetting and thermoplastic resins and compounds, plus chemical resistance and notes on specific properties together with lists of technical terms, abbreviations, trade names and leading suppliers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483292632

About the Author

J. Murphy

Ratings and Reviews

