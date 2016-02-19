The Regulatory Process and Labor Earnings focuses on one form of government intervention in the marketplace—state regulation of public utilities.

This book provides the most comprehensive study of labor costs in a regulated industry and includes a summary of a major econometric study. This text addresses a number of related issues, such as the effect of regulatory process to the structure of collective bargaining and labor earnings in regulated industries, legal rights of state utility commissions to deny proposed rate increases that are based on excessive upturns in labor cost, and incentive schemes that can be used to encourage public utilities to hold down labor and non-labor cost increases.

This publication is a good reference for students and individuals involved in the regulatory process.