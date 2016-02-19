The Red Blood Cell
2nd Edition
Volume II
The Red Blood Cell, Second Edition, Volume II provides a comprehensive treatment and review of basic biomedical knowledge about the circulating, adult red blood cell.
This book discusses the transport through red cell membranes; carrier-mediated glucose transport across human red cell membranes; and metabolism of methemoglobin in human erythrocytes. The interaction of oxygen and carbon dioxide with hemoglobin at the molecular level; physiological role of the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve; hemoglobinopathies; and thalassemia syndromes are also deliberated. This publication likewise covers the red cell genetic polymorphisms; biological life of the red cell; clinical indications for red cells and blood; and biophysical behavior of red cells in suspensions.
Other topics include the electrokinetic behavior of red cells; erythrocyte as a biopsy tissue in the evaluation of nutritional status; and knowledge of red cell purine and pyrimidine metabolism coming from the study of human disease.
This volume is recommended for students, researchers, teachers, and physicians aiming to acquire knowledge of the red blood cell.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Chapter 15. Transport through Red Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Equilibrium Conditions
III. Permeability to Water and Nonelectrolytes
IV. Permeability to Charged Solutes
References
Chapter 16. Carrier-Mediated Glucose Transport Across Human Red Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Description of Carrier Mediation
III. Kinetic Mechanisms of Carrier Mediation
IV. Molecular Mechanisms of Carrier Mediation
V. Identification and Isolation of the Carrier
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 17. Hemoglobin and Methemoglobin
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Hemoglobin
III. Derivatives of Hemoglobin
IV. Reactions of Hemoglobin
V. Oxidation-Reduction Equilibria
VI. Some Considerations of Structure-Function Relationships in Hemoglobin
References
Chapter 18. The Metabolism of Methemoglobin in Human Erythrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Methemoglobin
III. Historical Review
IV. Oxidation of Hemoglobin to Methemoglobin
V. Protection Against Oxidation of Hemoglobin
VI. Reduction of Methemoglobin to Hemoglobin
VII. The Methemoglobin Reductases of Human Erythrocytes
VIII. Biological Effects of Methemoglobin
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Interaction of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide with Hemoglobin at the Molecular Level
I. Hemoglobin: Structural Features Essential for Oxygen Transport
II. Conformational Changes Associated with Oxygenation
III. Regulation of Oxygen Affinity: Bohr Effect and Organic Phosphates
IV. Carbon Dioxide Transport
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 20. Physiological Role of the Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Curve
I. Introduction
II. Role of the Blood in Oxygen Transport and Oxygen Delivery
III. The Link Between Blood and Oxygen Delivery: The Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Curve
IV. In Vivo Evidence for a Physiological Role of the Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Curve
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 21. The Hemoglobinopathies
I. Introduction
II. Hemoglobin Variants in Different Populations
III. Types of Structural Alterations in Hemoglobin
IV. Acquired Abnormalities of Hemoglobin
V. Sickle Cell Hemoglobin and Its Interactions with Other Hemoglobins
VI. Hemoglobins C and E
VII. Congenital Heinz Body Hemolytic Anemias—Hemoglobin Variants That Are Unstable
VIII. Erythrocytosis and Cyanosis—Hemoblogin Variants That Have Altered Ligand Affinity
IX. Rare Hemoglobin Variants That Lack Clinical Expression in the Heterozygous State
References
Chapter 22. The Thalassemia Syndromes
I. Introduction
II. The Genetics of the Thalassemia Syndromes
III. Hemoglobin Synthesis in Thalassemia
IV. Clinical Manifestations of the Thalassemia Syndromes
V. Summary
References
Chapter 23. Red Cell Genetic Polymorphisms: Their Usefulness in Some Studies of Human Biology
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Polymorphism
III. Inherited Variation in Red Cell Components
IV. Biological Studies Using Genetic Markers
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. The Biological Life of the Red Cell
I. Introduction
II. The Red Cell in the Bone Marrow
III. The Circulating Red Blood Cell
IV. Values in Normal Man and in Animals
V. Physical and Chemical Changes with Aging in Circulating Red Cells
VI. Mechanisms of Red Cell Sequestration
VII. The Catabolic Products of Red Blood Cells
VIII. Determinants of the Red Blood Cell Life Span
IX. Role of the Spleen
X. Role of Metabolic Rate
XI. Abnormal Hemoglobins
XII. Extracorpuscular Factors
XIII. Blood Loss—Iron Deficiency
XIV. Neoplastic Diseases
XV. Physical Factors
XVI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 25. Clinical Indications for Red Cells and Blood
I. Introduction
II. Blood Component Therapy
III. Clinical Considerations
References
Chapter 26. Biophysical Behavior of Red Cells in Suspensions
Glossary of Symbols
I. Basic Rheological Principles
II. Flow Properties of Whole Blood
III. Influence of Cell Concentration on the Rheology of Suspensions
IV. Deformation of Red Cells in Suspensions
V. Aggregation of Red Cells in Suspensions
VI. Interaction of Factors Affecting Blood Viscosity
VII. Blood Rheology, Blood Flow, and Oxygen Transport
VIII. Physiological Variations in Blood Viscosity
IX. Blood Rheology in Disease
X. Summary
References
Chapter 27. Electrokinetic Behavior of Red Cells
Glossary of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Electrokinetic Theory
III. Equipment and Experimental Procedures
IV. Surface Charge Properties of Red Blood Cells
V. Eleetrokinetic-Mediated Behavior of the Cell with Its Environment
References
Chapter 28. The Erythrocyte as a Biopsy Tissue in the Evaluation of Nutritional Status
I. General Introduction
II. Direct Evaluation by Assay of Nutrient Content of Red Cells
III. Indirect Assessment of Nutritional Status by Measuring the Activity of a Vitamin-Containing Holoenzyme in Red Cells
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 29. New Knowledge of Red Cell Punne and Pyrimidine Metabolism Coming from the Study of Human Disease
I. Introduction
II. Purine Metabolism in Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome and Gout
III. Pyrimidine Metabolism in Orotic Aciduria
IV. 5-Phosphoribosyl-1-Pyrophosphate
V. Transport of Purines and Pyrimidines
References
Chapter 30. Parasitism and the Red Blood Cell
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of the Malaria Parasites
III. Molecular Interactions Between Malaria Parasites and Their Red Cell Hosts
IV. Genetics and Malaria Parasites
V. Conclusions and the Future
VI. Appendix: The Parasites and Their General Features
References
Chapter 31. Drugs, Hormones, and the Red Cells
I. Introduction
II. General Comments
III. Effects of Hormones on Red Cell Metabolism, Function, and Survival
IV. Effects of Drugs on Red Cell Survival and Function, and on the Red Cell Membrane
References
Index to Volumes I and II
- No. of pages:
- 782
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257501