The Red Blood Cell
2nd Edition
Description
The Red Blood Cell, Second Edition, Volume I provides information pertinent to red blood cells, which is the most intensely studied human tissue. This book reviews the basic biomedical knowledge about the circulating, red blood cells. Organized into 13 chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the discovery of red blood cells, which results in the growth of knowledge in the areas of clinical disease and therapeutic efforts. This book then discusses the significant functions of the red blood cells, which exists basically to transport the respiratory gases. Other chapters examine the red blood cell’s capacity for protein synthesis and its ability to diversify its function. This book discusses as well the progress in the structural analysis of lipids. The final chapter deals with the capacity to store red blood cells frozen for long periods with high yield of viable physiological functional cells after post-thaw processing. Scientists, physicians, teachers, researchers, and students will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1. Historical Introduction
I. Forethoughts
II. Early Discovery and Experimentation
III. Production of the Red Blood Cell
IV. Functions of the Red Blood Cell
V. Analytical Measures of Clinical Importance
VI. Transfusion of Red Cells
VII. Immunology
VIII. Preservation and Anticoagulants
IX. Conclusions and Futuristic Thoughts
Reference
Chapter 2. Erythropoiesis
I. Introduction
II. The Hemopoietic Stem Cell
III. Erythropoiesis in the Embryo
IV. Regulation of Erythropoiesis and Hemoglobin Synthesis
V. Genetics of Erythropoiesis and Globin Synthesis
VI. Globin mRNA and the Synthesis of Hemoglobin
VII. Summary
Reference
Circulating Adult Red Cells
Chapter 3. Composition of Normal Human Red Cells
I. Introduction
II. Components of the Erythrocyte Membrane
III. Variants of Erythrocyte Components
IV. Appendix (Tables II-XIII)
Reference
Chapter 4. Lipids of the Red Cell Membrane
I. General Introduction
II. Chemical Composition of Red Cell Lipids
III. Dynamic Aspects of Red Cell Lipids
IV. Molecular Organization and Functions of Lipids in the Erythrocyte Membrane
V. Abnormalities in Red Cell Lipids
Reference
Chapter 5. The Morphology of Adult Red Cells
I. Introduction and Scope of the Chapter
II. Red Cell Shape
III. Red Cell Dimensions
IV. Electron Microscopy of Red Cells
V. Cytoplasmic Ultrastructure
VI. Red Cell Membrane Ultrastructure
VII. Membrane-Cytoplasm Relationships
Reference
Chapter 6. Dysfunctions of the Red Cell Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Defective Membrane Proteins in Hereditary Spherocytosis
III. Abnormal Membrane Cholesterol Kinetics in Acanthocytosis
IV. Other Rare Syndromes with Altered Red Cell Membrane Lipids
V. Red Cell Membrane Alteration by Heinz Body Attachment
VI. Increased Membrane Cation Permeability in Hemolytic Diseases
Reference
Chapter 7. Blood-Group Substances: Their Nature and Genetics
I. Introduction
II. ABO and Lewis Groups
III. MNSs Groups
IV. Blood-Group P1 Substance
V. The Rho(D) Antigen
VI. Concluding Remarks
Reference
Chapter 8. The Red Cell and Blood Coagulation Systems
I. Introduction
II. Red Cells: Rheology and Hemostasis
III. Red Cells: Platelets and Hemostasis
IV. Red Cells and Coagulation Reactions
V. The Clinical Implications of Red Cell Procoagulants
VI. Summary and Further Explanation
Reference
Metabolism
Chapter 9. General Red Cell Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Phylogenetic Considerations
III. Red Cell Maturation
IV. The Pathways and Enzymes of the Red Cell
V. Senescence of the Red Cell
VI. Concluding Remarks
Reference
Chapter 10. Pentose Phosphate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. General Features of the Pentose Shunt
III. Functions of the Pentose Shunt
IV. Regulation of the Pentose Shunt
V. Enzymes of the Pentose Shunt
VI. The Pentose Shunt and Red Cell Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
VII. Interactions of the Pentose Shunt with the Embden-Meyerh of Pathway
VIII. Pentose Phosphate Metabolism and Red Cell Aging
IX. Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency
X. Deficiencies Affecting the Remainder of the Pentose Shunt
XI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Red Cell Metabolism and Function
I. Introduction
II. The Functions and Interaction s of Important Red Cell Metabolites
III. Red Cell Glycolytic Control and Red Cell Function
IV. In Vivo Evaluation of Red Cell Glycolysis Using Assay of Glycolytic Intermediates
V. The Effects of Age, Sex, and Inheritance on Red Cell Metabolism and Function
VI. The Future—Can Red Cell Metabolism Be Manipulated for Therapeutic Purpose's
References
Preservation
Chapter 12. Liquid and Freeze Preservation of Human Red Blood Cells
I. Introduction
II. Preservation Injury
III. Measurement of Nonviable Red Cells
IV. Life Span of Preserved Viable Red Cells
V. Function of Circulating Red Cells
VI. Salvaging and Rejuvenation of Outdated Red Cells and Red Cells with Elevated 2,3-DPG Levels and Decreased Affinity for Oxygen
VII. Index of Therapeutic Effectiveness
VIII. Containers and Filters
IX. Liquid Preservation Techniques
X. Concentrated Red Cells from Liquid Blood
XI. Physiology of Washing Liquid and Previously Frozen Red Cells
XII. Freezing Techniques
XIII. Evaluation of Current Methods
XIV. Transportability
XV. Standardization of the Red Cell Washing Procedure to Remove Glycerol
XVI. Homologous versus Autologous Transfusions
XVII. Justification and Cost of Freezing Methods
XVIII. Future of Frozen Blood Banking
XIX. Component Theory
Reference
Chapter 13. Cryobiology of the Red Blood Cell
I. Introduction
II. Slow Freezing: The Mechanism of Injury
III. Penetrating Cryoprotectants
IV. Extracellular Cryoprotectants
V. Practical Red Cell Freezing
Reference
Chapter 14. The Appropriate Role for Red Cell Freezing in Transfusion Practice
I. Historical Introduction
II. The Current Polarization of Opinion
III. Examination of the Arguments Favoring Widespread Application of Frozen Storage
IV. Arguments against Widespread Application of Frozen Storage
V. Conclusions
Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161480