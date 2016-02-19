The Receptors
1st Edition
Volume IV
Description
The Receptors, Volume IV deals with receptors for intracellular hormones, estrogen, and sex steroids as well as for dopamine, cholecystokinin, and corticotropin. The role of surface recognition receptors in disease is also discussed, along with receptors for plant auxin action and auxin transport.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of the ?-adrenergic receptor-coupled adenylate cyclase and the reconstitution of the functional interactions of its various purified components. The discussion then turns to the mechanism of action of steroid and thyroid hormones and how abnormalities in their receptors lead to disease; nuclear location of estrogen receptors; and the biochemistry of the fungal sex steroid receptors as well as the use of Achlya as a model system for the study of the mechanism of action of steroid hormones in general. Subsequent chapters focus on dopamine receptors; cholecystokinin receptor; corticotropin receptors; and the search for receptors that mediate sweetness. The book concludes with an analysis of endocrine receptors on lymphocytes and the integration of endocrine and immune systems, with emphasis on large granular lymphocytes.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for students and practitioners in fields ranging from cell biology and biochemistry to physiology, endocrinology, and pharmacology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 The β-Adrenergic Receptor-Coupled Adenylate Cyclase: Reconstitution of the Functional Interactions of the Various Purified Components
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Characterization of the Various Components of the Adenylate Cyclase System
III. Reconstitution Studies
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Intracellular Hormone Receptor Defects and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Action of Hormones Acting via Intracellular Receptors: Recent Advances
III. Receptor Alterations in Pathological States: Theoretical Considerations
IV. Primary Hormone Receptor Defects
V. Acquired Receptor Alterations and Disease
VI. Clinical Significance of Intracellular Hormone Receptor Defects
References
Chapter 3 Surface Recognition Receptors and Disease
I. Introduction: Receptors, Acceptors, and Other Cell-Surface Recognition Sites
II. Recognition Sites Involved in Human Disease
III. Levels of Possible Receptor Dysfunction
IV. Examples of Receptor-Associated Dysfunction
v. Therapeutic Consequences of Receptor Properties
VI. Receptors and Oncogenes
VII. Evaluation of Receptors in Vivo
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Nuclear Location of Estrogen Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Cell Enucleation and Immunocytochemistry
III. Related Evidence
IV. The Estrogen Receptor as a Nuclear Protein
V. Summary
References
Chapter 5 A Sex Steroid Receptor in the Water Mold Achlya ambisexualis
I. Introduction to Achlya and the Fungal Sex Steroids
II. Characterization of Receptor-Binding Properties in Vitro
III. Comparisons with Other Steroid Receptors
References
Chapter 6 Dopamine Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Dopamine Receptor Subtypes
III. Characteristics of Radioligand Binding to Dopamine Receptors
IV. Implications for Neurology and Psychiatry
References
Chapter 7 The Cholecystokinin Receptor
I. Introduction
II. Receptor-Binding Studies—Radioligand-Binding Assays
III. Autoradiographic Localization of CCK Receptors
IV. Biochemical Properties of the CCK Receptor
V. CCK Receptor Function
VI. Summary and Perspectives
References
Chapter 8 Detection and Characterization of Corticotropin Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Problems in Detecting ACTH Receptors
III. Detection and Characterization of Adrenal ACTH Receptors
IV. Photoaffinity Labeling of ACTH Receptors
V. Role of Calcium in the Actions of ACTH
References
Chapter 9 Receptors for Plant Auxin Action and Auxin Transport
I. Introduction
II. Binding Sites for Auxin Transport Inhibitors
III. Auxin Receptors
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10 The Search for Receptors That Mediate Sweetness
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Structure of Sweeteners
III. Biochemical Approaches to Understanding Sweet Receptors
IV. Electrophysiological and Behavioral Approaches in Animals
V. Psychophysical Studies in Humans
VI. Computer-Assisted Molecular Design
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 Endocrine Receptors on Lymphocytes: Integration of Endocrine and Immune Systems
I. Introduction
II. Hormones and Neurotransmitters
III. Autacoids
IV. Integration of Endocrine and Immune Systems with Emphasis on the Large Granular Lymphocytes
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th October 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273266
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA