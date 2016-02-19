The Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121852047, 9781483273266

The Receptors

1st Edition

Volume IV

Editors: P. Michael Conn
eBook ISBN: 9781483273266
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1986
Page Count: 446
Description

The Receptors, Volume IV deals with receptors for intracellular hormones, estrogen, and sex steroids as well as for dopamine, cholecystokinin, and corticotropin. The role of surface recognition receptors in disease is also discussed, along with receptors for plant auxin action and auxin transport.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of the ?-adrenergic receptor-coupled adenylate cyclase and the reconstitution of the functional interactions of its various purified components. The discussion then turns to the mechanism of action of steroid and thyroid hormones and how abnormalities in their receptors lead to disease; nuclear location of estrogen receptors; and the biochemistry of the fungal sex steroid receptors as well as the use of Achlya as a model system for the study of the mechanism of action of steroid hormones in general. Subsequent chapters focus on dopamine receptors; cholecystokinin receptor; corticotropin receptors; and the search for receptors that mediate sweetness. The book concludes with an analysis of endocrine receptors on lymphocytes and the integration of endocrine and immune systems, with emphasis on large granular lymphocytes.

This monograph will be a valuable resource for students and practitioners in fields ranging from cell biology and biochemistry to physiology, endocrinology, and pharmacology.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 The β-Adrenergic Receptor-Coupled Adenylate Cyclase: Reconstitution of the Functional Interactions of the Various Purified Components

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Characterization of the Various Components of the Adenylate Cyclase System

III. Reconstitution Studies

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Intracellular Hormone Receptor Defects and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Mechanism of Action of Hormones Acting via Intracellular Receptors: Recent Advances

III. Receptor Alterations in Pathological States: Theoretical Considerations

IV. Primary Hormone Receptor Defects

V. Acquired Receptor Alterations and Disease

VI. Clinical Significance of Intracellular Hormone Receptor Defects

References

Chapter 3 Surface Recognition Receptors and Disease

I. Introduction: Receptors, Acceptors, and Other Cell-Surface Recognition Sites

II. Recognition Sites Involved in Human Disease

III. Levels of Possible Receptor Dysfunction

IV. Examples of Receptor-Associated Dysfunction

v. Therapeutic Consequences of Receptor Properties

VI. Receptors and Oncogenes

VII. Evaluation of Receptors in Vivo

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Nuclear Location of Estrogen Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Cell Enucleation and Immunocytochemistry

III. Related Evidence

IV. The Estrogen Receptor as a Nuclear Protein

V. Summary

References

Chapter 5 A Sex Steroid Receptor in the Water Mold Achlya ambisexualis

I. Introduction to Achlya and the Fungal Sex Steroids

II. Characterization of Receptor-Binding Properties in Vitro

III. Comparisons with Other Steroid Receptors

References

Chapter 6 Dopamine Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of Dopamine Receptor Subtypes

III. Characteristics of Radioligand Binding to Dopamine Receptors

IV. Implications for Neurology and Psychiatry

References

Chapter 7 The Cholecystokinin Receptor

I. Introduction

II. Receptor-Binding Studies—Radioligand-Binding Assays

III. Autoradiographic Localization of CCK Receptors

IV. Biochemical Properties of the CCK Receptor

V. CCK Receptor Function

VI. Summary and Perspectives

References

Chapter 8 Detection and Characterization of Corticotropin Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Problems in Detecting ACTH Receptors

III. Detection and Characterization of Adrenal ACTH Receptors

IV. Photoaffinity Labeling of ACTH Receptors

V. Role of Calcium in the Actions of ACTH

References

Chapter 9 Receptors for Plant Auxin Action and Auxin Transport

I. Introduction

II. Binding Sites for Auxin Transport Inhibitors

III. Auxin Receptors

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10 The Search for Receptors That Mediate Sweetness

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Structure of Sweeteners

III. Biochemical Approaches to Understanding Sweet Receptors

IV. Electrophysiological and Behavioral Approaches in Animals

V. Psychophysical Studies in Humans

VI. Computer-Assisted Molecular Design

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 Endocrine Receptors on Lymphocytes: Integration of Endocrine and Immune Systems

I. Introduction

II. Hormones and Neurotransmitters

III. Autacoids

IV. Integration of Endocrine and Immune Systems with Emphasis on the Large Granular Lymphocytes

References

Index

About the Editor

P. Michael Conn

P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA

