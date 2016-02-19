The Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121852030, 9781483273136

The Receptors

1st Edition

Volume III

Editors: P. Michael Conn
eBook ISBN: 9781483273136
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1986
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Receptors, Volume III deals with receptors for interferons, hormones, and growth factors as well as for ?-aminobutyric acid, tuftsin, somatomedin, and insulin. Prolactin and nicotine receptors are also considered, along with the protein tyrosine kinase activity of hormone and growth factor receptors.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of secretory component (SC) as a receptor for polymeric immunoglobulins and the importance of SC-polymeric immunoglobulin A interactions in the mucosal immune system. The discussion then turns to interferon receptors and what is known about the fate of interferons and their receptors after binding; the use of muscimol in ligand-binding studies aimed at characterizing ?-aminobutyric acid receptors; and the role of protease nexins in the interaction of proteases with cells and in the regulation of proteolytic activity in the interstitial fluid immediately surrounding cells. Subsequent chapters focus on receptor regulation of phosphoinositides and calcium; effects of phospholipid turnover on receptor function; dynamics of tuftsin receptors; and the structure, function, and regulation of somatomedin receptors. The book also examines the internalization and intracellular processing of insulin receptors before concluding with an analysis of prolactin and nicotine receptors.

This monograph will be a valuable resource for students and practitioners in fields ranging from cell biology and biochemistry to physiology, endocrinology, and pharmacology.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Secretory Component: The Receptor That Mediates External Secretion of Polymeric Immunoglobulins

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of IgA-J-Chain Polymers and Their Migration to Secretory Component-Containing Secretory Cells (Epithelial Cells and Hepatocytes)

III. Molecular Structure and Biosynthesis of Secretory Component

IV. Tissue Distribution of Secretory Component

V. Secretory Component-Dependent Binding, Transport, and Exocytosis of Polymeric Immunoglobulin

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Interferon Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Direct Analysis of the Interaction of Interferons with Membrane Receptors 57

III. Nature and Structure of Interferon Receptors

IV. Fate of Cell-Bound Interferons

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Protein Tyrosine Kinase Activity of Hormone and Growth Factor Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor

III. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor

IV. Insulin Receptor

V. Insulinlike Growth Factor I Receptor

VI. Inhibitors of Protein Tyrosine Kinases

VII. Substrate Specificity of the Growth Factor-Stimulated Protein Tyrosine Kinases

VIII. Physiological Role of Tyrosine Phosphorylation: Fact and Speculation

IX. Interaction of the Growth Factor-Stimulated Kinases with Other Hormone-Regulated Kinases

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4 Muscimol and Central Nervous System γ-Aminobutyric Acid Receptors: Studies with Ligand-Binding Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Muscimol on GABA Binding of CNS Subcellular Particles

III. Constants for [3H]Muscimol Binding to CNS Subcellular Particles

IV. Substrate Specificity of [3H]Muscimol Binding

V. CNS Regional and Subcellular Differences in Muscimol Binding

VI. Some Factors That Affect [3H]Muscimol Binding

VII. [3H]Muscimol Binding to Solubilized Receptors

VIII. [3H]Muscimol Binding to Blood Vessels of the CNS

IX. [3H]Muscimol Binding to Subcellular Particles Prepared from Tissue Cultures

X. Comparison of Muscimol Receptors and GABA Receptors

XI. Recent Studies of [3H]Muscimol Binding in Relation to Physiology, Behavior, and Neurologic-Psychiatric Disorders of Man

XII. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 5 Protease Nexins: Secreted Protease Inhibitors That Regulate Protease Activity at or near the Cell Surface

I. Introduction

II. The Thrombin and Urokinase-Binding Protease Nexin: PN or PN-1

III. PN-2

IV. PN-3

V. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Receptor Regulation of Phosphoinositides and Calcium: A Mechanism for Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. Calcium and TRH Action

III. Stimulation of Phospholipid Metabolism

IV. Initial Studies of the Effects of TRH on Phospholipid Metabolism

V. Effects of TRH on Polyphosphoinositide Metabolism

VI. TRH-Induced Phospholipase C Hydrolysis of PtdIns4,5P2: Calcium Dependent or Independent

VII. InsP3 and DG as Intracellular Mediators

VIII. Model of TRH Action

References

Chapter 7 Phospholipid Turnover and Receptor Function

I. Phospholipids as Receptors

II. Phospholipid Methylation and Receptor Activation

III. Direct Activation of Plasma Membrane Phospholipase A2 by Ligands

IV. Phosphoinositides in Receptor Activation

V. Inhibition by Vasopressin of Plasma Membrane Ca2+, Mg2+-ATPase

VI. Cellular Proliferation and Phosphoinositide Turnover

VII. Relationship between Na+, Ca2+, and Phosphoinositide Breakdown

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8 The Tuftsin Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of Radiolabeled Tuftsin

III. Binding of [3H]Tuftsin to Phagocytic Cells

IV. Binding of Tuftsin to Lymphocytes

V. Binding of Tuftsin to Various Cells

VI. Dynamics of Tuftsin Receptors

VII. Are Membrane-Associated Events Relevant to Tuftsin's Action?

VIII. Receptors for Tuftsin on Plasma Membranes of Macrophages and Macrophagelike Cells

IX. On the Relation Between Tuftsins and Fc Receptors

X. Toward Isolation of Purified Soluble Tuftsin Receptor

XI. Tuftsin and the Chemotactic Peptide Receptors: Some Mutual Considerations

XII. The Tuftsin Receptors: A Multifunctional Homogeneous or Heterogeneous Population

References

Chapter 9 Somatomedin Receptors: Structure, Function, and Regulation

I. Somatomedin: Background

II. Somatomedin Receptors: Discovery and Diversity

III. Structural Analysis of Somatomedin Receptors

IV. Immunological Studies of Somatomedin Receptors

V. Regulation of Somatomedin Receptors

VI. Role of the Somatomedin Receptor in Somatomedin and Insulin Action

References

Chapter 10 The Internalization and Intracellular Processing of Insulin Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Internalization of Insulin Receptors

III. Recycling of Insulin Receptors

IV. Degradation of Insulin Receptors

V. Functional Significance of the Internalization and Processing of Insulin Receptors

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 11 The Prolactin Receptor

I. Introduction

II. General Characteristics of the Prolactin Receptor

III. Biochemical Characterization of the Prolactin Receptor

IV. Prolactin Receptor Antibodies

References

Chapter 12 Nicotine Receptors in the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Pharmacological Evidence for Central Nicotine Receptors

III. In Vitro Characterization of the Nicotine Receptors

IV. Central Localization of Receptors

V. Functional Role of Nicotine Receptors

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273136

About the Editor

P. Michael Conn

P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.