The Receptors, Volume III deals with receptors for interferons, hormones, and growth factors as well as for ?-aminobutyric acid, tuftsin, somatomedin, and insulin. Prolactin and nicotine receptors are also considered, along with the protein tyrosine kinase activity of hormone and growth factor receptors.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of secretory component (SC) as a receptor for polymeric immunoglobulins and the importance of SC-polymeric immunoglobulin A interactions in the mucosal immune system. The discussion then turns to interferon receptors and what is known about the fate of interferons and their receptors after binding; the use of muscimol in ligand-binding studies aimed at characterizing ?-aminobutyric acid receptors; and the role of protease nexins in the interaction of proteases with cells and in the regulation of proteolytic activity in the interstitial fluid immediately surrounding cells. Subsequent chapters focus on receptor regulation of phosphoinositides and calcium; effects of phospholipid turnover on receptor function; dynamics of tuftsin receptors; and the structure, function, and regulation of somatomedin receptors. The book also examines the internalization and intracellular processing of insulin receptors before concluding with an analysis of prolactin and nicotine receptors.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for students and practitioners in fields ranging from cell biology and biochemistry to physiology, endocrinology, and pharmacology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Secretory Component: The Receptor That Mediates External Secretion of Polymeric Immunoglobulins
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of IgA-J-Chain Polymers and Their Migration to Secretory Component-Containing Secretory Cells (Epithelial Cells and Hepatocytes)
III. Molecular Structure and Biosynthesis of Secretory Component
IV. Tissue Distribution of Secretory Component
V. Secretory Component-Dependent Binding, Transport, and Exocytosis of Polymeric Immunoglobulin
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Interferon Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Direct Analysis of the Interaction of Interferons with Membrane Receptors 57
III. Nature and Structure of Interferon Receptors
IV. Fate of Cell-Bound Interferons
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Protein Tyrosine Kinase Activity of Hormone and Growth Factor Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor
III. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor
IV. Insulin Receptor
V. Insulinlike Growth Factor I Receptor
VI. Inhibitors of Protein Tyrosine Kinases
VII. Substrate Specificity of the Growth Factor-Stimulated Protein Tyrosine Kinases
VIII. Physiological Role of Tyrosine Phosphorylation: Fact and Speculation
IX. Interaction of the Growth Factor-Stimulated Kinases with Other Hormone-Regulated Kinases
X. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4 Muscimol and Central Nervous System γ-Aminobutyric Acid Receptors: Studies with Ligand-Binding Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Muscimol on GABA Binding of CNS Subcellular Particles
III. Constants for [3H]Muscimol Binding to CNS Subcellular Particles
IV. Substrate Specificity of [3H]Muscimol Binding
V. CNS Regional and Subcellular Differences in Muscimol Binding
VI. Some Factors That Affect [3H]Muscimol Binding
VII. [3H]Muscimol Binding to Solubilized Receptors
VIII. [3H]Muscimol Binding to Blood Vessels of the CNS
IX. [3H]Muscimol Binding to Subcellular Particles Prepared from Tissue Cultures
X. Comparison of Muscimol Receptors and GABA Receptors
XI. Recent Studies of [3H]Muscimol Binding in Relation to Physiology, Behavior, and Neurologic-Psychiatric Disorders of Man
XII. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 5 Protease Nexins: Secreted Protease Inhibitors That Regulate Protease Activity at or near the Cell Surface
I. Introduction
II. The Thrombin and Urokinase-Binding Protease Nexin: PN or PN-1
III. PN-2
IV. PN-3
V. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Receptor Regulation of Phosphoinositides and Calcium: A Mechanism for Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. Calcium and TRH Action
III. Stimulation of Phospholipid Metabolism
IV. Initial Studies of the Effects of TRH on Phospholipid Metabolism
V. Effects of TRH on Polyphosphoinositide Metabolism
VI. TRH-Induced Phospholipase C Hydrolysis of PtdIns4,5P2: Calcium Dependent or Independent
VII. InsP3 and DG as Intracellular Mediators
VIII. Model of TRH Action
References
Chapter 7 Phospholipid Turnover and Receptor Function
I. Phospholipids as Receptors
II. Phospholipid Methylation and Receptor Activation
III. Direct Activation of Plasma Membrane Phospholipase A2 by Ligands
IV. Phosphoinositides in Receptor Activation
V. Inhibition by Vasopressin of Plasma Membrane Ca2+, Mg2+-ATPase
VI. Cellular Proliferation and Phosphoinositide Turnover
VII. Relationship between Na+, Ca2+, and Phosphoinositide Breakdown
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 The Tuftsin Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Radiolabeled Tuftsin
III. Binding of [3H]Tuftsin to Phagocytic Cells
IV. Binding of Tuftsin to Lymphocytes
V. Binding of Tuftsin to Various Cells
VI. Dynamics of Tuftsin Receptors
VII. Are Membrane-Associated Events Relevant to Tuftsin's Action?
VIII. Receptors for Tuftsin on Plasma Membranes of Macrophages and Macrophagelike Cells
IX. On the Relation Between Tuftsins and Fc Receptors
X. Toward Isolation of Purified Soluble Tuftsin Receptor
XI. Tuftsin and the Chemotactic Peptide Receptors: Some Mutual Considerations
XII. The Tuftsin Receptors: A Multifunctional Homogeneous or Heterogeneous Population
References
Chapter 9 Somatomedin Receptors: Structure, Function, and Regulation
I. Somatomedin: Background
II. Somatomedin Receptors: Discovery and Diversity
III. Structural Analysis of Somatomedin Receptors
IV. Immunological Studies of Somatomedin Receptors
V. Regulation of Somatomedin Receptors
VI. Role of the Somatomedin Receptor in Somatomedin and Insulin Action
References
Chapter 10 The Internalization and Intracellular Processing of Insulin Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Internalization of Insulin Receptors
III. Recycling of Insulin Receptors
IV. Degradation of Insulin Receptors
V. Functional Significance of the Internalization and Processing of Insulin Receptors
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 11 The Prolactin Receptor
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of the Prolactin Receptor
III. Biochemical Characterization of the Prolactin Receptor
IV. Prolactin Receptor Antibodies
References
Chapter 12 Nicotine Receptors in the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacological Evidence for Central Nicotine Receptors
III. In Vitro Characterization of the Nicotine Receptors
IV. Central Localization of Receptors
V. Functional Role of Nicotine Receptors
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th March 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273136
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA