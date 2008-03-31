The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-640 Prep Kit
1st Edition
Independent and Complete Self-Paced Solutions
Description
This exam is designed to validate Windows Server 2008 Active Directory skills. This exam will fulfill the Windows Server 2008 Technology Specialist requirements of Exam 70-640.
The Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) on Windows Server 2008 credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCTS candidate should have at least one year of experience implementing and administering a network operating system in an environment that has the following characteristics: 250 to 5,000 or more users; three or more physical locations; and three or more domain controllers.
MCTS candidates will manage network services and resources such as messaging, a database, file and print, a proxy server, a firewall, the Internet, an intranet, remote access, and client computer management.
In addition MCTS candidates must understand connectivity requirements such as connecting branch offices and individual users in remote locations to the corporate network and connecting corporate networks to the Internet.
Key Features
- Designed to help newcomers to Microsoft certification study for and pass MCTS exam for Active Directory on their way to MCITP certification
- THE independent source of exam day tips, techniques, and warnings not available from Microsoft
- Comprehensive study guide guarantees 100% coverage of all Microsoft's exam objectives
- Interactive FastTrack e-learning modules help simplify difficult exam topics
- Two full-function ExamDay practice exams guarantee double coverage of all exam objectives
- 1000 page "DRILL DOWN" reference for comprehensive topic review
Readership
This book is intended for IT professionals seeking MCTS certification for Active Directory or MCITP certification for Windows Server 2008.
Table of Contents
Configuring Server Roles in Windows Server 2008; Configuring Network Services; Working With Users, Groups, and Computers; Configuring the Active Directory Infrastructure; Understanding Group Policy; Configuring Group Policy; Configuring Certificate Services and PKI; Maintaining an Active Directory Environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 31st March 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570143
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492355
About the Author
Anthony Piltzecker
Tony Piltzecker (CISSP, MCSE, CCNA, CCVP, Check Point CCSA, Citrix CCA), is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA. Tony's specialties include network security design, Microsoft operating system and applications architecture, as well as Cisco IP Telephony implementations. Tony’s background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc, Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc, and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Along with his various certifications, Tony holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tony Piltzecker is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA, and author of a number of books published by Syngress. Tony's background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc., Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc., and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Tony has also been published in over 20 magazines, and has spoken at various events on topics ranging from IT security to unified communications.