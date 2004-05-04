The Rat Nervous System - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125476386, 9780080542614

The Rat Nervous System

3rd Edition

Editors: George Paxinos
eBook ISBN: 9780080542614
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125476386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 2004
Page Count: 1328
This third edition of the standard reference on the nervous system of the rat is a complete and updated revision of the 1994 second edition. All chapters have been extensively updated, and new chapters added covering early segmentation, growth factors, and glia. The book is now aligned with the data available in the Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, making it an excellent companion to this bestselling atlas. Physiological data, functional concepts, and correlates to human anatomy and function round out the new edition.

Designed to be used in conjunction with the bestselling Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates New to this edition is inclusion of physiological data, functional concepts, and correlates to human anatomy and function in each chapter *Contains new chapters on early segmentation of the central nervous system, growth factors and glia

Graduate students, post docs, and academic clinicians in neuroscience, cell biology, physiology, cognitive physiology and developmental biology.

Development Peripheral Nervous System & Spinal Cord Brainstem & Cerebellum Diencephalon, Basal Ganglia, Amygdala and Septum Cortex Systems Neurotransmitters

About the Editor

George Paxinos

Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

